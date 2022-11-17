Read full article on original website
Soaps release episodes early for the World Cup
Surprised 🤨 no official announcement from either BBC or ITV on this news. EastEnders episodes are on BBC IPlayer. Emmerdale and Coronation Street also released episodes before their airings on the ITV Hub (or now known as ITVX). I'm sooooo!!! happy I can watch it in my own time...
EE - Very impressed by the Amy storyline
Best storyline they've done in years. It’s all a bit shouty from Jack but the girl playing Amy is doing a great job. More screen time for Denise is always welcome. Best storyline they've done in years. Agreed but Scott Maslen is the weak link in this story. Posts:...
EastEnders' Alfie Moon to be given new hope over Kat reunion
EastEnders spoilers follow. A new twist in Alfie Moon's storyline on EastEnders suggests his ex-wife Kat Slater may be warming up to him again. The cab driver played by Shane Richie has been on a mission to win Kat (Jessie Wallace) back, despite her being loved up with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).
Strictly's Maisie Smith and Max George defend their age gap as they discuss romance
Strictly Come Dancing's Maisie Smith and Max George have defended their age gap as they discussed their romance. The duo went official as a couple in September, after they met while taking part in Strictly in 2020 and subsequently both appearing on the show's live tour. While there's a 13-year...
Hollyoaks reveals how Eric Foster is caught out in spiking story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has revealed how Eric Foster has been caught out in the show's dramatic spiking storyline. The soap is ramping up its misogyny storyline as Maxine is currently recovering from an attack and Lizzie's drink was recently spiked. In this episode, Verity confronted Maxine over her plan to lure drink spikers to Grace's bar, but Maxine defended herself.
Emmerdale reveals first look at Vanessa Woodfield's exit storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale airs farewell scenes for Vanessa Woodfield next week as she waves goodbye to the village again. Vanessa will be taking a break from our screens as Michelle Hardwick, who plays her, has gone on maternity leave. Next week, Vanessa deals with some surprising news as she...
The Kingdom (Created by Lars Von Trier)
The Kingdom (Riget) is a danish supernatural horror series created by Lars Von Trier. Season 1 aired in 1994. Season 2 followed in 1997 but a planned third and final season was shelved due to the death of a few cast members. Lars then changed his mind and in 2021, a revival series called The Kingdom: Exodus was announced and filmed which has since aired last month in Denmark. The third season will make its way to international viewers on Mubi from November 27 and will air weekly until Christmas Day. The first two seasons are already available on Mubi.
Should the dance off be scrapped?
I really think it's time the dance off was scrapped. 1) It was negate the need for the shame that is the" Sunday" show 2) what is the point of viewers voting for their favourites if the judges constantly over rule them? It's plainly obvious the viewers have not warmed to Molly be the number of times she has been in the dance off so why keep saving her? 🤷♀️
Hollyoaks confirms full details of Juliet Nightingale's tragic new story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks will kick off Juliet Nightingale's heartbreaking story next week, as she undergoes tests at the hospital. The Channel 4 soap's winter trailer previewed a challenging time ahead for Juliet and her loved ones as she's told she could have cancer. Juliet will grow concerned about her...
Power Rangers stars pay tribute to Green Ranger Jason David Frank after he dies, aged 49
Power Rangers stars from across the series have paid tribute to Jason David Frank after his death at the age of 49. The actor first played Tommy Oliver in Mighty Morphin in 1993 and reprised the role in over half a dozen iterations of the franchise, wearing the mantle of Green Ranger, White Ranger, Red Zeo Ranger, Red Turbo Ranger and Black Dino Ranger at various points.
SEAL Team - Season 6 question
Does anyone know if the sixth season of SEAL Team will air on Sky or is it only going to be on steaming? do Sky not own the rights now? anyone know when it's back? the first two seasons are now available on Paramount+ app on Sky Q box. Also...
Which campmate do you want to leave next ? 3rd out
Voted for Chris because I can't see what he brings. Sue. She adds nothing and doesn't seem very nice. I think she will survive a bit longer though as the Corrie vote is quite a powerful one. Posts: 12,306. Forum Member. ✭✭. 21/11/22 - 14:47 #5. Boy George. PossiblyDanny wrote:...
Who really chooses the Couples Choice routine and music
To me it seems obvious that say Fleur and Rose’s CC was chosen by the couples themselves, but I just can’t believe that Carlos and Molly would have thought that their couples choice would go down well. Anyone know for certain how the choice is made. Would be...
Anybody loved the conversation tonight between Matt, Seann and Babatunde
Now what a refreshing change to see three people actually having a grown up civilised conversation without no bitching, no one being two faced but just seeing three blokes talking about life and actually getting on. Shame that we have not seen much of this during the series of Im a Celebrity.
Benidorm star Hannah Hobley welcomes first child and shares sweet name
Hannah Hobley, who played Chantelle Garvey on ITV's Benidorm, has given birth to a baby daughter. The actress shared a series of photos on Instagram this week, revealing that she and her fiancé Nathan Smith have named their newborn daughter Beatrice Hobley-Smith. Accompanying her post, Hannah wrote: "Please excuse...
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 17: Vote off #4 - November 22 - 9pm - ITV1
Back to 9pm we go as there is no World Cup match on ITV this evening, however there will be a small clash with the last match of the evening over on BBC1. A step closer to the end we go, and it should be all males out from now until the end as Jill will most likely will be in the final barring a shock result.
Now who's in danger, with Tyler gone and fewer left?
Surely Ellie or Will must be in danger next. Only Hamza and Helen are safe from the dance off. Ellie has strong public support so I could see her possibly getting past next week especially if she gets a Latin dance what gets a roasting from Craig and Shirley. That could make her get more public support.
Boiler advice
We have a Potterton Boiler, circa 2013. It was in the house when we came here. The issue is there is no thermostat that remotely controls the temp. Is there a solution to this that anyone knows of without having to fork out on a new boiler?. Polly_Perkins wrote: »
Best ever Argentine Tango on Strictly?
Just watching lots of them on YouTube and it’s hard to decide as they look very impressive and I’m no dancer. But if I had to pick one it would be Alexandra Burke and Gorka. If you had to pick the best one which would it be?. Posts:...
Why does no one vote for Molly?
I don't get it. She's likable and a good dancer but people don't seem to vote for her. It's ridiculous that she's been in the Dance Off 3 times. I vote for her too, but I think young women often struggle to pick up votes, as does anyone who comes across as having had dance training (even sometimes when there's someone on the same series who's actually got more!).
