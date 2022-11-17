Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time
SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Artist’s hand-painted dress to match her work goes viral
PONCHATOULA, La. (AP) — Louisiana artist Mandy Poche needed something to wear to her exhibit opening the next day. Instead of making a last-minute dash to the store, she turned to her creative skills and painted a white off-the-shoulder cocktail dress to match one of her artworks. The result has been an internet smash sensation.
