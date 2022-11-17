ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, & Mom Blythe Danner, 79, Are Twins At Wedding In New Orleans: Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and her mother, 79-year-old actress Blythe Danner, looked like twins (with a few years separating them) at a family wedding in October in New Orleans, La. In the fourth photo in the below slideshow that Gwyenth shared on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, the Oscar-winning star and her mother smiled for a picture as they held up iced drinks, seemingly thrilled to be spending some quality time together during the wedding. Both looked like they’ve been defying aging as they posed with minimal makeup and radiant skin.
HollywoodLife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles’ Girlfriend: Who The Star Is Dating Now, Plus His Full Relationship Timeline

Harry Styles has been making girls swoon with his handsome looks, irresistible charm, and musical talent ever since he stepped onto The X Factor stage for a televised audition of Stevie Wonder‘s “Isn’t She Lovely” in 2010. So, it’s no wonder he’s led a steady romantic life over the years. Although the contestant-turned-superstar has many admirers from all over the world, only a few ladies have been lucky enough to be a part of his love life since he broke onto the music scene with his band One Direction and later started a successful solo career. From the late English television presenter, Caroline Flack, to his most recent ex, actress and director Olivia Wilde, we’re taking a look at all of the gals who’ve been romantically linked to the British superstar.
E! News

Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic

Watch: Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk" Love is in the air for Rumer Willis. The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.
People

Jessica Simpson Poses with Mom Tina and Daughter Maxwell in 'Cozy' Three Generations Photo

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson share son Ace Knute, 9, and daughters Birdie Mae, 3, and Maxwell Drew, 10 Jessica Simpson enjoyed a special generational moment with her mom and her daughter this week. The fashion designer, 42, posed on a homey, winter-like set Thursday to promote her Jessica Simpson Collection holiday line, posing with her mom Tina Simpson, as well as her oldest child, daughter Maxwell Drew, 10. Tina and Maxwell show off their matching fuzzy slippers, with the pre-teen making a puckered face as she...
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
bravotv.com

Madison LeCroy’s Wedding Rehearsal Dress and Veil Are Simply Stunning

Ahead of her wedding this weekend, the Southern Charm bride-to-be had a breathtaking vintage-inspired photo shoot in her rehearsal look. Before Madison LeCroy marries her fiancé, Brett, in Mexico this weekend, the Southern Charm bride-to-be looked stunning in a white strapless minidress during a pre-wedding photo shoot and rehearsal in Charleston, South Carolina, on November 16.
papermag.com

Kendall Jenner Had Pee on Her Foot at the Met Gala

Kendall Jenner brought an accidental accessory to the Met Gala. “For a moment, we thought about doing the carpet with no shirt, and just doing this,” Jenner said as she got ready, crossing her arms to cover her breasts while her team helped her into a voluminous Prada skirt, constructed from sheer tulle and fishnet. And it turns out the skirt was “so big and so heavy” that she didn't even notice she had to go to bathroom until she was already in the sprinter van taking her to the event — and it was an emergency.
People

Jennifer Lawrence Wows in Black Floral Dior Dress on Governors Ball Red Carpet

Accompanied by her Causeway costar Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet at Saturday's 13th Governors Ball in Los Angeles Jennifer Lawrence is feeling the flower power. The Academy Award winner, 32, put on a black floral display on Saturday in a floor-length Dior dress as she walked the red carpet at the 13th Governors Ball in Los Angeles. Her spaghetti-strap number featured a cascading tiered skirt, trimmed in black lace ruffles and embellished with white flower and star appliques throughout. RELATED: Jennifer...
Parade

Pierce Brosnan Celebrates Baby News With Sweet Photos on Instagram

The 69-year-old Irish-American actor recently welcomed another grandchild into the world and shared the delightful news with a carousel of images on Instagram. "Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, born 3:06pm 11/12/22… all good blessings to you my dearest grandson, welcome," the happy grandfather shared alongside two adorable snaps of the newborn.
POPSUGAR

Gwen Stefani’s Chrome-French Manicure Gets a Colorful Upgrade

Gwen Stefani is taking french tips to a new level. On Nov. 17, the singer posted a sneak peek of her manicure for an episode of "The Voice" that'll make you want to book yourself a nail appointment immediately. Stefani's nails, which were done by celebrity manicurist Eri Ishizu were...
Harper's Bazaar

Kate Middleton's Favorite DeMellier Handbag Is on Sale Early for Black Friday

Finding one of Kate Middleton's favorite brands on sale is usually rarer than finding a four leaf clover. But this week's early Black Friday fashion deals are making what's usually impossible, possible. DeMellier London, designer Mireia Llusia-Lindh’s handbag line, is holding their annual Black Friday sale and taking 20 percent...
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Shines in Gold Polka-Dot Skirt & Metallic Cutout Sandals for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker brought heavy metal — heavy metallics, that is — to film “And Just Like That…” in New York this afternoon. While walking through Prospect Park in Brooklyn as Carrie Bradshaw with Cynthia Nixon (as Miranda Hobbes), Parker wore a gold pussybow blouse and knee-length skirt, styled by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. Both pieces featured the same metallic sheen, as well as a round polka-dot print. Layered atop was a fuchsia silk blazer, adding a vibrant pop of color to the matching set. Parker’s ensemble was complete with gleaming pink round crystal post earrings, as well as...
