Zoë Kravtiz On ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3: “Unfortunately, It’s Done” After Director Jean-Marc Vallée’s Death

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Starts Over With New Director Yann Demange & New Writer
Marvel’s “Blade” franchise is starting over creatively. After losing its original director, Bassam Tariq, who parted ways with the studio earlier this year, Marvel has not only found a new director but a new writer and appears to be starting from scratch. According to THR, Yann Demange...
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories
Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
‘Humane’: Caitlin Cronenberg Makes Her Feature Debut With A Thriller About Global Environmental Collapse That Stars Jay Baruchel
Another member of the Cronenberg family has a movie on the way. Deadline reports that Caitlin Cronenberg, daughter of David and sister of Brandon, just wrapped shooting on her feature directorial debut in Ontario, entitled “Humane.” And the film’s plot? Kind of in the family’s wheelhouse: a thriller about a wealthy family reckoning months after a global environmental collapse.
‘Kaleidoscope’ First Look & BTS Sneak Peek: Netflix Opens 2023 With A Non-Linear Heist Series
How will Netflix open up its loaded calendar year of releases in 2023? From the looks of things, with a color-coded bang. “Kaleidoscope,” an all-new crime anthology series, hits the streamer on New Year’s Day, and it’s one of the most experimental things Netflix has ever cooked up.
Letitia Wright Called Out A Journalist For Comparing Her Anti-Vaccine Controversy To Will Smith And Brad Pitt
"This is vile behavior. At this point, a personal vendetta towards me. I've done nothing wrong but respectfully refused to do interviews with this publication."
‘Barbie’: Will Ferrell Says Greta Gerwig’s Upcoming Movie Is “The Ultimate Example Of High Art And Low Art”
Is there any other movie hitting theaters in 2023 with more intrigue than Greta Gerwig‘s “Barbie“? Sure, maybe a couple, but Gerwig’s follow-up to 2019’s “Little Women” ranks high with moviegoers because it’s such an audacious concept. A $100 million live-action film about Mattel‘s legendary toy with Margot Robbie as the titular fashion doll? Don’t laugh if Gerwig and co-screenwriter Noah Baumbach pull off a cultural sensation with this one, especially if Ryan Gosling brings the “ken-ergy,” as he promises to…
‘To Cook A Bear’: Disney+ Orders Six-Part Series Adaptation Of 2017 Nordic Noir Novel
A Disney Nordic Noir? When’s the last time that happened? Probably never, but Deadline reports that’s what Disney+ has on the way as a six-part limited series. The streamer has an adaptation of Mikael Niemi‘s 2017 novel “To Cook A Bear” on the way, a 19th-century period piece that sees a runaway boy and priest team up to search for a killer bear in the nearby wilderness.
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Final Trailer: James Cameron Lays It All On The Line Once Again
Just today, James Cameron himself essentially said the odds are stacked against him with “Avatar: The Way Of Water” because of its insane cost. “[We’d have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” Those figures, my friend, mean in the $2 billion range given that’s exactly where the third and fourth-highest-grossing films in history currently stand at.
‘Next Goal Wins’ First Look: Taika Waititi’s Next Film Tells The Underdog Story Of One Of The World’s Worst Soccer Teams
After two “Thor” movies and taking on Nazi Germany in 2019’s “Jojo Rabbit,” what’s a film project Taika Watiti could do to spice things up? How about a sports movie about undergods that the director deems as “basically the “Cool Runnings” of soccer”? Enter “Next Goal Wins,” Waititi’s new film out next April, about the true story of an American Samoan soccer team who went from one of the worst teams in the world to an elite squad.
‘The Fall Guy’: Teresa Palmer The Latest To Join Ryan Gosling In David Leitch’s Upcoming Actioner
David Leitch has already assembled a stellar cast for his upcoming movie version of the cult ’80s TV show “The Fall Guy,” with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt leading the film. Now, Deadline reports another actress joins the supporting cast: “A Discovery Of Witches” star Teresa Palmer.
‘Nosferatu’: Nicholas Hoult Excited To Meet Robert Eggers’ Demands On Upcoming Horror Remake
Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy have much in common in their recent onscreen work. They star together in the culinary thriller “The Menu,” in theaters now. They both have also endured the grueling, chaotic sets of George Miller‘s “Max Max” movies, “Fury Road” for Hoult and the upcoming “Furiosa” for Taylor-Joy. And soon, Hoult will star in Robert Eggers‘ “Nosferatu” remake; Eggers and Taylor Joy have teamed up twice now, for 2015’s “The Witch” and this year’s Viking revenge saga “The Northman.”
