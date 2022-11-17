Read full article on original website
US Army Veteran Vanished In 2009. Her Nephew Is The Main Suspect. Then, Her Brother Vanished In 2013.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHalifax County, NC
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville Chief of Police to retire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - After 37 years of helping keep the City of Martinsville safe, Chief of Police G. E. “Eddie” Cassady has announced he will retire effective January 1, 2023. “Since I started in 1985, our continued relationship building with our community has and will always be...
WDBJ7.com
Large police presence in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A large police and emergency crew presence has converged Monday evening near Lansdowne Park in Roanoke. WDBJ7 is awaiting further details from law enforcement.
Theresa A. Harrison Has 100 Hours Of Community Service To Complete By April Of 2024
Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Paul A. McAndrews has agreed to drop the charges that Theresa A. Harrison pled guilty to in Alleghany County Circuit Court early in Nov. Having been arrested in Campbell County by the Virginia State Police in July and charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics in addition to one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information, Harrison was jailed in Alleghany County in July before being released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Following her arrest in July, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to transfer the power of the Treasurer, the office she held,...
WSET
Danville Utilities sued by Pittsylvania County woman
Danville, Va. (WSET) — Cindy Dean, a Pittsylvania County woman, is taking on Danville Utilities after she said their crews damaged her property and endangered her animals. "They cut the power, they took apart the meter, and they cut the line going into the side of the house," Dean said. "With them doing that I was unable to put the line back up because they wanted me to upgrade everything."
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for making threats against Danville school
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for allegedly making threats against Westover Christian Academy Thursday, according to the Danville Police Department. 51-year-old Douglas Scholz was arrested late Friday afternoon in Martinsville. Scholz was charged with threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of...
chathamstartribune.com
Missing Gretna girl retuned home
A missing Gretna girl has been returned home and her companion charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Jamila Gadson, 17, was found Saturday evening, Nov. 19 and the Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for the assistance provided during this...
WDBJ7.com
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before stepping into the anchor chair, Robin Reed was the face of weather in Southwest Virginia. He was part of the top-rated 6:00 team that included longtime evening anchor Keith Humphry. “Once upon a time, three young men went to work for a medium market television...
chathamstartribune.com
City confirms temporary casino will be at Schoolfield site
The Caesars Virginia temporary casino will be built at the same Schoolfield property where the permanent casino will be located, according to Danville City spokesperson Arnold Hendrix. Caesars spokesperson Robert Jarrett, however, declined to provide any further details. Plans for the temporary gaming facility were mentioned in a recent conference...
wfirnews.com
Local political analyst says Republicans have another alternative for 2024
The chair of the political science department at Hollins University and a one-time local Republican party leader offers his post-mortem on a surprising election – and a look ahead to 2024. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
WSLS
Don’t feel like cooking? Here’s a list of what restaurants are open on Thanksgiving day in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The smell of turkey and stuffing will be in the air soon. Maybe you love Thanksgiving because you get to cook an extravagant meal, or maybe you’d rather just relax with family. If you’d rather not spend your holiday cooking, check out this list to...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg teenager convicted of robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for an October 7, 2021, armed robbery that happened in the area of Fifth and Jackson Street. Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Nov. 18:. Three counts of robbery by use of...
cbs19news
Lynchburg drug dealer sentenced to prison
LYNCHBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Lynchburg will spend decades in prison for distributing large quantities of drugs. According to a release, 38-year-old Quentin Lowell Horsley was sentenced Friday to 30 years in federal prison. He was convicted in March of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the...
wfxrtv.com
Memorial held to honor the life of Tyler Johnson after restaurant shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A memorial was held on Friday for the man killed in last week’s shooting at the Iron & Ale Restaurant in Lynchburg. People from the area and across the country arrived in Lynchburg to remember and honor the life of 28-year-old Tyler Johnson. King...
wallstreetwindow.com
TWO WONDERFUL SURPRISES…IN DANVILLE! – Barry Koplen
Because I’d heard only parts of the radio station’s ad for the Mount Hermon Fresh Meat Market, I wasn’t sure how to find it. What appealed to me was the ad’s simplicity, its promise of good quality at fair prices. In many ways, that ad reminded me of the ‘down home’ quality of ones my Dad had made many years ago.
wfxrtv.com
Martinsville Police search for suspect after 2 stabbed
The Martinsville Police Department is looking for the suspect involved in a stabbing incident that injured two people. Martinsville Police search for suspect after 2 stabbed. The Martinsville Police Department is looking for the suspect involved in a stabbing incident that injured two people. UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details...
WSET
Structure fire on Cog Lane in Lynchburg: Firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a possible structure fire. The call for the structure fire was at 94 Cog Lane. Units arrived on the scene to find the fire mostly out in the furnace but there was still a small fire in the ceiling area, firefighters said.
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Martinsville stabbing in North Carolina
The alleged suspect in a Martinsville stabbing was arrested in North Carolina, according to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. Kasey Shane Blake, 33, was arrested in Stokes County, North Carolina. Around 4:45 p.m. Saturday as deputies were looking for him, they spotted the car the suspect had allegedly taken...
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz announced Monday it will drop the price of Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon for a limited time. The promotion lasts through November 28. “Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”
WDBJ7.com
Missing teenager found safe; man charged
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested. When Gadson was...
WDBJ7.com
Frustration grows following Lynchburg’s third shooting in two days
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three shootings in less than 24 hours. Thursday afternoon, bullets sent another person to a hospital in Lynchburg. Lynchburg Police said they found this latest victim along Greenfield Drive with a gunshot wound to his back. Wednesday, another shooting sent two people to a hospital. Police...
