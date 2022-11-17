Police: Barricaded gunman in Detroit, residents urged to shelter in place

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded gunman near the area of Joy Road and Robinson.

Chief James E. White said they believe the suspect has an "arsenal of military-grade weapons," and at least nine handguns registered to his name.

Thursday's situation began about 6:45 a.m. when police responded to a call of shots fired. Responding officers said they spotted one victim suffering from an obvious gunshot wound.

Chief White did not explicitly say the victim suffered fatal injuries, but when a reporter asked what the relationship was between the barricaded gunman and the deceased, Chief White said, "We think they are neighbors."

Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said the police department's Barricaded Persons Protocol was enacted shortly after the call was received. He said their Crisis Negotiation Team and a CIT officer are on site.

Chief White said the department also brought a behavioral health specialist and a family member to the scene. DPD said they are using every resource that they have and they hope to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

During the media update, Chief White said they believe the situation first started to escalate about a year ago when the suspect said his Amazon package had been delivered to the neighbor's home.

The suspect was unable to retrieve the package and a conflict followed. Police said that conflict eventually culminated with the now-barricaded gunman being charged with a misdemeanor and sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Police said they believe the suspect feels he was wrongfully charged, and that is what led to Thursday's shooting.

During this time, police are asking residents near the scene to shelter in place and encouraging everyone to avoid the area.