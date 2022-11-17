Read full article on original website
Malaysia’s nationalist block closer to forming government
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s next government appears to be leaning to the religious right as a coalition of Malay nationalists won support of an influential bloc after tightly fought general elections failed to produce a clear winner. But opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim insists his reformist bloc has secured a simple majority. The nation’s king has to approve a next government. The unprecedented hung parliament after Saturday’s divisive polls saw the rise of the the Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance, led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. His bloc includes the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, which touts Sharia, rules three states and has stoked fears of greater Islamization in the country.
Canada sanctions ex-Haiti president and prime ministers
DJERBA, Tunisia (AP) — Canada has expanded its economic sanctions freezing the Canadian assets of Haitian political elites to now include former president Michel Martelly and former prime ministers Laurent Lamothe and Jean-Henry Céant. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly accused the trio this weekend of helping gangs undermine Haiti’s current government and called on international partners to follow Canada’s lead. She made the announcement at a two-day Francophonie summit in Tunisia. The Caribbean country is paralyzed by gang warfare. Haitian Foreign Affairs Minister Jean Victor Généus said the new sanctions put real consequences on those causing a “nightmare” in his country.
EU top court sides with Russian patient needing cannabis
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court has backed a Russian who is seeking to stay in the Netherlands because he needs a medicinal cannabis treatment which is outlawed in his home country. The Court of Justice said Tuesday that the man should not be sent back home even though the Netherlands rejected his asylum requests. It said the lack of proper treatment would expose him to such pain “that it would be contrary to human dignity.”
Spotlight on Malaysia’s king to resolve election stalemate
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king has failed to reach a decision on whom to pick as prime minister after meeting the leaders of two rival blocs, and summoned lawmakers from a political bloc that has held out its support. A general election last Saturday was supposed to provide stability after political turmoil led to three prime ministers since 2018. Instead, it produced no outright winner, leaving the nation with a leadership crisis. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s Alliance of Hope topped the polls with 83 parliamentary seats, but failed to reach the 112 needed for a majority. He has been locked in a battle to form a majority government with former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, whose Malay-centric National Alliance won 72 seats.
Leader of Argentina’s Mothers of the Plaza dies at 93
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A housewife who became a human rights campaigner when her two sons vanished after being arrested under Argentina’s military dictatorship has died. Hebe de Bonafini was 93 and suffered chronic illnesses. She was among 14 women who founded the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in 1977, two years after the military seized power and began a brutal crackdown on suspected leftists. She became president two years later and led the more radical of two factions until her death. The Mothers initially demanded the return of their children — and later punishment of the military figures responsible for seizing and killing them.
Pakistan reopens border with Afghanistan shut over shooting
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan says it has reopened its key Chaman border crossing with landlocked Afghanistan for trade and pedestrian movement. Monday’s reopening came a week after Pakistan shut the crossing when an Afghan gunman shot and killed a Pakistani soldier and wounded two others. The deadly shooting happened on November 13 at the crossing, which is also known as Friendship Gate. The closure of the border had caused heavy losses to traders and left thousands stranded on both sides. Abdul Majeed Zehri, a Pakistani administrator in Chaman, said the border was reopened on Monday after talks with Afghan officials, who are searching for the attacker.
Afghan official says 19 people lashed in northeast province
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan Supreme Court official says 19 people were lashed in the country’s northeast after being convicted of adultery, theft and running away from home. It appears to be the first official confirmation that punishments like lashing and flogging are being meted out since the Taliban seized power in August 2021. During their previous rule in the late 1990s, the group carried out public executions, floggings and stoning of those convicted of crimes in Taliban courts. On Sunday, a Supreme Court official said that 10 men and nine women were punished in Takhar province in the presence of elders, residents and scholars.
South Africa’s top court orders Hani’s killer to be paroled
JOHNANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s highest Court has ordered the release of Janusz Walus, the man jailed for killing anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993. Hani’s assassination threatened to plunge South Africa into political violence ahead of its transition from white minority rule to democracy. Walus, a Polish citizen, has been serving a life sentence and his bids for parole had been rejected by various justice ministers. The Constitutional Court described the minister’s decision to reject his parole application as irrational and ordered that he be freed in the next 10 days. The decision has outraged South Africa’s Communist Party.
Long-serving Italian politician Roberto Maroni dies at 67
ROME (AP) — Leaders of Italy’s League party say one of the movement’s longtime leaders and a three-time Cabinet minister, Roberto Maroni, has died. State-run RAI television cited a family statement saying Maroni died at 4 a.m. Tuesday after a long illness. He was 67. Maroni was a longtime associate of League founder Umberto Bossi and was secretary of the party as it grew from a northern, secessionist movement into the national political force that today is a key coalition ally in the government of Premier Giorgia Meloni. He served as interior minister in Berlusconi’s 1994-1995 government, labor minister in his second government in 2001 and interior minister again in his third and final government in 2008-2011.
Lawyer: Ex-Islamic State bride was child trafficking victim
LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for a British woman whose U.K. citizenship was removed after she travelled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group have argued that she should have been treated as a child trafficking victim. Shamima Begum, now 23, was 15 when she and two other schoolgirls from London joined the extremist group in February 2015. Authorities revoked her British citizenship on national security grounds soon after she was found in a Syrian refugee camp in 2019. Begum’s lawyers launched a fresh legal challenge against the British government’s decision. Lawyer Samantha Knights told the Special Immigration Appeals Commission on Monday that Begum was recruited by the Islamic State group and transported to Syria for sexual exploitation.
