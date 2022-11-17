Taco Bell does not take Thanksgiving lightly. Back in 2017, the company Tweeted a picture of its "Friendsgiving" menu for its employees working at its headquarters in Irvine, California. The menu featured classics with a little bit of a twist, such as "Butternut Squash Chalupa Bites" and "Baja Blast Glazed Ham." And in the year after, the brand collaborated with the sweater company Tipsy Elves to create two ugly sweaters for the national holiday (via QSR).

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO