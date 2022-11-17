ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

List: Holiday light displays in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Light displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights below. Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights: Through Jan. 1, 2023 Drive through three miles of holiday lights. Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds – 3311 South Old State Road. Details. 5:30 p.m. Columbus Commons […]
COLUMBUS, OH
qfm96.com

SOLD OUT Ulimate New Year’s Eve Bash

Tickets to this event have sold out, but you still have ONE MORE CHANCE to win your way in with an exclusive VIP package for two! Head to any of the following participating Lion’s Den stores in Columbus by November 30 to get more details and register. 1055 W....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus shooting

A woman is dead and another is in custody after an east Columbus shooting overnight Monday, per Columbus police. Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus …. A woman is dead and another is in custody after an east Columbus shooting overnight Monday, per Columbus police. ‘The Voice’...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Lady, 40-year-old bonobo, dies at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a 40-year-old bonobo. The zoo announced on Monday Lady's health began declining and the decision was made to euthanize her. In 2017, the zoo said Lady had an aortic dissection, which is when there is a...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus LGBTQ+ leader: Colorado shooting 'an attack' on community

Columbus LGBTQ+ leader: Colorado shooting 'an attack' on community. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3tJIq7B.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park

Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3U2eI8x.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Grab a holiday photo with Santa at these central Ohio stops

COLUMBUS, Ohio — He's making his list, he's checking it twice and in his off hours? He's stopping by some central Ohio locations to say hello. Visit one of these locations to get your child's picture taken with Santa Claus this holiday season. Along the way, they may meet Mrs. Claus and some helper elves.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving

Security footage could be key to solving mysterious murder …. Friday, on "Dateline," after the wife of a college professor who was also a member of a famous oil empire family, Jill Halliburton Su, is found murdered in her South Florida home, her son tells investigators that footage from the home's security camera could hold the key to finding the killer.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Youth crisis center Huckleberry House finishes renovations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shelter and counseling center for Columbus teenagers just finished major renovations. Huckleberry House celebrated a $26,000 renovation Friday at its Weinland Park location. The house is a 24/7 crisis shelter for youth facing abuse, homelessness, violence or who otherwise need a safe place to stay, with new features including additional […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York

Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing a murder charge in relation to the shooting death of a woman whose body was found during a wellness check in May. Columbus police said Nachyla Halton, 19, has been charged with murder in the death of Jazmine Chester, 19, in May of this year. Halton is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE

