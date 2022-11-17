ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

List: Holiday light displays in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Light displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights below. Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights: Through Jan. 1, 2023 Drive through three miles of holiday lights. Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds – 3311 South Old State Road. Details. 5:30 p.m. Columbus Commons […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus LGBTQ+ leader: Colorado shooting 'an attack' on community

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park

COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Lady, 40-year-old bonobo, dies at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a 40-year-old bonobo. The zoo announced on Monday Lady's health began declining and the decision was made to euthanize her. In 2017, the zoo said Lady had an aortic dissection, which is when there is a...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Grab a holiday photo with Santa at these central Ohio stops

COLUMBUS, Ohio — He's making his list, he's checking it twice and in his off hours? He's stopping by some central Ohio locations to say hello. Visit one of these locations to get your child's picture taken with Santa Claus this holiday season. Along the way, they may meet Mrs. Claus and some helper elves.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rental assistance program to be suspended, return with 90% less funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big changes are coming to a Columbus-based nonprofit organization that offers rental assistance, with the program being suspended for the rest of the year and funding and workforce cuts on the horizon. IMPACT Community Assistance said it will suspend its emergency rental assistance program starting Dec. 14, and when the program […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Youth crisis center Huckleberry House finishes renovations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shelter and counseling center for Columbus teenagers just finished major renovations. Huckleberry House celebrated a $26,000 renovation Friday at its Weinland Park location. The house is a 24/7 crisis shelter for youth facing abuse, homelessness, violence or who otherwise need a safe place to stay, with new features including additional […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York

COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing a murder charge in relation to the shooting death of a woman whose body was found during a wellness check in May. Columbus police said Nachyla Halton, 19, has been charged with murder in the death of Jazmine Chester, 19, in May of this year. Halton is […]
COLUMBUS, OH

