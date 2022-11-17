Read full article on original website
Janet Murawski obituary
Janet Murawski, 89, of Ipswich, also known as “Cappy” died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in the Beverly Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Ipswich. Born in Ipswich on June 12, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Edmund P. Gillis and his wife, Adele Gillis.
Frances Morse obituary
Born Frances A. Roberts on January 21, 1925, Frances was daughter of the late Roy and Hilda (Porter) Roberts, formerly of Saugus. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on November 15, 2022, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. Frances was predeceased by James R. Morse, her loving...
Letter: Veterans say thank you
On behalf of the American Legion Post 80 and all the veterans of Ipswich, we would like to take the opportunity to say “Thank You” to the following individuals and organizations for their support of the annual Veterans Day commemorations:. 1. First Church of Ipswich, Sen. Bruce Tarr,...
Alexis MacIntyre is “Good Neighbor”
Alexis MacIntyre of Keller Williams Realty Evolution has received the 2022 Good Neighbor Award from North Shore Realtors (NSR). She was presented with the award at the group’s annual meeting recently. “After Alexis’s success with Bikes for Kids, an initiative to give away 100 bikes at holiday time, she...
North Shore property sales, Oct. 30 – Nov. 12, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/10/2022Marjorie A Thorpe Revocable TrustDrown E L26B Sagamore Ln Lot 8$1,700,000. 10/31/2022Hanser Family TrustRexrode M F4 High Ridge Rd Lots 4 & 1B$850,000. 11/1/2022Broughton, Edward H EstLeonard S A19...
Outstanding Community Service Award goes to Helena Mercier
IPSWICH — The Rebecca R. Gibbs Memorial Charitable Fund (RRG Fund) has presented its second annual Outstanding Community Service Award to Helena Mercier. The award was presented recently in recognition of Mercier’s “exemplary efforts in assisting a member of Ipswich’s refugee community.”. Three years ago, shortly...
Students to join Cape Ann Symphony’s Holiday Pops concert this weekend
IPSWICH and MANCHESTER — The Cape Ann Symphony will be featuring some younger talent this weekend. In its annual Holiday Pops concert, CAS will invite the Ipswich High School Chamber Singers and Bel Canto Treble Chorus on stage in its Ipswich concert. The show will be one of three...
Five Corners to become … Four Corners?
IPSWICH — Some people are still upset that Quint’s Corner became known as Five Corners. How are they going to react when it becomes Four Corners?. The select board was presented with a proposal on Monday to reconfigure the notorious downtown intersection of South Main, Market, Central, and North Main streets.
Holiday season sees Open Door step up its efforts
GLOUCESTER — Thousands of shoppers from Gloucester to Rowley chipped in at six grocery stores during the Open Door Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday. Residents collectively donated 13,495 pounds of food, which will be used to help feed local families through the holidays and beyond. Additional donations from private...
