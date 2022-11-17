Read full article on original website
US Army Veteran Vanished In 2009. Her Nephew Is The Main Suspect. Then, Her Brother Vanished In 2013.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHalifax County, NC
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Homestead Creamery needs you to return quart-sized bottles
BURNT CHIMNEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Homestead Creamery needs your help to keep its milk on store shelves. The creamery posted a “wanted” poster on social media recently, asking customers to return their quart-sized bottles. “We had to put out a little PSA to everybody to return their bottles...
chathamstartribune.com
Two churches to leave United Methodists
Swansonville United Methodist Church voted Nov. 13 to join a new denomination of the Wesleyan tradition — the Global Methodist Church. This follows a similar vote by its fellow church, Harmony United Methodist. The two small, rural Pittsylvania County churches are led by Pastor John Bright. By joining the...
wfxrtv.com
Huddleston Volunteer Firefighters respond to house fire to find “remnants” left of home
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire, and upon arriving they say they found “remnants of what had been a 2-story home burning”. Firefighters say in a Facebook post they responded to Ashwell Ridge Drive on Thursday, Nov. 17...
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz announced Monday it will drop the price of Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon for a limited time. The promotion lasts through November 28. “Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”
WDBJ7.com
Large police presence in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A large police and emergency crew presence has converged Monday evening near Lansdowne Park in Roanoke. WDBJ7 is awaiting further details from law enforcement.
WJLA
Augusta Free Press
Update: Missing Lexington man has been located, and is safe
Update: Monday, 10:42 a.m. Dennis Benedict has been located and is safe, according to a report from The Aware Foundation. The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 51-year-old male. Dennis Benedict was last seen on Thursday around 9:30 p.m. leaving work at Advance Auto Parts...
wakg.com
Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe, Pulaski Man Arrested
A missing Gretna teenager has been found safe and returned to her home. Jamila Gadson was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov 15 from her Rockford School Rd. home. In connection to Gadson’s disappearance, Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, of Pulaski has been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.
Danville Firefighters still fighting debris fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard
UPDATE 11/19 11:54 p.m.: The Danville Fire Department says the debris on fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard is not hazardous but people may still see and smell smoke on Saturday. Firefighters say no buildings are involved and a large number of wood products are still on fire. Crews were on the scene all night to […]
WSLS
Don’t feel like cooking? Here’s a list of what restaurants are open on Thanksgiving day in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The smell of turkey and stuffing will be in the air soon. Maybe you love Thanksgiving because you get to cook an extravagant meal, or maybe you’d rather just relax with family. If you’d rather not spend your holiday cooking, check out this list to...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious wounding
UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen vehicle of interest in the malicious wounding that took place in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue. UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious …. UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen...
wfirnews.com
Traffic fatality early this morning in NW Roanoke
On November 20 at approximately 1:01 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Responding officers located a single vehicle on its side. Two adult male occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced an adult male occupant deceased on the scene. The other adult male occupant was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of critical injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation, but speed does appear to be a factor.
cardinalnews.org
A new push to overturn Virginia’s uranium mining moratorium may be on the horizon
Want more news from Southwest and Southside Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather newsletter now, too. The largest uranium deposit in the United States is in Pittsylvania County at a 3,000-acre site called Coles Hill. The uranium was found in 1979, but...
WDBJ7.com
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
wfxrtv.com
WSLS
Bundle up! We’re tracking the coldest “feels like” temps of the season thus far
ROANOKE, Va. – The first thing you’ll notice when you walk out the door this morning? The cold! Many areas have dropped below the freezing point to start the day. Luckily, the wind is pretty weak for most of us so we’re not feeling any additional chill. Westerly breezes could increase a bit by the afternoon.
wvtf.org
Virginia lawmakers may weigh what to do about precious metal mining next session
Members of the General Assembly are getting ready for another session, and one of the issues on the agenda this year is what to do about the potential mining of precious metals. Virginia is sitting on one of the largest uranium deposits in the country. Plus, the recent interest in...
aseaofred.com
Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s loss to Virginia Tech
Liberty dropped its second straight game on Saturday afternoon, falling to Virginia Tech, 23-22. The Flames are now 8-3 on the season. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:. “Just disappointing. Obviously, yards look like about the same, you...
gobblercountry.com
Finally, the Hokies Win
In a game that featured the Commonwealth’s best and worst FBS teams the Virginia Tech Hokies visited Lynchburg to face the Liberty Flames. For the first time in five weeks the VT offense scored in more than one quarter. The last time the Hokies scored in multiple quarters was against the Pittsburgh Panthers. After jumping out to a 17-7 lead the Hokies surrendered their advantage with a 97-yard Liberty kick-off return and a field goal to tie the game, 17-17, with five seconds left in the first half. The Flames took complete control of the game with a Grant Wells safety. On the field the Flames simply looked faster than the Hokies. Their skill positions burned VT regularly and had little trouble covering the Hokie weapons.
