19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus to host 2027 Women’s Final Four for second timeThe LanternColumbus, OH
List: Holiday light displays in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Light displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights below. Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights: Through Jan. 1, 2023 Drive through three miles of holiday lights. Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds – 3311 South Old State Road. Details. 5:30 p.m. Columbus Commons […]
qfm96.com
SOLD OUT Ulimate New Year’s Eve Bash
Tickets to this event have sold out, but you still have ONE MORE CHANCE to win your way in with an exclusive VIP package for two! Head to any of the following participating Lion’s Den stores in Columbus by November 30 to get more details and register. 1055 W....
NBC4 Columbus
Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus shooting
A woman is dead and another is in custody after an east Columbus shooting overnight Monday, per Columbus police.
Lady, 40-year-old bonobo, dies at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a 40-year-old bonobo. The zoo announced on Monday Lady's health began declining and the decision was made to euthanize her. In 2017, the zoo said Lady had an aortic dissection, which is when there is a...
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus LGBTQ+ leader: Colorado shooting 'an attack' on community
Columbus LGBTQ+ leader: Colorado shooting 'an attack' on community. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3tJIq7B.
10 new retailers, restaurants now open or coming soon to Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Easton Town Center announced 10 new retailers or restaurants are now open or coming soon with nine of those being new shops in the state or first-ever locations. The new shops that are currently open include Parachute, Amazon Style, Vow’d, Garage, Pacas, Bliss in a Bottle...
NBC4 Columbus
Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park
Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3U2eI8x.
Grab a holiday photo with Santa at these central Ohio stops
COLUMBUS, Ohio — He's making his list, he's checking it twice and in his off hours? He's stopping by some central Ohio locations to say hello. Visit one of these locations to get your child's picture taken with Santa Claus this holiday season. Along the way, they may meet Mrs. Claus and some helper elves.
Conservatory Aglow, Holiday Blooms transform Franklin Park Conservatory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two crowd-favorite holiday exhibitions are returning to the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens this season. Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms are open at the conservatory running through the new year. The conservatory is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. daily, except for closures on Thanksgiving, […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving
Friday, on "Dateline," after the wife of a college professor who was also a member of a famous oil empire family, Jill Halliburton Su, is found murdered in her South Florida home, her son tells investigators that footage from the home's security camera could hold the key to finding the killer.
Youth crisis center Huckleberry House finishes renovations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shelter and counseling center for Columbus teenagers just finished major renovations. Huckleberry House celebrated a $26,000 renovation Friday at its Weinland Park location. The house is a 24/7 crisis shelter for youth facing abuse, homelessness, violence or who otherwise need a safe place to stay, with new features including additional […]
NBC4 Columbus
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested.
New documentary highlights Judy Malinowski’s courageous life and testimony
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It was the case that captivated central Ohio and beyond. Back in 2015, Judy Malinowski was doused with gasoline and set on fire by her boyfriend Michael Slagle after months of abuse. Despite being told she had just hours to live, Judy fought for 700 days before she died. But before […]
NBC4 Columbus
Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York
Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York. Ms. Jenkins' 5th grade class at Watkins Intermediate School recites the Daily Pledge of Allegiance. A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening...
Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing a murder charge in relation to the shooting death of a woman whose body was found during a wellness check in May. Columbus police said Nachyla Halton, 19, has been charged with murder in the death of Jazmine Chester, 19, in May of this year. Halton is […]
614now.com
This Columbus diner is the best in the entire state, according to Google reviews
There are a whole lot of diners in the state of Ohio, but only one can be the best. According to more than two and a half thousand Google reviewers, that one is Tommy’s Diner. At the time this story was published, Tommy’s boats a net 4.7 stars across 2,600 reviews on the ubiquitous platform.
spectrumnews1.com
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
Ryan Day, Buckeyes to preview Ohio State’s home game agianst Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day will hold his weekly press conference at 12:00 p.m. to preview the Buckeyes top-five game agianst Michigan. This is the first time the Buckeyes and Wolverines are undefeated going into “The Game” since 2006 when OSU won 42-39 at Ohio Stadium. The winner of the rivalry […]
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio. Find It Here. Introduces Largest-Ever Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, Featuring 55 Stops, Five Zoos and Millions of Holiday Lights
— ‘Tis the season … for millions of holiday lights, enchanting holiday displays, themed train rides, charming towns decked out in festive décor and special adventures in Ohio’s state parks. Whatever you’re looking for to make the holiday season festive and fun, you can find it here, in Ohio.
