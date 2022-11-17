Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
CoinMarketCap launches proof-of-reserve tracker for crypto exchanges
CoinMarketCap, a leading market researcher and tracker in the crypto industry, announced the launch of a new feature on its platform that gives users updated financial insights on exchanges. The proof of reserves (PoR) tracker audits active cryptocurrency exchanges in the industry for transparency on liquidity at a given moment....
CoinTelegraph
Iris Energy to cut mining hardware after defaulting on $108M loan
Australian Bitcoin mining firm Iris Energy is the latest to suffer from the squeeze of the crypto bear market, losing a significant chunk of its mining power after defaulting on a loan. A filing by the firm to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 21 revealed that it...
