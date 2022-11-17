Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
MJF Is Heading To A Movie Set After AEW World Title Win At Full Gear
MJF became a huge star in AEW very quickly, and he has far exceeded expectations. He considers himself a generational talent, and it is hard to argue with that statement now. Maxwell Jacob Friedman also went crazy after AEW Full Gear and bragged about going to a movie set following his AEW World Title win.
ringsidenews.com
Ken Shamrock Claims That ‘The Rock’ Was Originally His Nickname
Dwayne Johnson already established himself as one of the greatest of all time in the history of professional wrestling. Johnson had an illustrious career in the industry as The Rock, a nickname he still owns the trademark for. However, Ken Shamrock recently claimed that the nickname was actually his. The...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Says WWE Locker Room Would Riot If CM Punk Was Handed WrestleMania Main Event Spot
CM Punk has been making headlines ever since the controversial post-media scrum at AEW All Out. During the scrum, his statements resulted in a backstage altercation with The Elite. As a result of which all parties were suspended and stripped of their respective titles. While The Elite returned at AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Xavier Woods Is Tired Of Pretending That He’s Happy With Roman Reigns As Champion
Xavier Woods has been scathing all week after The New Day failed to retain their longest-reigning tag champs record. Now, Xavier Woods has fired shots at Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. WWE recently shared a video from a year ago showing Roman Reigns destroying Xavier Woods’ crown. Woods reacted to...
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Takes Dig At All Out Brawl During AEW Full Gear
All Out 2022 will forever be remembered for the chaos the ensued backstage after the pay-per-view event. CM Punk went on a scathing rant against Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and The Elite and found himself in a comprising position as a result of his outburst. Tonight, AEW once again referenced the All Out brawl.
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Accidentally Caught On Microphone Asking About Roman Reigns’ Run-In During SmackDown
WWE has a lot of things going on during a live broadcast. Sometimes people need to communicate about what’s going on, but they don’t mean for it to get caught on a microphone. Unfortunately, that plan doesn’t always work out. Roman Reigns is set to lead The...
itrwrestling.com
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
ringsidenews.com
AEW’s Current Plan For MJF & William Regal After Full Gear
AEW Full Gear concluded with MJF as World Champion. That also saw William Regal turn on Jon Moxley, and now a brand-new chapter begins. According to Dave Meltzer on F4WOnline, the finish for Full Gear’s main event came from Tony Khan. This is something that the company has built toward for weeks. Now, it appears that MJF and William Regal will be a new heel pair, much like Kenny Omega and Don Callis were.
ringsidenews.com
Pro Wrestling World Reacts To Jason David Frank’s Passing
Jason David Frank, the actor best known for portraying the Green and White Rangers on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, passed away today. He was only 49 years of age. Now WWE Superstars have reacted to his demise. Frank portrayed Tommy Oliver in the show’s original run, which lasted from Aug....
wrestlinginc.com
Bushwhacker Luke Calls WWE SmackDown Star 'One Hell Of A Worker'
Luke and Butch, The Bushwhackers — as they were known from the late 1980s upon making their WWE debut — started making a name for themselves as early as the 1960s and went on to be an established team for several decades. They won tag team titles across various promotions and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Fast forward to the present, and another Butch is making a name for himself in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Anthony Bowens’ Current Status Ahead Of AEW Full Gear
Anthony Bowens is proving himself to be a major prospect as a member of The Acclaimed alongside Max Caster. However, he continues to sell his supposed injury suffered last week, and it looks like he will still show up for AEW Full Gear. The one half of the AEW World...
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Achieves Huge Milestone In AEW After Full Gear
Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and became a megastar there in no time. He won his first AEW World Title at AEW Revolution back in 2020 and afterwards, he won the title two more times. He also crossed a huge milestone in AEW recently.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Dragged For Sharing Photo Of Girlfriend & Breaking Kayfabe On Social Media
Dominik Mysterio recently joined forces with The Judgment Day and turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio. The 25-year-old’s conversion to the evil side was significantly influenced by Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio was recently admonished by former WWE head writer Vince Russo for breaking kayfabe on social media.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Segment Made Official For AEW Dynamite
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world are always a topic of discussion for a good reason. Lord Regal is truly evil and his actions at AEW Full Gear proved that point. He is also set to be on AEW Dynamite this week. Jon Moxley defended his AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Still Considering Stripping Thunder Rosa’s AEW Women’s Title
Thunder Rosa was forced to vacate the AEW Women’s World Championship due to an unfortunate injury. Toni Storm took Rosa’s place as interim champion until she too was dethroned by Jamie Hayter at Full Gear. Jamie Hayter won the title to a deafening reaction from the crowd at...
ringsidenews.com
Bryan Danielson Plans To Quit Full-Time Wrestling When AEW Contract Expires
Bryan Danielson is one of the most decorated performers in the history of this business. The American Dragon has been a part of almost every major wrestling promotion in the United States. Bryan recently revealed he’ll quit being a full-time wrestler when his AEW contract ends. Bryan Danielson recently...
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero During AEW Full Gear
Eddie Guerrero won the hearts of millions of people around the world with his incredible talent and amazing personality. Tonight, Latino Heat got a huge tribute from his wife. AEW paid tribute to Guerrero in a major way ahead of Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship defense against Nyla Rose. The challenger entered the ring sat in a low-rider, with Vickie Guerrero beside her, clad in an “I’m Your Papi” shirt.
ringsidenews.com
2023 WWE Royal Rumble Already Breaking Massive Records
WWE will hold their annual Royal Rumble in San Antonio’s Alamodome on January 28th. The show is already a hit among fans by the looks of it because the 2023 event is likely to break a huge record. In fact, the event has already broken some huge records. The...
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley
Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Says She Had To Step Up Her Wrestling Game In AEW
Saraya signed with AEW because she wanted to get back inside the ring. The former WWE star wrestled her return match against Dr. Britt Baker at the Full Gear pay-per-view event last night. Saraya defeated the D.M.D after several minutes of action. The match contained some pretty scary-looking spots as...
