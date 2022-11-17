Four children aged 3-12 die in northern Iowa house fire

BringMeTheNews

A pre-dawn house fire in northern Iowa claimed the lives of four children on Wednesday.

The horrific fire was reported around 5 a.m. in Mason City, about 35 miles south of the Minnesota border. Mason City Fire Department said firefighters arrived at the home, located at 509 N. Washington Ave., to flames on the first and second floors.

Firefighters got the victims out of the home, but four boys didn't survive their injuries. They have been identified as 3-year-old Phenix Mcleur, 6-year-old Drako Mcluer, 10-year-old Odin Thor Mcluer and 12-year-old John Michael Mcluer.

A GoFundMe was launched for the family and the mother of the boys to help with funeral costs. It has raised $7,500 so far.

There were two survivors: a 55-year-old and an 11-year-old child, who were able to escape the house, according to the fire department. Their identities have not been revealed.

The fire remains under investigation.