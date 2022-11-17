ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

wichitabyeb.com

El Pollo Dorado to offer free meals for the homeless on Thanksgiving

No good deed should go unnoticed. The taco and chicken stand at 21st and Wellington, El Pollo Dorado, is doing their part in the community. On Thanksgiving, El Pollo Dorado will be open to serve meals to the homeless and less fortunate. Often times, you only hear about the big...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Gorditas Por Fias

It’s time to check out another new restaurant that has opened in Wichita, Gorditas Por Fias. They are located in a familiar building I’ve reviewed many restaurants at 2117 E. Central. Over the years, the space has held Antojitos Salvadoreno, El Pollo Dorado, Restaurant Nicatropical, Jet BBQ, Restaurante Delicias Authentic Mexican Food, Restaurant Playa Del Carmen, El Papa Pollo, and most recently Southern Style Cafe.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kenny Chesney to perform in Wichita

Country music star Kenny Chesney is bringing his "I Go Back" tour to Wichita next spring. INTRUST Bank Arena announced Monday morning that Chesney's tour with Kelsea Ballerini will stop in Wichita on March 30, 2023. Ticket go on sale December 2.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Restaurants closed during Thanksgiving Week

Thanksgiving is around the corner which means there will be lots of restaurants changing schedules this week. If you’re looking for restaurants who will be open for Turkey Day, you can find those listed here. As for those who restaurants closed during Thanksgiving week, here you go:. Here’s a...
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

1 man flown to Wichita hospital, another arrested after Garden City shooting

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured and led to the arrest of another. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Garden City PD officers responded to the report of a person with a gunshot wound at St. Catherine Hospital. When officers arrived, they learned a 20-year-old man brought the wounded man to the hospital. The investigation led to the arrest of the 20-year-old, David Oliver, of Garden City.
GARDEN CITY, KS
kmuw.org

Homeless veterans village in south Wichita on hold

The pandemic has stalled plans to create a campus of cottages and services in south Wichita for homeless veterans. “We started off with a pretty ambitious plan,” said Seth Brees, board member of the nonprofit Passageways Ltd., Wichita. The vision garnered praise and pledges of donations and in-kind aid.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a notice unveiled Monday, Nov. 21, an attorney representing former Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay announced the former chief’s intention to sue the City of Wichita. In the notice from Wichita Attorney James Thompson, Ramsay accuses city leaders of defamation, undermining him in police investigations and discipline, and corruption.
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

En Route to a job interview

On this month’s En Route, Beth Golay met Shaquan Titchenor while riding Route 14. Titchenor’s in a prison work-release program and was headed to a job interview ... his first step in rejoining society. Little did he know he'd have to do two interviews that day. Beth Golay...
WICHITA, KS

