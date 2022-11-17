Read full article on original website
Pedestrian struck and killed after confronting car burglary suspects
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Pell City Police Department are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday evening. At approximately 7:24 p.m. on Sunday, the PCPD was contacted about a possible hit and run of a pedestrian near Funderburg Lane and Skyline Trail in Pell City.
Pensacola man arrested after puppies die from neglect
A Pensacola man is in jail after being accused of leaving puppies in a backyard in July without food, water or veterinary care.
Gardendale PD: Man attempts to rob pawn shop, according to owner
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale Police say a man attempted to rob Stevens Pawn & Jewelry, according to the owner. The store owner said to police that a man attempted to rob him when the store was just opening, and the owner shot at the man. The owner said the...
Florida woman allegedly gives baby watermelon Smirnoff in bottle, arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly pouring alcohol into her child’s baby bottle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cecil LaToya Bryant, 28, was charged with aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 1, deputies said they responded to a possible child abuse. Deputies said when they arrived, they […]
Idle cars proving to be a target for would be thieves
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Car theft is up 12% in Birmingham this year, with over a thousand cars stolen in 2022 already. Unfortunately, officers say some of you are making it easier for would be thieves. It seems easy enough, but by simply removing your keys from the vehicle, you...
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 11/14/2022 to 11/20/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 11/14/2022 to 11/20/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 879 calls for service. There were 72 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 68 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were two felony arrests. There were 14 misdemeanor arrests. There were 20 traffic accidents, 230 traffic stops, and 70 traffic citations. 14 warrants were served. There were five animals picked up and zero animal related citations issued.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies suspected hit-and-run victim
From The Tribune staff reports FAIRFIELD — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a suspected hit-and-run on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 1:45 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene after the collision. Related Story: JeffCo […]
2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
One person dead in apartment shooting
One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Birmingham. Birmingham police were called at approximately 9:56 p.m. on Saturday night to Don L. West Manor Apartments regarding a person being shot. The victim, Zevin Lenard Patterson, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire...
Calera Police officer seriously injured in pursuit on I-65
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera police officer suffered serious injuries after a high speed pursuit early Monday morning according to the Calera Police Chief. Chief Hyche says the injuries are not life threatening but will require surgery. The chase started in Vestavia and continued on I-65 into Chilton Co....
1 killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment […]
Dad of 4 missing girls arrested; children unaccounted for
The father of four girls who disappeared in Alabama has been arrested, but his daughters are still missing, The Birmingham News reported.
1 dead, 1 injured in explosion at Florida oil facility
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An explosion at an oil facility in north Escambia killed one and injured another on Friday, according to county officials. Escambia County EMS and Fire Rescue responded to a call at Fannie and Carnley Roads at an oil facility in the northern part of Escambia County at 1:27 p.m., Friday. […]
Another incarcerated man dies at Donaldson Correctional Facility
The Jefferson County Coroner’s office confirmed on Friday that another incarcerated man died at Donaldson Correctional Facility last week. Antoine Devaugh Rudolph, a 33-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County Facility, was found unresponsive inside a private cell by correctional officers on Thursday morning. He would be pronounced dead later that same morning.
Man charged with murder after fatal fentanyl overdose in Leeds; 4 others arrested
A Leeds man is charged with murder after authorities say he provided the fentanyl that led to a deadly overdose several months ago. Jose Ingnacio Medina-Estrada, 33, is also charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substances, obstruction of justice using a false ID, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Jason Crawford found guilty of murder
CULLMAN, Ala. – On Friday night, after four days of testimony, Cullman’s Jason Crawford was found guilty in the murder of his wife Tiffiney Joy Crawford. The victim was shot twice in the head on the night of May 2, 2017. The defendant was indicted over a year later after the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation took over the case the day following the murder. The jury began deliberations at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 after closing arguments were presented. At approximately 5:20 p.m. the jury requested access to the body cam video presented as evidence earlier in the week. The request was granted by Judge Martha Williams. At 8:05 p.m. the jury returned with a guilty verdict with all members of the jury individually asked if they agreed with the verdict. They each did. Jason Crawford was taken into custody immediately, handcuffed and taken from the courtroom. Sentencing will occur at a later date. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Deadly single-car crash in Fairhope: Police
UPDATE (2:45 p.m.): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released more details in reference to the deadly crash in Fairhope Saturday morning. Cameron J. Buchanan, 21, of Fairhope, died when his car left the road and struck a tree. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Buchanan was driving […]
2 students arrested in Daphne Middle School threat, 1 released: Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department announced they arrested two female students in relation to a school threat Thursday. According to officials, a note was found in the bathroom threatening to “shoot up” the school. DMS was not put on lockdown during the investigation; however, increased law enforcement was at the […]
GUILTY: Jury convicts Derick Brown on both counts in Cupcake McKinney kidnapping
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It took a jury just over an hour to convict Derick Brown on both counts in the fatal 2019 kidnapping of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney. Boyfriend Patrick Stallworth was found guilty of the same charges in sixty minutes last month. Brown's attorneys spent most of their closing...
