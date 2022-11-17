Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
US stocks rise, remain unsteady ahead of Thanksgiving
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday morning but trading remained unsteady ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 276 points, or 0.8%, to 33.880 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%.
The softening of real estate prices in the hottest pandemic markets only confirms that the surge in remote work created the illusion of a housing shortage
Remote work has led to more Americans moving to popular home buying hotspots — it's creating volatility in the real estate market.
One of China's biggest retailers is cutting executive pay to create a fund to help lower-level employees buy homes
The move follows Chinese government's push to close the country's income wealth gap through its "common prosperity" policy that impacts billionaires.
Pressure mounts on TikTok amid probe into national security, privacy threats
Bipartisan pressure is mounting on the video-sharing app TikTok over its ties to the Chinese government amid an ongoing probe into potential threats it poses to national security.
Comments / 0