Fred Derf
4d ago
WWE shows are half empty all the time. But that "Falsely" claim sold out shows. Must be a lot of invisible fans!
Green Mt Renegade
3d ago
A lot of these pics are fake. Often they are taken early b4 fans arrive or late after fans have left. I don't believe everything you see net.
AEW Full Gear live results: Jon Moxley vs. MJF, The Elite return
Kenny Omega & the Young Bucks will have their first match since All Out.
nodq.com
MJF issues his first comments as the new AEW world champion following Full Gear 2022
While speaking to media after the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV, MJF issued his first comments as the new AEW world champion…. “The times, they are a changing. Wait your turn baby [speaking to Tony Khan], people pay to see me, not you. Let’s talk, shall we. AEW is now destination television, once again. The ship has been steered properly, once again. This belt is now the most important belt in this entire sport, and it’s thanks to three letters. It damn sure ain’t AEW. I know for a motherfuckin’ fact it ain’t MOX. It’s MJF. Goddamn, you people are fucking dumb. No offense. Are you fuckers stupid? You morons bit on every single word I had to say this past couple of months, huh? ‘I wanna earn it.’ ‘I wanna…’ fuck that! I deserve it because I’m the best wrestler in the fucking world. Every single one of you know it. On the microphone, in the ring, nobody can touch me. That’s a fact, nobody is on my level. To think you guys still believed me when I put over this [Tony Khan] motherfucker. Grow the fuck up, no offense. Grow up. ‘MJF, what’s going on with you Regal? We’re all really interested.’ You think I’m going to tell you anything. With 70,000 fucking hardcore marks watching at home, jerking off in their grandma’s basement. You think I give a shit? If you want to know anything about the most important man in professional wrestling, you have to tune in to the MJF show, that’s every Wednesday on TBS. You know damn well that it’s destination TV. Here’s what’s going to fucking happen. I’m going to take a shower, I’m going to get all of Moxley’s disgusting hepatitis A through Z off of me, and then in the morning, I’m going to do what nobody else on the roster does because I’m the only real fucking star here, I’m going to hop on a jet and I’m gonna go to my goddamn movie set. Anybody got any questions? Just kidding. Thank you. Fuck you. Bye.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
