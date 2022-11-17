ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Battleship Texas opens for limited-time tours while repairs continue

GALVESTON, Texas — A quick Google search shows the historic Battleship Texas is temporarily closed while it's going through repairs. Except that's no longer the case. The Battleship Texas foundation is now offering limited dry dock tours of the historic ship in Galveston. Tours will run only on Sundays through December and cost $150 per ticket.
GALVESTON, TX
KWTX

Two injured in plane crash north of Houston

CYPRESS, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are reportedly injured after a plane crashed in Harris County Sunday afternoon. The crashed occurred on Fritsche Cemetery Road in Cypress as reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, the two victims have been evaluated by EMS...
CYPRESS, TX
Axios

How a park designation could derail the I-45 expansion

A Houston City Council member is resurrecting a push to designate White Oak Bayou near downtown as a city park — all in an effort to derail the controversial Interstate 45 expansion project. Catch up quick: The North Houston Highway Improvement Project is a nearly $10 billion Texas Department...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

After 10 days in the icebox, Houston will thaw out like a turkey for Thanksgiving

Ten days ago a cold front blew into Houston, and since that time the region has experienced weather that is typical for the dead of winter, not late fall. The city’s warmest temperature during that timespan has been just 61 degrees, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Houston will face another chilly day or two before we start to warm up in time for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately that comes with a price: We’re increasingly confident of rainfall on the holiday.
HOUSTON, TX
freightwaves.com

FMCSA shuts down 2 related Texas carriers

A Houston-based trucking company that was put out of business for safety violations but reportedly tried resurrecting itself under a different name has been ordered to cease operating, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced. The FMCSA on Thursday shut down both Pac Express LLC and Texas Interstate Express LLC...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Mattress Mack Takes Out Ad To Share Fiery Message To Lina Hidalgo

Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale was a very vocal supporter of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's Republican opponent in the recent election. Mack helped out with fundraising for Alexandra del Moral Mealer's campaign and endorsed her in Gallery Furniture TV ads that ran in heavy rotation during the run up to the midterms.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Galveston hotel goes up in multi-alarm blaze, one firefighter injured

GALVESTON, Texas - Multiple fire departments worked together to battle a hotel fire in Galveston. On Friday, Galveston firefighters along with four other fire departments worked together to put out a multi-alarm fire at the Inn at Waterpark Hotel at 2525 Jones Drive that reportedly started just before 7 p.m.
GALVESTON, TX
energyintel.com

Operator Fatigue Contributed to 'Severe Damage' at Freeport, Analysis Finds

Employee fatigue and training deficiencies contributed to the fire and explosion that knocked the Freeport LNG terminal off line in early June, according to a root-cause analysis made public this week. NATURAL GAS WEEK>. Two high-profile US Senate races and a host of state legislative races lay the groundwork for...
FREEPORT, TX
The Center Square

Paxton launches probe into companies denying parents access to children’s medical records

(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has expanded the scope of an investigation his office launched into hospitals and corporations that are denying parents the ability to access the medicals records of their children. The investigation began in October after the Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System published policies that appear to prevent parents from accessing their children’s medical records who are between the ages of 13 and 17. His office launched the investigation after it received complaints from parents and guardians. In...
TEXAS STATE

