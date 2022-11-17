2San on Monday announced that the Genabio Diagnostics COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test Kit is now available on Amazon.com. The self-test received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July. It is a rapid immunoassay designed for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid (N) protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2.

23 HOURS AGO