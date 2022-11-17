Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Chris Jericho Talks The Heat He Had With Triple H When He First Joined WWE
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho took to an episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where he talked about topics such as the heat he had with Triple H when he first joined the WWE and it was all due to him having the audacity to come to WWE from WCW as well as how the heat was real and if just a single thing was done wrong you would be in trouble and they will bury you to Vince.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Talks Tyrus Winning The NWA World's Heavyweight Championship
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as NWA owner Billy Corgan's decision in having Tyrus win the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship and how Corgan must be a little bit careful of how he deals with his public, but at the same time he needs to take advantage of Tyrus being a big part of the FOX News late night show even if it does stir some people up because controversy creates cash.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Says Former WWE Star Was Unsteady And Unstable
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he was very impressed with former WWE Star Nathan Jones and how he physically turned heads, including that of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, but Jones wasn't ready to travel and he was unsteady and unstable.
rajah.com
Brian Hebner On What IMPACT Wrestling Needs To Do To Be Just As Big As AEW
Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling referee Brian Hebner recently spoke with Lewis Carlan of PWMania on a number of topics such as what IMPACT Wrestling needs to do to be just as big as AEW and how AEW isn't bigger than the WWE as WWE has been around for a really long time and AEW is not really growing their audience.
rajah.com
BSK Member Reveals The Undertaker Thought About Leaving WWE For WCW
Pro wrestling veteran and Bone Street Krew member Henry O. Godwinn appeared on Monte & The Pharaoh to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker once thought about leaving the WWE for WCW, but thankfully that didn't happen as The Phenom became the legend he is today.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Claims CM Punk Was Not Why Colt Cabana Was Moved From AEW To ROH, Explains Reason He Brought Him Back
Despite rumors to the contrary, Tony Khan did not move Colt Cabana from AEW to ROH per the request of CM Punk. The AEW and ROH President confirmed this during the AEW Full Gear 2022 post-show media scrum in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday night. While speaking at the post-show...
rajah.com
The Bunny Shares Her Thoughts On Liv Morgan's Appearance In Chucky, More
Following WWE Smackdown Superstar Liv Morgan’s guest appearance on Chucky, All Elite Wrestling talent The Bunny shared her appreciation of horror movies with the Grue Rume Show. The Bunny also reflected on her own role in Doktor Death, and more. Check out the highlights below. On Liv Morgan:. “Yeah,...
rajah.com
Bianca Belair Talks About Wanting To Work Against Rhea Ripley Or Charlotte Flair At WrestleMania
Bianca Belair recently appeared as a guest on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview promoting the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view. During the discussion, "The EST of WWE" spoke about wanting to square off against Rhea Ripley and/or Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Mideon Reveals Undertaker Ripped Former WWE Star Apart After Injuring Multiple Opponents
Pro wrestling veteran Mideon appeared on Monte & The Pharaoh to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker ripped former WWE Star Viscera apart after the 1996 Royal Rumble Event for injuring The Phenom himself, Kevin Nash and Henry O. Godwinn. Mideon...
rajah.com
Jake Something Reflects On IMPACT Wrestling Run, Explains How He Started Working With NJPW
Jake Something recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about how he loved his run in IMPACT Wrestling but is excited for what the future holds, as well as how he started working with New Japan Pro Wrestling.
rajah.com
Brandi Rhodes Says That Returning to Wrestling is Not Currently in Her Plans
-- Cody Rhodes and wife Brandi returned to WWE earlier this year and while Cody was obviously ready to wrestle, many wondered if Brandi would be far behind in getting back into the ring. To add more speculation, Brandi was spotted wrestling in a training session at the WWE Performance Center, which some saw as preparation for her return. However, in speaking to Ten Count's Steve Fall, Rhodes commented that returning to the ring is not something that is in her immediate plans:
rajah.com
Huge Title Match Made Official For WWE's Survivor Series Event
During last night's Survivor Series go-home episode of WWE RAW, a huge announcement was made that WWE United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins will put his WWE United States Championship on the line against "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. Over the past few weeks, these three top WWE Superstars have been feuding for the WWE United States Championship.
rajah.com
Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches Compilation Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
An announcement was made by the WWE Network's Twitter account that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches" has recently been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features WarGames Matches from legends such as Sting, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair and The Steiner Brothers, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com
Saraya Praises Britt Baker After Full Gear: "She Really Carried Me Throughout This Whole Thing"
Saraya respects the D.M.D. Following her victory over Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at AEW Full Gear 2022 on Saturday night, Saraya spoke at the post-show media scrum about her work with the fellow women's wrestling star since arriving in All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights where...
rajah.com
WWE Smackdown Lowdown Recap (11/19): Legado del Fantasma, More
After the latest edition of Smackdown, WWE taped a brand new episode of the Smackdown Lowdown. The show featured Legado del Fantasma, and more. Check it out:. Smackdown Lowdown (11/19) -Jackie Redmond welcomes all of the viewers on-board, and introduces everyone to her co-host, Matt Camp. -The hosts highlight a...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says He Asked Colt Cabana What Is Going On Between CM Punk And Himself
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how AEW and ROH Star Colt Cabana walked up to him and asked for his autograph as well as how he asked Cabana what is going on between CM Punk and himself, which Colt answered, "It’s a long story."
rajah.com
Erick Rowan Says Vince McMahon Once Told Him To Dress Like Daniel Bryan
Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) recently made an appearance on Rewind Recap Relive to talk about topics such as how former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and other WWE Execs once told him to dress like fellow former WWE Star Daniel Bryan. Erick Rowan said:
rajah.com
WWE Expecting Back Former Champion Very Soon; Note on Creative Plans (Possible Spoilers)
-- WWE's talent roster is going to be getting another big addition soon, this time a return of a former multi-time champion. Becky Lynch, who has been sidelined with a significant shoulder injury since SummerSlam, is expected back imminently according to fightfulselect.com. In fact, current creative plans call for Lynch to be re-introduced as the fifth member of the team headed up by Bianca Belair, though plans could always change.
rajah.com
Ace Austin Addresses Constant Comparisons To X-Men Character Gambit
Ace Austin recently spoke with the folks at Wrestle Zone for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about the comparisons between his own character and that of X-Men's Gambit and how they were initially by accident but as of late have been purposely merged into his persona.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says Brock Lesnar’s Style Of Matches Isn’t Working As Well As It Once Did
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel is following the same blueprint Paul Heyman has set out for them and how the match is not going to have a hip toss or an arm drag. Cornette also discussed how since he believes the Heyman type of match works for Lesnar and Lashley they maybe overdoing it to the point that the match is not working as well as it once did.
Comments / 0