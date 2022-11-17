Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Related
The Oakland Press
Daryl Hall, Todd Rundgren bring Daryl’s House to life in Ann Arbor
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren are cut from a similar musical cloth of eastern Pennsylvania rock ‘n’ soul and iconoclastic, even idiosyncratic, creativity. But the two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers — whose paths have crossed frequently during each of their 50-plus years of recording — took different paths during their joint bill on Monday night, Nov. 21, at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor.
The Oakland Press
‘Elf The Musical’ marks 28th show for Stagecrafters director
Royal Oak’s Stagecrafters is celebrating the holidays with a presentation of the charming Christmas classic “Elf The Musical” at the Baldwin Theatre Nov. 25 through Dec. 18. Based on the popular 2003 film, “Elf,” “Elf The Musical” tells the tale of Buddy, who was orphaned as a...
The Oakland Press
In Oakland County, LGBTQIA community gathers to mourn and plan
After a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub has some Oakland County residents evaluating their own safety measures. Some plan on attending a private gathering at Ferndale-based Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center set for 6 p.m. Monday. The Associated Press reported Monday that the 22-year-old suspect in the Club...
The Oakland Press
Holiday activities, tree lightings and parades happening in Oakland County
There are plenty of upcoming activities and events to ring in the holiday season, including tree lightings, holiday light displays, parades and visits with Santa. For the latest information on event times and dates, check the event websites. Auburn Hills. • Annual Tree Lighting: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2, at the...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Nov. 20 and beyond
• Applications are being accepted for the 2023 “Oakland Together 40 under 40 awards” program through Dec. 11. Individuals who live or work in Oakland County and who are under 40, may apply for this prestigious award program at www.oakgov.com/40under40. • Oakland County has launched a new sweepstakes...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak’s Civic Center honored with award for its impact
Royal Oak’s multi-million dollar Civic Center project has been recognized for its positive impact and use of a public-private partnership to change the city complex center and attract a new Henry Ford Health System outpatient building. The award was given last week by the Detroit chapter of the international...
The Oakland Press
Carbon monoxide poisoning likely in couple’s death; sheriff calls it ‘horrific preventable tragedy’
A married couple found dead inside their Rochester Hills home on Friday were likely killed by high levels of carbon monoxide emitted by their furnace, officials said Monday. Paul Louis Kamulski, 75, and Frances Kamulski, 74, were found in their bedroom, unconscious and not breathing by neighbors who had been asked to check on them at their home in the 1100 block of East Avon Road, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
The Oakland Press
Sweet! Elementary school principal becomes human sundae
Students at Costello Elementary School in Troy had a sweet reward Monday morning, Nov. 21, for meeting their goal of raising more than $35,000 in the PTO Fall Fun Run. They showered Principal Tammy DiPonio with syrups and other confections, turning her into a human ice cream sundae. Principals often do some goofy stunt to reward students for meeting fundraising goals. The most popular one is the principal spending the night on the roof of the school, and taking selfies up there while he or she works at a makeshift desk. I can try to get an answer to your question.
The Oakland Press
LTU names Richard Heist as provost
Lawrence Technological University has named Richard Heist as interim vice president of academic affairs and provost. Since 2016, he has been senior vice president emeritus for research and academic affairs for Embry-Riddle’s three campuses in Florida. He spent 20 years as a professor of chemical engineering at Rochester (N.Y.)...
The Oakland Press
Judge denies bond again for man accused of shooting another in Pontiac store
A Pontiac man accused of shooting another in a local store, injuring him, has again been denied bond by an Oakland County judge. At a court hearing Nov. 15, 50th District Judge Ronda Gross said the alleged shooter, Andre Benton, 56, is “an acute danger to the community of Pontiac and continues to be a danger to the victim.” Gross was responding to a request by Benton’s attorney Johnny Hawkins to reconsider an earlier decision to keep him in jail while the case moves through district court. Hawkins said Benton is not a threat, which Gross said isn’t true.
