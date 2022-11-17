Students at Costello Elementary School in Troy had a sweet reward Monday morning, Nov. 21, for meeting their goal of raising more than $35,000 in the PTO Fall Fun Run. They showered Principal Tammy DiPonio with syrups and other confections, turning her into a human ice cream sundae. Principals often do some goofy stunt to reward students for meeting fundraising goals. The most popular one is the principal spending the night on the roof of the school, and taking selfies up there while he or she works at a makeshift desk. I can try to get an answer to your question.

TROY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO