ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 22nd District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the four male suspects, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into a double shooting that occurred on Monday, May 30th, 2022, in the 1700 block of W. Oxford Street. One of the two male shooting victims was killed in the incident while the second one sustained critical injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect(s) for Homicide of an On-Duty City Sanitation Worker in the 15th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the male suspect as well as a suspect vehicle, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of an on-duty city sanitation worker, that occurred on Friday, November 18th, 2022, at approximately 10:33 AM, in the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Person – Kalina DeJesus – From the 25th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Missing Person Kalina DeJesus. She was last seen on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., on the 31XX block of North 6th Street. She is 5′ 5″, 130 lbs., thin build, black hair, brown eyes and was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker

Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Cops ID man they say beat, robbed mom & son in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say they have identified a man seen on surveillance video stalking, beating and robbing a mother and son near a convenience store in Point Breeze.Philadelphia police inspector Frank Vanore posted a mugshot on Twitter Monday, identifying the man as Lance Ryan.Investigators believe Ryan entered a convenience store on the 1500 block of Morris Street on Nov. 7, wearing an Amiri shirt with a skeleton and roses on it. In the robbery, a man followed a mother and son out of the store and punched them, knocking one person unconscious and disorienting another. Once they were hurt, the man took their valuables.Ryan is not in custody. Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-TIPS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Student doesn't "want to live around here anymore" after 2nd home invasion on block

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Temple student was among four victims of a Monday morning home invasion and robbery in North Philadelphia, police say. It was the second home invasion on that block this month, and part of what may be a pattern.In the most recent incident, two men entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street, near Berks, around 6:18 a.m., forcing the door open.The men locked four residents in the bathroom while they took several items from the home including a Glock handgun, phones, a tablet, smart watches, a MacBook Pro laptop and the keys to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Two Men Arrested in Dover Following Search Warrant

Dover, Del. - Dover police have arrested two men on weapons and drug dealing charges following a search warrant Thursday. The Dover Police Department say they have arrested Undray Moaney, 46, and Terrell Clark, 43 of Dover. Both men are facing weapon and drug dealing charges. According to Dover police,...
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

11-year-old girl shot in Wilmington: Police

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- An 11-year-old girl was shot in Wilmington on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of North Church Street around 10 p.m.Police believe the girl was shot accidentally. They transported her to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition.The incident remains under investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives in Philadelphia are searching for two armed carjackers who carried out a brazen broad daylight carjacking on North Hancock Street. According to police, on Monday, at around 7:30 am, the victim, a 32-year-old male, was on the 16xx block of N Hancock Street moving boxes from his office to his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown suspects armed with handguns who ordered the victim to lay on the ground and cover his face. “The suspects then demanded the victim’s car keys and searched his pockets for other valuables while they told the victim if The post Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy