August Alsina Introduces The Man He Credits With Teaching Him About Love And Healing
August Alsina has revealed the identity of a man that the R&B singer credits with teaching him about love and healing. During the season finale of the VH1 reality TV show The Surreal Life, Alsina gives the viewers a summary of his time on the revamped series, beginning his monologue by foreshadowing his big reveal.More from VIBE.comTory Lanez Placed On House Arrest Ahead Of Megan Thee Stallion TrialWatch The Trailer For VH1's 'The Surreal Life' Starring August Alsina, Tamar Braxton, And MoreTory Lanez Gets Sued By Pregnant Woman In Alleged Hit & Run “This experience has taught me love in so...
