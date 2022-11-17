Masha Slamovich Says She Is Very Proud Of Bound For Glory Match Against Jordynne Grace: “Iron Sharpens Iron”

Read full article on original website
The Undertaker Went Off On Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker was known to be a locker room leader in WWE. The Undertaker also served as the leader of the Bone Street Krew, a group of friends who hung out together backstage. Henry O. Godwin and Mideon were the other two members. Mideon, actual name Dennis Knight, remembered a...
Dax Harwood Reflects On FTR vs. Young Bucks II: “Top 5 Match Of My Career, Two Of The Greatest Tag Teams Of A Generation”
Earlier this year AEW fans were treated to a spectacular rematch between two of the company’s top tag teams, FTR and the Young Bucks. The bout took place on an episode of Dynamite back in April, with the Top Guys emerging victorious this time around. Both teams now hold a record of 1-1 against each other.
Crazzy Steve Knows He Would Have A Very Unique X-Division Title Reign For IMPACT
IMPACT star Crazzy Steve recently spoke with WrestleZone about a wide range of rasslin-related topics, including his thoughts on competing for the X-Division championship, and how he knows he would have a much different reign with the prestigious title than any other champion in company history. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Ace Austin Addresses The Comparisons He Gets To The X-Men Character Gambit
IMPACT Wrestling star and former X-Division champion Ace Austin recently spoke with WrestleZone about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on being compared to the famous X-Men character Gambit, and why he started leaning into that comparison to better his on-screen persona. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Bianca Belair Booed for War Games Fifth Member Announcement, Which Team Earned the Advantage on WWE RAW?
Team Damage CTRL has earned the numbers advantage for the Women’s War Games match at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series event. Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW was headlined by Rhea Ripley defeating Asuka to earn the War Games advantage for her team. On a related note,...
Jade Cargill Bests Nyla Rose At AEW Full Gear, Improves To 42-0 and Remains TBS Champion
Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured the undefeated Jade Cargill defending the TBs championship against Nyla Rose, a bout that also had Cargill’s undefeated streak on the line. Rose paid tribute to the great late Eddie Guerrero by entering the matchup in Guerrero’s Cadillac, with her manager, WWE...
Possible Major Spoiler for War Games at WWE Survivor Series
A major name is reportedly returning to WWE this month to work the War Games match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event – Becky Lynch. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Lynch is currently set to be the fifth partner for Team Bianca Belair in the 5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series.
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the XL Center in Hartford, CT, according to Fightful Select. – Drew McIntyre, Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn promo: Michael Hayes. – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet: Kenny Dykstra. – New...
Renee Paquette Says She Did Have Talks With WWE But Ultimately Wanted To Work In AEW
AEW star and backstage interviewer Renee Paquette recently joined the Excuse Me podcast with host Vickie Guerrero, where Paquette discussed her decision to work for AEW, later confirming that she did in fact have talks with WWE about a potential return. Highlights from this portion of Paquette’s interview can be found below.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 11/25/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Albany, NY to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Akira Tozawa defeated Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.
Big Title Match Revealed for WWE Survivor Series, Updated Card
The WWE United States Title will be defended in a Triple Threat at Saturday’s Survivor Series event. It was announced during tonight’s go-home RAW that WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will defend against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat on Saturday. The three Superstars have feuded for the title for several weeks now.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Final Episode Before Survivor Series
Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York with the go-home build for Saturday’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The only match announced for tonight’s RAW is Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the numbers advantage in the Women’s War Games match, which will feature one person to be announced tonight, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Ripley, Nikki Cross, Bayley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Open for Fans Attending Tonight’s WWE RAW In the Same Venue
The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame is open for fans attending tonight’s WWE RAW from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. The IPWHOF is located inside the MVP Arena. Admission is free for tonight, but a donation is recommended at the door. You can click here to print out your ticket.
Saraya Very Thankful To Britt Baker After AEW Full Gear: “She Really Carried Me Throughout This Whole Thing”
Last night AEW superstar Saraya competed in her first matchup in five years, where she picked up a victory over Doctor Britt Baker at Full Gear in New Jersey. Saraya spoke with the press at the post-show scrum, where she credited the DMD for carrying her through her first feud. She also reveals some details about how hard she trained since she has not been inside the squared circle since 2017. Highlights are below.
William Regal To Address Full Gear Actions On This Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced on Twitter that company star William Regal will be speaking with the AEW audience on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The Gentleman Villain will most likely be addressing why he helped MJF win the AEW world title at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.
Tyrus Thinks It Is Pretty Cool That He Is The Largest NWA World Champion Of All Time
New NWA world champion Tyrus recently joined Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald, where he discussed a number of hot-button topics in the industry, including how he feels being the largest NWA world champion of all time. Highlights from the interview can be found below. On finding out he is...
The Rock Calls Macho Man Randy Savage A Dream Match He Wishes Could Have Had
The Rock wishes he could have faced a wrestling legend in the ring. The Great One took to Instagram this morning to tout his latest workout, where he said he was feeling Macho Man Randy Savage vibes. He later added that the late WWE Hall of Famer was one of his dream matches, later adding that it would have been an honor to face one of the most prominent figures in the sport.
Opening Betting Odds For Men’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland & Kevin Owens in the Men’s WarGames match has been booked for the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event. The early betting odds are out for the match and list...
Opener Confirmed For AEW Full Gear
AEW has confirmed the opening matchup for this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view from Newark, New Jersey. The commentary team announced on the Zero Hour pre-show that the cage match between Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will open the main card, which will be the pay-off to a feud that has been ongoing for months. Jungle Boy had also been feuding with the great Christian Cage, who will be in Luchasaurus’ corner for the bout.
Alexander Hammerstone Talks Representing MLW As World Champion
Alexander Hammerstone made an appearance on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Whether his perspective has changed since he became MLW Champion:. “There’s still a lot more to do. There’s still a lot more to climb up. I think my only perspective change is now...
