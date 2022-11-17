ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

City council issues proclamation for National Adoption Month

By News Staff
 4 days ago
Photo L-R: Councilmember Susan Funk, Mayor Heather Moreno, Kambey Arellano of County Social Services, Mayor Pro Tem Heather Newsom, Councilmember Mark Dariz and Councilmember Charles Bourbeau.

November is National Adoption Month

– At the most recent Atascadero City Council meeting, the council presented a proclamation for National Adoption Month to Kambey Arellano with San Luis Obispo County Social Services.

The proclamation promotes adoption and permanency awareness through activities and events bringing attention to the needs of the children and youth in foster care throughout our community along with the families waiting to love and adopt them.

More information about adoption can be found at www.SLOFosterCare.com.

