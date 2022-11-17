Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Cross Trainer Low Screams An Early 90s Aesthetic
Following a dominant return at the beginning of 2021, the Nike Air Cross Trainer Low is seemingly reviving its early season releases with 2023 set to debut a”Volt” and “Royal” accented proposition pulled directly from the footwear section of a 90’s catalog. Fueling its perforated...
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 1906R Gets Ready For The Dark With “Neon Nights”
Over the past few weeks tonal neutrals and autumn-inspired colorways have continued to fuel the New Balance 1906R. The latest construction however, remains disparate in every possible way through a neon-hued multi-color ensemble. In an effort to embolden the already titular color palette, the silhouette employs a jet-black mesh base...
sneakernews.com
Sean Wotherspoon Teases Upcoming 2023 adidas Collaborations
Sean Wotherspoon has been on a tear throughout 2022. Continuing to extend his collaborative offerings with The Three Stripes while simultaneously tapping into the cultural avenues of his childhood, most recently setting forth a Hot Wheels x adidas Originals capsule collection. Now, the multi-hyphenate’s titular palette choice is being extended...
17 Facebook Posts By People With Extreme "Entitled Boomer" Energy Who Clearly Have Waaay Too Much Time On Their Hands.
These people need their computer privileges revoked ASAP.
sneakernews.com
Canvas And Leather Comes Together On A Nike Dunk Low “Green/Cream” For 2023
The Nike Dunk Low has become more easily available over the last 11 months thanks to restocks and a wider array of options. Ahead of 2023, the iconic silhouette emerged in a new canvas and leather build sure to see some wear during the year’s warmer seasons. Unlike few...
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Flavored With Pumpkin Spice
While October and Halloween have come and gone, much like most high schoolers across the country, The Swoosh still hasn’t curbed its obsession with the seasonal Pumpkin Spice craze. As such, the latest Air Force 1 Low Canvas dominantly employs a burnt orange hue across the two-toned ensemble. Remaining...
sneakernews.com
Lively Pink Hues Appear On The Nike Air Max 97
Following the return of the iconic Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet”, The Swoosh is readying its final slate of offerings before the new year, including this dominantly shaded pink proposition. Save its midfoot overlays, “Sail” hues clothe the tongue construction and sole unit in clad compositions, rendering...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low Remastered Surfaces In New “Mint Foam” Colorway
Alongside the original Dunk Low, Nike offers numerous offshoots. And joining the Dunk Low Disrupt and Dunk Low Scrap is none other than the Dunk Low Remastered, which has been revealed in several colorways over the course of the last few months. The “Mint Foam” is but its latest, and will likely join many a different style upon the model’s 2023 debut.
sneakernews.com
Nike Dresses The Women’s Dunk Low In “Indigo Haze”
As of late the Nike Dunk Low has shedded its typical two-toned color blocking for more boisterous and disparate propositions. From its implementation of clad suede uppers to a remastered Dunk Low 3.0, the staple silhouette is now undergoing the knife of an early springtime aesthetic. Centering its clad leather...
Comments / 0