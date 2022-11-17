Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buyer Beware: Amazon is sending expired COVID tests to customers in Houston, and you can't return themhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Two bridges in Texas designed by FIGG Engineers, both with design flaws
The new Harbor Bridge isn't the only bridge under construction in Texas with design problems. A bridge in Harris County had a similar design, with similar concerns, and the same original engineer.
Battleship Texas opens for limited-time tours while repairs continue
GALVESTON, Texas — A quick Google search shows the historic Battleship Texas is temporarily closed while it's going through repairs. Except that's no longer the case. The Battleship Texas foundation is now offering limited dry dock tours of the historic ship in Galveston. Tours will run only on Sundays through December and cost $150 per ticket.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
KWTX
Two injured in plane crash north of Houston
CYPRESS, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are reportedly injured after a plane crashed in Harris County Sunday afternoon. The crashed occurred on Fritsche Cemetery Road in Cypress as reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, the two victims have been evaluated by EMS...
'We have 10,000 ships a year' | Surveilling some of the work to widen and deepen the Houston Ship Channel
HOUSTON, Texas — The busiest waterway in the nation by tonnage is right in our own backyard. "We’re 50 million tons bigger than number two,” said Port Houston Chief Infrastructure Officer Rich Byrnes. Accommodating bigger and bigger ships is part of the reason Port Houston pushed “Project...
'They are working smarter, not harder': Why HPD says 'juggings' are on the rise
After a year and a half of rising catalytic converter thefts in Houston, police are seeing them trend down, making way for a rise in another crime.
How a park designation could derail the I-45 expansion
A Houston City Council member is resurrecting a push to designate White Oak Bayou near downtown as a city park — all in an effort to derail the controversial Interstate 45 expansion project. Catch up quick: The North Houston Highway Improvement Project is a nearly $10 billion Texas Department...
KSAT 12
Orphaned cougar cubs find new home at Texas Zoo, to be University of Houston mascots
Two orphaned cougar cubs that a rancher found in Washington have settled into a new home in Texas. The 8-week-old male cubs, named Shasta VII and Louie, were taken to the Houston Zoo and will be ambassadors for the University of Houston Cougars, according to a news release from the zoo.
'It looked legitimate' | Man shares story after falling victim to parking scam in downtown Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston man said he's out $200 after being scammed by a city parking employee. That former city of Houston employee, Aisha Mercer, was arrested last week in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme. Officials said she was taking money from drivers to remove boots from ticketed cars.
VGXI, Lovett Industrial projects to bring hundreds of jobs to Conroe area
VGXI celebrated its relocation to the Deison Technology Park in October. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Within Conroe’s industrial and technology parks, two major projects have been added this year. VGXI and Lovett Industrial have purchased land with the two companies expected to bring hundreds of jobs and tax revenue to...
spacecityweather.com
After 10 days in the icebox, Houston will thaw out like a turkey for Thanksgiving
Ten days ago a cold front blew into Houston, and since that time the region has experienced weather that is typical for the dead of winter, not late fall. The city’s warmest temperature during that timespan has been just 61 degrees, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Houston will face another chilly day or two before we start to warm up in time for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately that comes with a price: We’re increasingly confident of rainfall on the holiday.
freightwaves.com
FMCSA shuts down 2 related Texas carriers
A Houston-based trucking company that was put out of business for safety violations but reportedly tried resurrecting itself under a different name has been ordered to cease operating, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced. The FMCSA on Thursday shut down both Pac Express LLC and Texas Interstate Express LLC...
Mattress Mack claps back at Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo for victory speech dig
The Houston icon called the Democratic judge a 'sanctimonious bully' over her 'furniture salesman' remark.
Click2Houston.com
5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families
HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
iheart.com
Mattress Mack Takes Out Ad To Share Fiery Message To Lina Hidalgo
Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale was a very vocal supporter of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's Republican opponent in the recent election. Mack helped out with fundraising for Alexandra del Moral Mealer's campaign and endorsed her in Gallery Furniture TV ads that ran in heavy rotation during the run up to the midterms.
KSAT 12
Texas attorney general attempts to toss out late-cast Harris County votes
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to discard 2,000 provisional ballots cast in Harris County ahead of a Tuesday meeting where the county commissioners are set to certify their November election results.
America’s Four Largest Cities Will Be Run By Black Mayors
With Rep. Karen Bass' historic win in Los Angeles, Black mayors will be at the helm of the nation's four largest cities.
fox26houston.com
Galveston hotel goes up in multi-alarm blaze, one firefighter injured
GALVESTON, Texas - Multiple fire departments worked together to battle a hotel fire in Galveston. On Friday, Galveston firefighters along with four other fire departments worked together to put out a multi-alarm fire at the Inn at Waterpark Hotel at 2525 Jones Drive that reportedly started just before 7 p.m.
energyintel.com
Operator Fatigue Contributed to 'Severe Damage' at Freeport, Analysis Finds
Employee fatigue and training deficiencies contributed to the fire and explosion that knocked the Freeport LNG terminal off line in early June, according to a root-cause analysis made public this week. NATURAL GAS WEEK>. Two high-profile US Senate races and a host of state legislative races lay the groundwork for...
Paxton launches probe into companies denying parents access to children’s medical records
(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has expanded the scope of an investigation his office launched into hospitals and corporations that are denying parents the ability to access the medicals records of their children. The investigation began in October after the Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System published policies that appear to prevent parents from accessing their children’s medical records who are between the ages of 13 and 17. His office launched the investigation after it received complaints from parents and guardians. In...
