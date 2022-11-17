Read full article on original website
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus to host 2027 Women’s Final Four for second timeThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC Today marion crash
Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest …. Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3TZPF66.
Tell Me More: The man behind the signs at an east Columbus intersection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rain or shine, from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., at the corner of Broad and Hamilton, is Julius Brown, offering positive messages for commuters on their daily drive. Brown was sleeping on that corner when he receive his own sign. “I didn’t hear a voice,” he said. “I just got awakened […]
10 new retailers, restaurants now open or coming soon to Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Easton Town Center announced 10 new retailers or restaurants are now open or coming soon with nine of those being new shops in the state or first-ever locations. The new shops that are currently open include Parachute, Amazon Style, Vow’d, Garage, Pacas, Bliss in a Bottle...
List: Holiday light displays in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Light displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights below. Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights: Through Jan. 1, 2023 Drive through three miles of holiday lights. Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds – 3311 South Old State Road. Details. 5:30 p.m. Columbus Commons […]
Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus shooting
A woman is dead and another is in custody after an east Columbus shooting overnight Monday, per Columbus police.
Columbus LGBTQ+ leader: Colorado shooting 'an attack' on community
Columbus LGBTQ+ leader: Colorado shooting 'an attack' on community. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3tJIq7B.
Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park
Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3U2eI8x.
Lady, 40-year-old bonobo, dies at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a 40-year-old bonobo. The zoo announced on Monday Lady's health began declining and the decision was made to euthanize her. In 2017, the zoo said Lady had an aortic dissection, which is when there is a...
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
You will see flags across the state flying at half-staff Monday, but why is that?
Grab a holiday photo with Santa at these central Ohio stops
COLUMBUS, Ohio — He's making his list, he's checking it twice and in his off hours? He's stopping by some central Ohio locations to say hello. Visit one of these locations to get your child's picture taken with Santa Claus this holiday season. Along the way, they may meet Mrs. Claus and some helper elves.
Rental assistance program to be suspended, return with 90% less funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big changes are coming to a Columbus-based nonprofit organization that offers rental assistance, with the program being suspended for the rest of the year and funding and workforce cuts on the horizon. IMPACT Community Assistance said it will suspend its emergency rental assistance program starting Dec. 14, and when the program […]
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested.
Youth crisis center Huckleberry House finishes renovations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shelter and counseling center for Columbus teenagers just finished major renovations. Huckleberry House celebrated a $26,000 renovation Friday at its Weinland Park location. The house is a 24/7 crisis shelter for youth facing abuse, homelessness, violence or who otherwise need a safe place to stay, with new features including additional […]
Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York
Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York.
Conservatory Aglow, Holiday Blooms transform Franklin Park Conservatory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two crowd-favorite holiday exhibitions are returning to the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens this season. Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms are open at the conservatory running through the new year. The conservatory is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. daily, except for closures on Thanksgiving, […]
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing a murder charge in relation to the shooting death of a woman whose body was found during a wellness check in May. Columbus police said Nachyla Halton, 19, has been charged with murder in the death of Jazmine Chester, 19, in May of this year. Halton is […]
New documentary highlights Judy Malinowski’s courageous life and testimony
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It was the case that captivated central Ohio and beyond. Back in 2015, Judy Malinowski was doused with gasoline and set on fire by her boyfriend Michael Slagle after months of abuse. Despite being told she had just hours to live, Judy fought for 700 days before she died. But before […]
Ohio State ranked No. 4 in latest AP women’s basketball poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After expanding its record to 4-0, the Ohio State women’s basketball team just keeps on moving up in the national rankings. The Buckeyes (4-0) were ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Poll after dominant wins over Ohio and McNeese State by 30 and 56 points, respectively. In the last two […]