Rian Johnson Will Take On The Challenge Of The Third ‘Knives Out’ Next [Interview]
When Netflix signed a deal with Rian Johnson to make two “Knives Out” sequels, it didn’t necessarily come with a time frame. The first sequel, the already critically acclaimed “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” will arrive in theaters over Thanksgiving before a streaming launch next month. Anyone would completely understand if Johnson wanted to tackle something different before jumping into a third Benoit Blanc picture, but at the moment, the Oscar nominee is looking to go back-to-back.
Ryan Reynolds Says He Co-Wrote A ‘Deadpool’ Christmas Movie, But It Was “Lost” To The Fox/Disney Merger
Ryan Reynolds has teased a lot of “Deadpool” in the past, once suggesting that “Deadpool 3” in the 20th Century Fox era was going to be a road trip movie between Deadpool and Wolverine. Of course, that is happening now—at least a Deadpool and Wolverine movie in the new Marvel era, coming in 2024—but apparently, Reynolds had all kinds of ideas, including a Christmas movie.
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Tops 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominations
The nominations for the 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards were revealed early Tuesday morning and a number of major Oscar contenders saw themselves get a nice indie boost. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led all films with 8 nominations followed by “TAR” with 7 nods and “Aftersun” with five nods. 2022 winner Taylour Paige and 2019 nominee Raul Castillo made the announcement.
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Upcoming Film’s Opening Sequences De-Ages Indiana Jones To His Age From The Original Trilogy
With more info about “Indiana Jones 5” coming out recently, there’s much speculation about the upcoming blockbuster. Fans now know a couple of new things now, like the film taking place in 1969. And Harrison Ford‘s archeologist adventurer takes on the Nazis yet again for the third time in five movies. But what else does incoming director James Mangold have in store for audiences, and will his take on Jones dramatically depart from Steven Spielberg‘s vision?
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set In 1969 & Will Take On The Nazis Again
Directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”), the trailer for the fifth “Indiana Jones,” still technically untitled but colloquially known as “Indiana Jones 5” for now, is right around the corner. And you can tell because Lucasfilm—who debuted a thrilling but mostly detail-free trailer at Comic-Con this summer— is finally letting some details out of the bag in the lead-up to its release, which may be next week.
‘Love In The Time Of Fentanyl’ Review: Colin Askey’s Addiction Doc Strains To Find Hope In The Darkness [Doc NYC]
Almost everything viewers need to know about the mortal consequences of the fentanyl epidemic portrayed in Colin Askey’s new Vancouver-set documentary “Love in the Time of Fentanyl” is contained in one exchange between two users. One man talks about how coming off heroin was hard but manageable, essentially Netflix and chilling in his apartment for a week—but detoxing from fentanyl? That led to the emergency room. Given that and the spread of fentanyl throughout the city’s illicit drug supply, it is easier to understand the argument for the safe-injection site which the film documents. At the same time, seeing that site as anything but a Band-Aid on a grievous wound is hard.
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Plays Indy’s “Slippery, Charming” Goddaughter In Upcoming Film
As 2022 draws to a close, Hollywood prepares to give its big 2023 films a nice boost in previews. And no film has had a bigger boost in the past week than “Indiana Jones 5,” ready to hit theaters next June. While the film still lacks an official title, Empire has a bunch of new info about the fedora-wearing archeologist’s latest adventure. For one, the movie takes place in 1969, has Jones facing off against Nazis again, and has an opening scene that takes place in a castle in 1944.
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Talk ‘Bones & All,’ Embracing New Musical Challenges, Writing An Original Song & More [The Playlist Podcast]
Over the past 12 years, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have become two of the premier names in the world of film scores. The musical duo shot out of a cannon back in 2010 with the release of “The Social Network,” with a score that would win an Oscar. From there, they released a number of acclaimed scores and even earned another Oscar. So, even though we were already excited about the release of Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All,” the idea that Reznor and Ross were working on the score for a romantic drama about two young cannibals in the ‘80s seemed too good to be true. And in this episode of The Playlist Podcast, I got the chance to speak with Reznor and Ross about their surprising new score and how their sound has evolved over the years.