Colombian government, guerrilla group resume peace talks
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Colombian government and the South American country’s largest remaining guerrilla group have resumed peace negotiations, breaking a roughly four-year hiatus during which the rebels have expanded the territory where they operate. Neighboring Venezuela on Monday hosted representatives of the National Liberation Army and the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro. The discussions in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas come more than a month after the rebels and Petro’s government announced the resumption of negotiations. The National Liberation Army was founded in the 1960s by students, union leaders and priests who were inspired by Cuba’s revolution. The group is believed to have about 4,000 fighters in Colombia.
German priest abducted in Mali’s capital in rare kidnapping
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Colleagues say that unknown assailants have abducted a German priest in Mali’s capital. The kidnapping of the Rev. Hans-Joachim Lohre on Sunday marks the first kidnapping of a Westerner in Bamako in more than a decade. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but suspicion immediately fell on Islamic extremists, who have a history of abducting foreigners and holding them for ransom. Lohre has lived in Mali for more than 30 years, where he teaches at the Institute of Islamic-Christian Training. A colleague said investigators later found his car door open and his cross necklace cut off him and on the ground.
Kim’s sister warns US of ‘a more fatal security crisis’
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned the United States that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s warning Tuesday came hours after the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations read a statement by 14 countries which supported action to limit North Korea’s advancement of its weapons programs. Kim called that statement “disgusting” and “a wanton violation of our sovereignty.” North Korea on Friday tested it most powerful Hwasong-17 missile, which some experts say could potentially strike anywhere in the U.S. mainland.
Hong Kong leader Lee isolating with COVID-19 after APEC trip
HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong government says leader John Lee tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Thailand. The government says Lee had negative test results throughout his four-day stay in Bangkok but his test upon his arrival at Hong Kong’s airport on Sunday night was positive. Lee is now in isolation and will work from home. He met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and others at the APEC forum in Bangkok. Lee’s aim at the forum of Asia-Pacific economies was to promote Hong Kong’s image as the city reopens to the world after imposing severe COVID-19 restrictions for much of the pandemic.
Malta proposes bill to ease EU’s strictest anti-abortion law
VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta’s government has introduced legislation to ease the European Union’s strictest anti-abortion law and allow the procedure in cases where the mother’s life or health is at risk. It is taking action after a headline-grabbing case involving an American tourist who miscarried and was airlifted off the Mediterranean island to get treatment. The overwhelmingly Roman Catholic Malta is the only EU member nation that still prohibits abortion for any reason, with laws making it a crime punishable by up to three years in prison to have the procedure. The group Doctors for Choice welcomed the move but said abortion should be decriminalized completely.
Sporadic violence, low turnout mar Nepal’s elections
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Sporadic violence and lower-than-expected turnout have marred Nepal’s parliamentary elections, which many hoped would bring political stability in the Himalayan nation that has changed 13 governments in the last 16 years. The election commissioner says one person was killed, two wounded and voting stopped in several places. It wasn’t immediately clear what triggered the violence. Turnout was estimated at 61%. The main contestants are the ruling alliance of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Nepali Congress party and the Maoist communist party, which were running against the Nepal Communist Party (United Marxist-Leninist), headed by a former prime minister. The next government, likely a coalition, will face challenges of keeping a stable administration and reviving tourism.
North Korea calls UN’s Guterres ‘puppet of US’ after launch
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s foreign minister has called U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “a puppet of the United States” for joining U.S.-led condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier called on the North to “to immediately desist” from more provocations after the North’s ICBM launch on Friday. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui expressed strong regret over Guterres’ comments. The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to discuss the North’s ICBM test later Monday. But further sanctions are unlikely since Russia and China oppose them.
6 Apple Daily staff plead guilty to collusion in Hong Kong
HONG KONG (AP) — Six former executives of a now-defunct Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper have pleaded guilty to a collusion charge under the National Security Law that has silenced and jailed most opposition voices in the southern Chinese territory. The staff members of Apple Daily were arrested last year during a crackdown on dissent after Beijing imposed the security law in 2020. They admitted that they had conspired with the newspaper’s founder Jimmy Lai to call for an imposition of sanctions or blockade, or engage in other hostile activities against Hong Kong or China. Police took away hard drives and laptops as evidence in a raid at Apple Daily’s offices in June 2021, sending shockwaves across the city’s media. The arrests and freezing of assets led it to cease its operations.
Japan panel: Sweeping defense buildup, more cost unavoidable
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese government-commissioned panel says in a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that drastic defense buildup including the use of preemptive strike is “indispensable” to counter growing threats in the region. It called for the public’s understanding to bear the financial burden for the defense of the country. The recommendations in the report, compiled by 10 independent experts and submitted to Kishida on Tuesday, said Japan needs to strengthen its economy to pay for military spending, while reinforcing the arms industry and research and development of dual-use cutting edge technology. Kishida earlier this year pledged to drastically reinforce Japan’s military capability and spending in the face of threats from China, North Korea and Russia.
US, allies clash with Russia, China over North Korea tests
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies have strongly condemned North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test and called for action to limit its nuclear and missile programs. But Russia and China opposed any new pressure on Pyongyang. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Monday that the Biden administration will circulate a proposed presidential statement that would condemn North Korea’s launches and call for Pyongyang to abide by U.N. sanctions banning all ballistic missile and nuclear tests. Presidential statements require agreement from all 15 council members, and comments by Russia and China indicate resistance to condemning North Korea’s action.