The Oakland Press
Police seek info on teen runaway’s whereabouts
A 14-year-old girl voluntarily left her home in Southfield early Monday morning, and police are seeking information from the public to find her. Cassidy Cross is described as black with a medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing approximately 130 pounds, according to the Southfield Police Department. She has shoulder-length, straight brown hair and brown eyes.
The Oakland Press
OU working to bring international students back to campus
After a seven-year rise in international student enrollment and a fall following the COVID-19 pandemic, Oakland University is looking to get back on track. From 2012 to 2019 enrollment for international graduate and undergraduate students steadily rose from 379 to 911, but enrollment in 2020 dropped to 818. International students currently make up under 5% of OU’s student population.
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for man charged in ‘mistaken identity’ fatal shooting
Trial is scheduled for an Oxford Township man accused of killing another in a reported case of mistaken identity. Jury selection is to begin March 27, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Marcus Nathan, 36. Nathan is charged with open murder and possession of a felony in connection with the April 20 homicide of Dennis Kendrick in the parking lot of the Abbey Ridge Apartment Homes complex in Oxford Township. Investigators say Nathan shot Kendrick multiple times at close range after mistakenly believing he’d sent him a threatening text message.
The Oakland Press
Novi motorist dies in crash in icy conditions
Novi police believe a 67-year-old Novi man died in a crash after he lost control of his vehicle in icy road conditions early on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officers were dispatched to the crash at about 6:15 a.m. on Novi Road between Trans X and Gen Mar roads, near Grand River Avenue, the Novi Police Department said in a statement.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 8 football semifinal between Everest Collegiate and Ottawa Lake Whiteford
For the second straight season, Clarkston Everest Collegiate’s football season ends at the hands of Ottawa Lake Whiteford, this time a 44-6 loss in the Division 8 semifinals, played Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Woodhaven High School.
The Oakland Press
West Bloomfield’s Eichbrecht wins two individual titles at D1 swim and dive finals; Mercy finishes tied for 4th
ROCHESTER HILLS —The MHSAA Division 1 swim and dive finals took place at Oakland University Saturday afternoon and Oakland County was once again well represented. West Bloomfield freshman Elizabeth Eichbrecht won two individual state titles. Eichbrecht won the 200-yard freestyle in a time 1:48.82, good enough for automatic All-American status. She later followed that up with a win in the 500 yard freestyle. Her time of 4:52.71 was less than two tenths off the automatic All-America qualifying time.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 volleyball championship match between Birmingham Marian and Northville
Birmingham Marian defeated Northville 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-11 to win its third consecutive Division 1 volleyball state title on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.
The Oakland Press
New roundabout planned in Orion Twp.
Anyone interested in a roundabout planned for the Orion Road intersection with Stoney Creek Road can learn more at an upcoming public meeting. County road commission officials will explain the project and answer questions from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Blanche Sims Elementary School, 465 East Jackson Street in Lake Orion.
The Oakland Press
Swim finals roundup: Marian wins fourth title, first since 2014; EGR ends Seaholm’s run atop D2
Birmingham Marian’s Rachel Bello brought home two individual state titles and two relay crowns at the Division 3 state finals at the Holland Aquatic Center over the weekend to lead the Mustangs to their fourth team state title, and first since 2014. Last year’s runner up to East Grand...
The Oakland Press
Quick touchdowns ignite De La Salle in semifinal victory over Groves
De La Salle Collegiate didn’t waste time turning Birmingham Groves’ dream into a nightmare. The Warren team scored two touchdowns in the first 3:52 of their Division 2 football semifinal with the Falcons Saturday at Troy Athens and went on to a 43-15 victory. The win sends De La Salle to its third straight Division 2 final Friday at 1 p.m. at Ford Field. The defending state champion Pilots will play Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central which edged Dexter 20-17 in two overtimes in the other semifinal.
Comments / 0