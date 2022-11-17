Read full article on original website
Coaching, food delivery and more: A new diabetes management study will soon enroll patients
Mehta and Michael Hall, M.D., chair of the Department of Medicine at UMMC, will be leading the Food Delivery, Remote Monitoring and Coaching-Enhanced Education for Optimized Diabetes Management — FREEDOM — study. This study will use intervention components that target social determinants of health related to transportation barriers, health services access, quality of care and food insecurity.
Lung cancer advances spur new hope in fight against a deadly disease
Though lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in the nation, physicians at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham want patients to know about the advancements in diagnostic technologies and therapies, as well as new screening guidelines, which provide more hope for lung cancer patients than ever before.
Free vision care services to be provided at ninth annual Gift of Sight event
UAB Community Eye Care is partnering with VSP Insurance, Remote Area Medical and Changing Lives Through Lenses to host this event. “Routine eye care is such an important part of your overall health,” said Janene Sims, O.D., Ph.D., associate professor and supervisor for the Family Practice Residency program at the UAB School of Optometry. “Through regular eye exams, health care professionals can detect eye diseases early and take steps to preserve your vision.”
UAB Comprehensive Diabetes Center receives legacy gift
Donnie and Delores “DeDee” Bush have committed a legacy gift to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Comprehensive Diabetes Center (UCDC) in the Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine. The gift will fund the William Arthur Duncan Endowment, named after DeDee Bush’s grandfather. The endowment will support...
Alumnae recognized by Positive Maturity
Alumnae Edwina Taylor (BSN 1970, MSN 1999), and Karen Hammond (BSN 1983, MSN 1989, DNP 2009), are among Positive Maturity’s Top 50 Over 50. Created in 2014, Top 50 Over 50 is an annual list recognizing individuals 50 and older for their success and/or lifetime achievements in their businesses, civic engagement and personal lives.
Dr. George Howard, Distinguished Professor of Biostatistics, retires after 23 years at the UAB School of Public Health
George Howard, DrPH, Distinguished Professor in the Department of Biostatistics, retired from the UAB School of Public Health on November 1, 2022. Dr. Howard’s career in Public Health and Medicine spans more than 40 years at UAB and previously at Wake Forest School of Medicine (previously Bowman Gray School of Medicine). Dr. Howard has also held visiting professor or adjunct positions at the Polish Mother's Memorial Hospital Research Institute in Lodz, Poland, and East Carolina University.
Three Collat students, staff awarded Alabama Inno Under 25 recognition
Two students and one alumna from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Collat School of Business have been named 2022 Alabama Inno Under 25 award winners by the Birmingham Business Journal. The winners include MBA alumna Karri Green and students Katie Lovelady and Jaival Vikal. To choose the nominees, Alabama...
