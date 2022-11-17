Read full article on original website
Sense Biodetection inks deal for distribution of COVID-19 testing platform in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg
Sense Biodetection on Tuesday announced that it has signed an agreement with R-Biopharm Nederland for the nonexclusive distribution of its Veros COVID-19 molecular testing platform in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. The agreement is Sense’s latest partnership aimed at expanding the commercialization of Veros COVID-19. The company recently signed a...
PerkinElmer launches adeno-associated virus vector detection kits for research
PerkinElmer on Monday announced the launch of its adeno-associated virus vector (AAV) detection kits -- high-throughput assays to quickly characterize viral vector particles with the aim of simplifying gene transfer workflow for researchers. The new kits use bead-based luminescent amplification to provide researchers with an option that is less time-consuming...
Genabio Diagnostics COVID-19 self-test available on Amazon
2San on Monday announced that the Genabio Diagnostics COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test Kit is now available on Amazon.com. The self-test received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July. It is a rapid immunoassay designed for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid (N) protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2.
Chest publication suggests potential for MagArray blood test to stratify lung cancer risk
Proteomics company MagArray on Monday announced that Chest, the journal of the American College of Chest Physicians, has published data online demonstrating that its Knodule ID test may help to stratify the risk of malignancy in patients with intermediate risk lung nodules. The paper, "Development and Validation of a Risk...
Biocare Medical acquires Empire Genomics to expand molecular biomarker portfolio
Biocare Medical, a manufacturer of immunohistochemistry and fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) reagents and instrumentation, announced on Tuesday that it has acquired Empire Genomics, expanding Biocare Medical’s molecular biomarker portfolio substantially. Empire Genomics is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of molecular biomarkers used in cancer diagnostics and research. Empire...
Reagent supplier launches antigens for Southern Hemisphere's 2023 flu season
Native Antigen on Friday announced the launch of hemagglutinin and neuraminidase antigens for the Southern Hemisphere’s 2023 flu season, supporting the development of vaccines and diagnostic tests as part of an ongoing vaccine reformulation program. The company said that it developed the antigens for the World Health Organization (WHO)-recommended...
