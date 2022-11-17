ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

BREAKING: SE QUEDA, Pep Guardiola Signs New Deal with Manchester City

Huge, late and breaking news! A great and fantastic day as The Athletic have confirmed the Catalan manager has signed a new deal until summer of 2025. A really good development after much uncertainty. The players and management have to be through the moon. The deal came over the weekend and confirmation is expected as soon as today.
The Associated Press

Argentines shocked, saddened by loss in World Cup debut

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — It was a match Argentines had no doubt would be victorious and joyful. Instead, shock and sadness engulfed the streets of the capital Tuesday morning as the long-awaited debut of the national team in the World Cup ended in a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. “The truth is, this is a disappointment, a big disappointment,” said Alejandro Pintos, a 36-year-old locksmith who was opening his shop a bit later than usual because he first wanted to watch the game. “This was the match that we had no choice but to win.” Pintos described the national team as being “very disorganized,” something he found particularly frustrating given its 36-match unbeaten streak leading up to the tournament. Led by Lionel Messi, Argentina entered the tournament as one of the favorites, but instead suffered one of the biggest World Cup upsets after Saudi Arabia rallied with two second-half goals in Lusail Stadium.
SB Nation

Pulisic brilliant assist not enough for USA; Mendy errors doom Senegal

Edouard Mendy continues to search for the form that made him the world’s best goalkeeper in 2021, and unfortunately continues to come up empty in that search. He was culpable in both late goals Senegal conceded against the Netherlands in their first match of the tournament, dooming the Champions of Africa to a 2-0 defeat following a stellar defensive effort that limited the Dutch to few chances and no clear cut opportunities.
SB Nation

World Cup extra time rules, explained

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to get underway this weekend, with the first match taking place on Sunday when Qatar, the host nation, squares off with Ecuador in Group A action. That match begins nearly a month-long march towards the World Cup Final, scheduled for December 18th. World...
SB Nation

Groups A & B: Liverpool Player World Cup Roundup

The first full matchday has finished, with Groups A and B completing play on Monday, after hosts Qatar fell to opening day defeat to Ecuador on Sunday. In Groups A and B, Liverpool have players in the England and Netherlands squad — though not all of them saw playing time.
SB Nation

USA vs. Wales World Cup: How to watch Americans’ first match in Qatar

For the first time since 2014, the United States Men’s soccer team will be participating in the FIFA World Cup. Team USA is currently in Qatar for the 2022 games and their first game is against Wales. The US is in a group that includes the Welsh team, Iran and England, making their path to the round of 16 a little difficult.
SB Nation

Everton News: Geiger linked, Price interview and World Cup How to Watch

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.
SB Nation

Everton News: Kudus on Blues interest, Gordon and Kean rumours, and World Cup How to Watch

SB Nation

Leo Messi’s legacy is secure no matter what happens in Qatar

Qatar 2022 is a World Cup tournament in name only. The build-up, the time of year, the lack of warm-up games, the host nation’s attitude towards human rights abuses and more just doesn’t sit right with many supporters of the beautiful game. It is, however, another opportunity for...
SB Nation

Qatar vs. Ecuador, 2022 World Cup opening match: How to watch

The eagerly unanticipated 2022 World Cup is here, and the first game is sure to be an absolute barnburner with hosts Qatar taking on the worst qualifier from South America, Ecuador. In fact, of the 32 teams at the World Cup, only Ghana and Saudi Arabia are ranked lower than these two in the FIFA rankings coming in to the tournament.
SB Nation

Van Dijk and Netherlands Bow to FIFA Threats and Drop One Love Armband

In 2018, FIFA selected Russia to host the World Cup, joining the Olympics in selling Vladimir Putin one of the world’s premier sporting events to put a little shine on his repressive autocratic regime. In exchange, Putin awarded FIFA boss Gianni Infantino the Order of Friendship. Four years later, Russia have plunged Europe into a land war on a scale not seen in eighty years.

