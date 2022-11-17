The Kingdom (Riget) is a danish supernatural horror series created by Lars Von Trier. Season 1 aired in 1994. Season 2 followed in 1997 but a planned third and final season was shelved due to the death of a few cast members. Lars then changed his mind and in 2021, a revival series called The Kingdom: Exodus was announced and filmed which has since aired last month in Denmark. The third season will make its way to international viewers on Mubi from November 27 and will air weekly until Christmas Day. The first two seasons are already available on Mubi.

1 DAY AGO