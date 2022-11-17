Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Who's Marching This Year?Ted RiversHouston, PA
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Second migrant bus from Texas arrives in Philadelphia in freezing temperaturesAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 22nd District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the four male suspects, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into a double shooting that occurred on Monday, May 30th, 2022, in the 1700 block of W. Oxford Street. One of the two male shooting victims was killed in the incident while the second one sustained critical injuries.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect(s) for Homicide of an On-Duty City Sanitation Worker in the 15th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the male suspect as well as a suspect vehicle, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of an on-duty city sanitation worker, that occurred on Friday, November 18th, 2022, at approximately 10:33 AM, in the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: suspect indicted for beating of Wilmington jewelry store owner during robbery
A suspect in the brutal beating of the owner of Solid Gold Jewelers on West 9th Street in Wilmington has been indicted on six felony charges - seven charges in all - that could land him a prison term of between 8 and 107 years if convicted. Wilmington Police announced...
1 arrested, 3 sought in connection with 'cold-blooded execution' in Yeadon
At least 60 shots were fired just before midnight Saturday in a municipal lot on Guenther Avenue and Church Lane.
phillypolice.com
Missing Person – Kalina DeJesus – From the 25th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Missing Person Kalina DeJesus. She was last seen on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., on the 31XX block of North 6th Street. She is 5′ 5″, 130 lbs., thin build, black hair, brown eyes and was...
Armed suspect steals thousands of dollars in Mayfair home invasion
Police say the masked suspect, who was armed with a gun, entered the home in the 3300 block of Ryan Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Monday.
delawarevalleynews.com
Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker
Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
Cops ID man they say beat, robbed mom & son in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say they have identified a man seen on surveillance video stalking, beating and robbing a mother and son near a convenience store in Point Breeze.Philadelphia police inspector Frank Vanore posted a mugshot on Twitter Monday, identifying the man as Lance Ryan.Investigators believe Ryan entered a convenience store on the 1500 block of Morris Street on Nov. 7, wearing an Amiri shirt with a skeleton and roses on it. In the robbery, a man followed a mother and son out of the store and punched them, knocking one person unconscious and disorienting another. Once they were hurt, the man took their valuables.Ryan is not in custody. Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-TIPS.
fox29.com
Watch: Surveillance video released in May North Philadelphia double shooting and homicide
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The Homicide Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department are seeking four men in connection with a double shooting that led to the death of one of the two shot In North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, on the 1700 block of...
fox29.com
19-year-old charged with murder for double homicide in Delaware County, police say
DELAWARE COUNTY - Police say a 19-year-old suspect is responsible for a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Delaware County over the weekend. Two people were killed when shots were fired on Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane around midnight Saturday in Yeadon. Nazir Zahid Anderson, 19, was...
Wilmington man indicted for brutal assault on jewelry store owner
Surveillance video shows 68-year-old Chang Suh being stomped on and hit in the head at least a dozen times - twice with a hammer.
Student doesn't "want to live around here anymore" after 2nd home invasion on block
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Temple student was among four victims of a Monday morning home invasion and robbery in North Philadelphia, police say. It was the second home invasion on that block this month, and part of what may be a pattern.In the most recent incident, two men entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street, near Berks, around 6:18 a.m., forcing the door open.The men locked four residents in the bathroom while they took several items from the home including a Glock handgun, phones, a tablet, smart watches, a MacBook Pro laptop and the keys to...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 26, critically injured after he was shot multiple times in Castor
CASTOR - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Philadelphia’s Castor section. Officials say the shooting happened about 4:15 Sunday afternoon, on the 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue. The man was shot multiple times and transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he was placed...
WBOC
Two Men Arrested in Dover Following Search Warrant
Dover, Del. - Dover police have arrested two men on weapons and drug dealing charges following a search warrant Thursday. The Dover Police Department say they have arrested Undray Moaney, 46, and Terrell Clark, 43 of Dover. Both men are facing weapon and drug dealing charges. According to Dover police,...
Passenger on SEPTA bus shot by stray bullet in Frankford
A passenger who had been sitting toward the middle of the SEPTA bus was shot in his arm.
Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police.
11-year-old girl shot in Wilmington: Police
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- An 11-year-old girl was shot in Wilmington on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of North Church Street around 10 p.m.Police believe the girl was shot accidentally. They transported her to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition.The incident remains under investigation.
fox29.com
Police: Girl, 11, struck in apparent 'accidental' shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. - A shooting is under investigation after an 11-year-old girl became a victim in Wilmington last week. Police found the girl when responding to a shooting incident on the 800 block of Church Street Thursday night. The girl was transported to a local hospital, where she was placed...
Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives in Philadelphia are searching for two armed carjackers who carried out a brazen broad daylight carjacking on North Hancock Street. According to police, on Monday, at around 7:30 am, the victim, a 32-year-old male, was on the 16xx block of N Hancock Street moving boxes from his office to his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown suspects armed with handguns who ordered the victim to lay on the ground and cover his face. “The suspects then demanded the victim’s car keys and searched his pockets for other valuables while they told the victim if The post Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face appeared first on Shore News Network.
wufe967.com
FBI seeking information on 'serial armed robbers' in Philadelphia, offers $10,000 reward
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of three “serial armed robbers” who allegedly committed nine robberies at Rite Aid’s around Philadelphia. According to the FBI, the robberies took place between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10...
Comments / 0