ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Dog learns to walk again after being paralysed by spinal stroke

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0giJv0_0jETuBjW00

A dog left paralysed after a spinal stroke has defied the odds and is now able to walk again without the help of a wheelchair.

Maggie, a five-year-old shweenie, was diagnosed with fibrocartilaginous embolism (FCE), a sudden onset spine injury that causes a stroke resulting in paralysis.

For months, the pup has been working through hydrotherapy and physiotherapy, as well as using a special wheelchair.

In August, she took her first steps unassisted, blowing owner Megan away.

“When I saw her walk again I felt so happy - all the time and effort was worth it,” she said.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 2

Related
Page Six

Sinbad still learning to walk 2 years after stroke, family reveals

Comedian Sinbad is still learning to walk two years after suffering a stroke, his family has revealed. The 66-year-old star’s loved ones released a lengthy statement on Monday, saying he has a long way to go before making a full recovery from the medical emergency. Sinbad’s family says he’s still “fighting for every inch” as his limbs — that were once said to be “dead” — are resuming mobility, which is particularly important as he begins walking again.  Sinbad experienced an ischemic stroke as a result of a blood clot that traveled from his heart to his brain. He remained in the hospital...
Daily Mail

Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone, 64, reveals she will undergo surgery to have 'large fibroid tumor' removed following misdiagnosis... 21 years after she suffered brain hemorrhage and stroke that almost killed her

Sharon Stone encouraged her followers to seek second opinions after she said a 'large fibroid tumor' was found in her body after a previous medical misdiagnosis. Stone, 64, took to Instagram Stories Tuesday with a personal message about her health, saying she 'just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure,' and went for 'a double epidural' to treat pain she was in.
WTRF- 7News

Cobra dies after 8-year-old bites snake

A snake died after a boy turned the tables and bit a cobra. According to The New Indian Express, the boy had the snake wrapped around his hand and bit him. The boy told the news outlet that he tried to shake it off but it didn’t move so he bit the sane, twice. The […]
Newsweek

Dog Suffers 'Identity Crisis' After Collar Is Taken Off in Hilarious Video

A video showing a dog's hilariously confused reaction to having his collar removed has got people talking about the inner workings of a canine's mind. Reuben the Lagotto Romagnolo dog's expression in the clip has been a source of much debate, with some saying the pet pooch appeared sad at being let off the leash while others saw it as a moment of realization for the hound at the freedom now within his grasp.
Daily Mail

Mum's fight for answers after her daughter, 13, died suddenly in her sleep as she reveals doctors first dismissed her constant epileptic fits as a cry for attention: 'It was disgusting'

A young girl who died suddenly in her sleep after suffering epilepsy for years including up to 80 seizures a day has been remembered for her 'wicked sense of humour'. Charlotte Ivy Studham, from Geelong, southwest of Melbourne, died just a few days shy of her 14th birthday on November 3 from suspected Sudden Unexplained Death Epilepsy (SUDEP).
People

German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
BBC

Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules

The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
Outsider.com

Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO

An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
The Independent

The Independent

929K+
Followers
304K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy