Little Man Tells Dad He Wants a Wife Like His Mom, Minus One Thing

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
 4 days ago

This Is too funny.

It's so funny when little kids try to wrap their heads around something like marriage. Of course, it might depend in large part on what your child has been exposed to (a happy marriage or a not so happy one), but even so, some little ones assume they'll get married someday because that's just what you do, while other little ones are like nope, not for me ever, thanks. Naturally, whatever their opinion as kids, they have lots of time to change their minds.

This adorable video from @constructiondadof4 shows a father and a son having a heart-to-heart about mom, and marriage, and what this boy wants for his future. Much like the song, he wants a girl just like the girl who married dear old dad...but there's one part of their relationship he's not looking to recreate.

View the original article to see embedded media.

See? He's down with everything except the smacking of mom on the butt. Apparently this is just a thing mom and dad do, like many moms and dads. It's just a sign of affection. But to this little boy, it's mortifying. The look he gives his dad when they're talking about it...priceless doesn't even begin to cover it.

Commenters just loved the sweet, honest nature of this conversation.
"I feel like this kid would say 'my daddy and mommy love each other but sometimes daddy slaps mommy' lol"
"I love the healthy conversation between you guys and how soft you speak with him! Thank you for teaching him to respect and love us women"
"Aweee he’s such a sweet boy I hope his wife minds her peas and qs cause now he’s got a billion aunties"
"wait til he finally realizes that mommy likes it"
"He’s lookin at you like 'you dirty dog' this is pretty sweet and innocent. Love it"
"that grin at the end is everything"
"My son told me he’s just going to adopt so he never has to do 'that adult thing' with his wife"
"Oh the turn the conversation took lol So cute his face at the end"

Seriously, this has got to be one of the cutest father/son interactions ever. And how great that they're setting the stage for more honest conversations to come!

Comments / 0

