Buy this $6 Denny’s T-shirt and you could get free breakfast for a year

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Some lucky Denny’s fans have the opportunity to get in on...
Major Applebee’s Restaurant Location Permanently Closing

An Applebee’s restaurant has been evicted from a key location, surprising residents and long-term customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TastingTable.com.
Burger King Puts 80s Classic Back on the Menu (With 1 Big Change)

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King has generally been more willing to innovate than its chief rival, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report. The fast-food giant actually introduced its signature Whopper sandwich about a decade before Mickey D's added the Big Mac to its menu. That...
McDonald's Menu 'McHack' Shows a Way to Get a Cheap McMeal

With inflation sending the cost of both groceries and eating out to new heights, more people who may have otherwise gone somewhere else are turning to fast food as the cheapest available option. Placer.ai researchers calculated that even though restaurant visits fell by 7.6% in July and 13.7% in August,...
A new McFlurry and fan favourite burger are coming to McDonald’s

Big changes are coming to the McDonald’s menu, including the return of a fan favourite burger. After a dead hiatus, the El Maco burger is coming back to the fast food chain’s menu this summer. The El Maco burger was last available all the way back in 2019, and is quite the feast: the Mexican burger contains beef or chicken patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, alongside chunky salsa and sour cream.
McDonald’s customer does double take after ordering a fountain soda

When it comes to fast food, you usually get what you pay for. TikToker Jonathan Garcia both teased and praised the problem-solving skills of one McDonald’s worker. Garcia ordered a Coke off the menu. Like anyone regular customer, he expected the fast food joint’s signature fountain drink. Instead, he got something similar but not exactly the same.
Is Taco Bell Open On Thanksgiving 2022?

Taco Bell does not take Thanksgiving lightly. Back in 2017, the company Tweeted a picture of its "Friendsgiving" menu for its employees working at its headquarters in Irvine, California. The menu featured classics with a little bit of a twist, such as "Butternut Squash Chalupa Bites" and "Baja Blast Glazed Ham." And in the year after, the brand collaborated with the sweater company Tipsy Elves to create two ugly sweaters for the national holiday (via QSR).
Ooni's pizza ovens are 20 percent off for Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Serious home pizza...
Subway’s latest restaurant format is a fridge

Subway has unveiled a new format it believes will help it add locations in places like airports and truck stops: a smart fridge. The fridges, stocked with freshly made sandwiches, drinks and chips, are part of the chain’s Grab & Go program for nontraditional locations. They have far more...
Chipotle to Give Out Free Food, But You Have to Watch This Sport

Sports and fast-food have, for years, gone hand in hand. Chains pay big money to sponsor or even appear at given events while a large part of athletes' earnings come from high-profile food partnerships. Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain Taco Bell has been partnering with the MLB...
Panera Is Testing Its First-Ever Milkshakes Ahead Of Summer

Panera Bread, a fast-casual restaurant famous for its lighter fare — from soups and sandwiches to mac and cheese — is introducing a sweet and creamy treat. Milkshakes are entering the menu for a limited time so Panera can get an idea of whether the dessert makes sense as a permanent menu item. The addition of milkshakes might come as a surprise to fans of the popular chain as currently Panera's desserts only include items from its bakery, including cookies, brownies, and various pastries (via Panera Bread).
