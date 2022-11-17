ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

This Is Illinois’ Most Sung About City

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aCV4o_0jETuabZ00
Photo: Getty Images

Every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. After all, there is no better way to show your love for something than through melody. Many musical artists have chosen to immortalize Illinois' beauty and uniqueness over the years through a myriad of famous songs. Some have even chosen to show their love —or distain— for specific cities in the state.

Illinois Bet recently conducted research to find the most sung about city in Illinois, and Chicago came in at the top of the list. No surprises there!

These are the top 10 most sung about cities in Illinois:

  1. Chicago: 6,522 lyrics
  2. Aurora: 3,868 lyrics
  3. Champaign: 550 lyrics
  4. Springfield: 263 lyrics
  5. Elgin: 72 lyrics
  6. Rockford: 43 lyrics
  7. Joliet: 28 lyrics
  8. Peoria: 27 lyrics
  9. Waukegan: 9 lyrics
  10. Naperville: 5 lyrics

Overall, the most famous song about Illinois is "Casimir Pulaski Day" by Sufjan Stevens . "Though this Sufjan Stevens song never mentions the state by name, it comes from his Illinois album and gets its name from Casimir Pulaski Day, a local Chicago holiday honoring a Revolutionary War cavalry officer born in Poland," according to Stacker . "The beautifully melancholy lyrics recall first love, loss, and growing up."

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois

LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
LISLE, IL
97ZOK

Avoid Red Cup Chaos At These Amazingly Delicious Local Illinois Coffee Joints

An on-the-go coffee company has been in the news a lot recently when stories of unionizing became making headlines and, dare I say, becoming coffee shop talk. There have been claims that the coffee giant closed locations where baristas were vocal about interest in forming a union, some saying employees were fired because of it. On one of the biggest business days for the company, workers at 100 locations went on strike causing some big headaches.
ILLINOIS STATE
Lashaunta Moore

Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?

Here's a list of candidates who aim to take Lori Lightfoot's spot. The filing deadline to run for Mayor of Chicago is Nov. 28, and there's no telling how many more candidates will make their presence known. So far, 14 people are running against Mayor Lightfoot, including an activist, alderman, and retired Chicago police officer.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is a loud exhaust legal in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some drivers prefer dead silence while others want to let the whole world know they’re coming. Many car enthusiasts spend thousands of dollars on modifications to make their car sound or perform better, but are cars with loud exhausts legal in Illinois? While it’s unlikely that you may often encounter 2019 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
natureworldnews.com

11 Earthquakes Rattle Illinois to Arkansas, Experts on the Lookout for Next Possible Strong Seismic Activity in Eastern US

Experts are still keeping an eye out for any potential upcoming strong seismic activity that could shake the entire Eastern US after 11 recent earthquakes shook regions from Illinois to Arkansas. Another significant earthquake powerful enough to rattle the entire area of the Eastern United States is still imminent in...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois or you wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of three amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if your haven't already because all of them are highly praised by local people.
ILLINOIS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Keep An Eye Out for “Frost Flowers” Like The Ones Photographed in Illinois

As someone who enjoys camping, hiking and just generally appreciates the day-to-day miracles of nature, I am a member of a number of different outdoor groups on Facebook that offer me an opportunity to see nature's beauty. Some of these places, like Shawnee National Forest, I have visited myself. Others, like the Redwood Forests out west, are still on my travel bucket list.
ILLINOIS STATE
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy