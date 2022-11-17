Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
El Pollo Dorado to offer free meals for the homeless on Thanksgiving
No good deed should go unnoticed. The taco and chicken stand at 21st and Wellington, El Pollo Dorado, is doing their part in the community. On Thanksgiving, El Pollo Dorado will be open to serve meals to the homeless and less fortunate. Often times, you only hear about the big...
KWCH.com
10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
Wichita's Kansas Masonic Home to close
CEO Michael Miller said financial issues were to blame. He told the Wichita Eagle “with our large bond debt we’re not able to be a sustainable company.” The campus underwent a $22 million update in 2015.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Gorditas Por Fias
It’s time to check out another new restaurant that has opened in Wichita, Gorditas Por Fias. They are located in a familiar building I’ve reviewed many restaurants at 2117 E. Central. Over the years, the space has held Antojitos Salvadoreno, El Pollo Dorado, Restaurant Nicatropical, Jet BBQ, Restaurante Delicias Authentic Mexican Food, Restaurant Playa Del Carmen, El Papa Pollo, and most recently Southern Style Cafe.
KAKE TV
How one decision marked the beginning of the end for KMH after 126 years of serving Wichita's children and seniors
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - 126 years. That's how long the Kansas Masonic Home at Maple and Seneca has been serving those in need. But after all these years, choices made just seven years ago marked the beginning of the end. To some, KMH might just be the weird "little castle"...
KAKE TV
Kenny Chesney to perform in Wichita
Country music star Kenny Chesney is bringing his "I Go Back" tour to Wichita next spring. INTRUST Bank Arena announced Monday morning that Chesney's tour with Kelsea Ballerini will stop in Wichita on March 30, 2023. Ticket go on sale December 2.
wichitabyeb.com
Restaurants closed during Thanksgiving Week
Thanksgiving is around the corner which means there will be lots of restaurants changing schedules this week. If you’re looking for restaurants who will be open for Turkey Day, you can find those listed here. As for those who restaurants closed during Thanksgiving week, here you go:. Here’s a...
Wichita churches work with Kansas Food Bank to distribute food for Thanksgiving
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thanksgiving is just a week away, and local churches worked with the Kansas Food Bank on Saturday to distribute turkey and other thanksgiving food to people in need. Central Community Church in west Wichita hosted its annual turkey drive bright and early Saturday morning. Families had the chance to get a […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KWCH.com
1 man flown to Wichita hospital, another arrested after Garden City shooting
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured and led to the arrest of another. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Garden City PD officers responded to the report of a person with a gunshot wound at St. Catherine Hospital. When officers arrived, they learned a 20-year-old man brought the wounded man to the hospital. The investigation led to the arrest of the 20-year-old, David Oliver, of Garden City.
City of Hutchinson employee, local insurance agent honored by Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual Minority and Women Business Awards Luncheon last week at the Hotel Topeka at City Center. The awards luncheon recognized 12 companies, three individuals, and one corporation from across the...
kmuw.org
Homeless veterans village in south Wichita on hold
The pandemic has stalled plans to create a campus of cottages and services in south Wichita for homeless veterans. “We started off with a pretty ambitious plan,” said Seth Brees, board member of the nonprofit Passageways Ltd., Wichita. The vision garnered praise and pledges of donations and in-kind aid.
Balcony fire at northeast Wichita apartment complex
The blaze was reported around 5:15 a.m., in the 2300 block of N. Woodlawn, at the Brickstone at Woodlawn apartments. Fire crews reported the fire was confined to an exterior third-floor balcony.
A 2022 list of where to dine in Wichita on Thanksgiving — and of where to get meals to go
The list of Wichita restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day is shorter in a post-COVID-19 world. But the list of places willing to serve whole meals to-go is much, much longer.
KWCH.com
Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a notice unveiled Monday, Nov. 21, an attorney representing former Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay announced the former chief’s intention to sue the City of Wichita. In the notice from Wichita Attorney James Thompson, Ramsay accuses city leaders of defamation, undermining him in police investigations and discipline, and corruption.
kmuw.org
En Route to a job interview
On this month’s En Route, Beth Golay met Shaquan Titchenor while riding Route 14. Titchenor’s in a prison work-release program and was headed to a job interview ... his first step in rejoining society. Little did he know he'd have to do two interviews that day. Beth Golay...
Looking for a job? Wichita businesses still looking for seasonal help
The holiday season is here, and many businesses are looking to bring on some extra help to handle the rush.
KWCH.com
Wichita non-profit seeks to ease the transition as KMH prepares to close
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The sprawling KMH Senior Living campus is a long-time staple in Wichita’s Delano neighborhood. Now, its future is uncertain after it surprised many people by announcing Friday that its doors would close at the end of the year. It leaves the seniors living there and...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Calm start to holiday week, rain/snow by Thanksgiving?
It is a warm and quiet start to the holiday week. Temperatures Monday afternoon topped out in the 50s and 60s. Winds have been light and the sunshine delightful. Overnight lows under a clear sky will not be as bitter, but still cold enough to require an extra blanket on the bed and a heavy coat early Tuesday morning.
Captain America reacts to video of chimpanzee at Kansas zoo
When he is not out saving the world from Thanos, Hydra, or whatever evil the Marvel universe throws at him, Captain America spends his time watching videos of baby chimpanzees, apparently.
