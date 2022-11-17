Read full article on original website
Related
Elle
Kate Middleton Just Switched Up Her Signature Hair Look For Something A Little More Millennial
If there's one person in the entire world that can influence any sorta beauty trend, it's Kate Middleton – she is the Princess of Wales, after all. And to prove just that, her highness wore a nostalgic noughties hairstyle during her official royal visit to Scarborough alongside husband, Prince William.
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, & Mom Blythe Danner, 79, Are Twins At Wedding In New Orleans: Photo
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and her mother, 79-year-old actress Blythe Danner, looked like twins (with a few years separating them) at a family wedding in October in New Orleans, La. In the fourth photo in the below slideshow that Gwyenth shared on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, the Oscar-winning star and her mother smiled for a picture as they held up iced drinks, seemingly thrilled to be spending some quality time together during the wedding. Both looked like they’ve been defying aging as they posed with minimal makeup and radiant skin.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
ETOnline.com
Pregnant Blake Lively Glows at American Cinematheque Awards, Honors Ryan Reynolds With Sweet Speech
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had a very special date night on Thursday. The 35-year-old actress, who is expecting her fourth child with Reynolds, was by her husband's side at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, where he was the recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.
Vogue
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Minimalist Engagement Band Was Inspired By Mother-In-Law Jackie’s “Swimming Ring”
As the poster girl for ’90s minimalism, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s jewellery collection was decidedly unflashy. It makes sense, then, that when John F Kennedy Jr proposed to her in 1995, he opted for a pared-back engagement ring that was in keeping with the rest of her wardrobe. In fact,...
Harry Styles’ Girlfriend: Who The Star Is Dating Now, Plus His Full Relationship Timeline
Harry Styles has been making girls swoon with his handsome looks, irresistible charm, and musical talent ever since he stepped onto The X Factor stage for a televised audition of Stevie Wonder‘s “Isn’t She Lovely” in 2010. So, it’s no wonder he’s led a steady romantic life over the years. Although the contestant-turned-superstar has many admirers from all over the world, only a few ladies have been lucky enough to be a part of his love life since he broke onto the music scene with his band One Direction and later started a successful solo career. From the late English television presenter, Caroline Flack, to his most recent ex, actress and director Olivia Wilde, we’re taking a look at all of the gals who’ve been romantically linked to the British superstar.
Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic
Watch: Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk" Love is in the air for Rumer Willis. The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.
Jessica Simpson Poses with Mom Tina and Daughter Maxwell in 'Cozy' Three Generations Photo
Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson share son Ace Knute, 9, and daughters Birdie Mae, 3, and Maxwell Drew, 10 Jessica Simpson enjoyed a special generational moment with her mom and her daughter this week. The fashion designer, 42, posed on a homey, winter-like set Thursday to promote her Jessica Simpson Collection holiday line, posing with her mom Tina Simpson, as well as her oldest child, daughter Maxwell Drew, 10. Tina and Maxwell show off their matching fuzzy slippers, with the pre-teen making a puckered face as she...
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
The story behind Kate Middleton and Princess Diana’s sapphire engagement ring
This is a royal sapphire for the ages. When Prince William announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Kate Middleton, on November 16, 2010, the world was swept into royal wedding fever — and one detail everyone couldn’t stop talking about was her meaningful engagement ring. The pair...
Woman Receives a Package from Her Dead Grandma With a Check Made After Her Death
A TikToker went viral after posting about a mysterious package she says came from her deceased grandmother. Throngs of users who saw her video offered up different theories as to how and why she received the package two years after her grandma passed. Article continues below advertisement. In the first...
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy’s Wedding Rehearsal Dress and Veil Are Simply Stunning
Ahead of her wedding this weekend, the Southern Charm bride-to-be had a breathtaking vintage-inspired photo shoot in her rehearsal look. Before Madison LeCroy marries her fiancé, Brett, in Mexico this weekend, the Southern Charm bride-to-be looked stunning in a white strapless minidress during a pre-wedding photo shoot and rehearsal in Charleston, South Carolina, on November 16.
papermag.com
Kendall Jenner Had Pee on Her Foot at the Met Gala
Kendall Jenner brought an accidental accessory to the Met Gala. “For a moment, we thought about doing the carpet with no shirt, and just doing this,” Jenner said as she got ready, crossing her arms to cover her breasts while her team helped her into a voluminous Prada skirt, constructed from sheer tulle and fishnet. And it turns out the skirt was “so big and so heavy” that she didn't even notice she had to go to bathroom until she was already in the sprinter van taking her to the event — and it was an emergency.
Jennifer Lawrence Wows in Black Floral Dior Dress on Governors Ball Red Carpet
Accompanied by her Causeway costar Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet at Saturday's 13th Governors Ball in Los Angeles Jennifer Lawrence is feeling the flower power. The Academy Award winner, 32, put on a black floral display on Saturday in a floor-length Dior dress as she walked the red carpet at the 13th Governors Ball in Los Angeles. Her spaghetti-strap number featured a cascading tiered skirt, trimmed in black lace ruffles and embellished with white flower and star appliques throughout. RELATED: Jennifer...
Pierce Brosnan Celebrates Baby News With Sweet Photos on Instagram
The 69-year-old Irish-American actor recently welcomed another grandchild into the world and shared the delightful news with a carousel of images on Instagram. "Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, born 3:06pm 11/12/22… all good blessings to you my dearest grandson, welcome," the happy grandfather shared alongside two adorable snaps of the newborn.
suggest.com
Ivanka Trump Channeled One Of Grace Kelly’s Most Famous Looks At Her Sister’s Wedding
Over the weekend Tiffany Trump tied the knot with her long-term partner Michael Boulos. Her entire family attended, including her sister Ivanka. It was an extravagant event and everyone was dressed to the nines. However, fans of the family quickly noticed Ivanka was channeling an old Hollywood icon with her choice of dress.
Brad Pitt, 58, Cleans Up Good With Slicked Back Hair, Black Suit & Shades: Photos
Brad Pitt, 58, showed off his incredible style during his latest public appearance! The actor wore a black suit with a white undershirt, a black scarf, and sunglasses as he entered a special Q&A event for his new movie, Babylon, in New York City, NY on Nov. 16. He also had his hair slicked back and rocked some facial hair as he topped his look off with boots.
Gwen Stefani’s Chrome-French Manicure Gets a Colorful Upgrade
Gwen Stefani is taking french tips to a new level. On Nov. 17, the singer posted a sneak peek of her manicure for an episode of "The Voice" that'll make you want to book yourself a nail appointment immediately. Stefani's nails, which were done by celebrity manicurist Eri Ishizu were...
Harper's Bazaar
Kate Middleton's Favorite DeMellier Handbag Is on Sale Early for Black Friday
Finding one of Kate Middleton's favorite brands on sale is usually rarer than finding a four leaf clover. But this week's early Black Friday fashion deals are making what's usually impossible, possible. DeMellier London, designer Mireia Llusia-Lindh’s handbag line, is holding their annual Black Friday sale and taking 20 percent...
Sarah Jessica Parker Shines in Gold Polka-Dot Skirt & Metallic Cutout Sandals for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker brought heavy metal — heavy metallics, that is — to film “And Just Like That…” in New York this afternoon. While walking through Prospect Park in Brooklyn as Carrie Bradshaw with Cynthia Nixon (as Miranda Hobbes), Parker wore a gold pussybow blouse and knee-length skirt, styled by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. Both pieces featured the same metallic sheen, as well as a round polka-dot print. Layered atop was a fuchsia silk blazer, adding a vibrant pop of color to the matching set. Parker’s ensemble was complete with gleaming pink round crystal post earrings, as well as...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
181K+
Followers
29K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0