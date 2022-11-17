Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Campbell wins Player of the Week after victory over Minnesota
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors after the Hawkeyes’ 13-10 victory at Minnesota on Saturday. The Big Ten Conference office made the announcement on Monday, pointing to two late-game turnovers Campbell forced. With just over five...
KCRG.com
Clark scores 33 as No. 4 Iowa women defeat Belmont 73-62
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 33 points and No. 4 Iowa pulled away late to defeat Belmont 73-62. The Hawkeyes came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 94.2 points but were held to a season low in scoring. No other Iowa player but Clark scored in double figures.
KCRG.com
No. 20 Creighton women bounce N. Iowa 85-66 behind Rosniek
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - Emma Ronsiek scored 23 points and Lauren Jensen scored 19 and 20th-ranked Creighton controlled from the outset in an 85-66 win over Northern Iowa. With the exception of a little more than two-minute span early, the Bluejays held the lead. Molly Mogensen’s layup with 7:12 left in the first quarter put Creighton in front 6-5 and the Bluejays never trailed again.
KCRG.com
Xavier’s Dave Gearhart has served as a statistician for 50 years
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - History is important to Dave Gearhart, but so are numbers. This 1971 graduate of Cedar Rapids LaSalle began tracking the team’s statistics. First it was basketball, but it didn’t stop there. “The football coach said, hey, would you be interested in doing stats...
KCRG.com
Overall Quiet for Thanksgiving Week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our cold air mass has traveled east. This allows some warming right before Thanksgiving Day. After a night with a low near 20, we are in for a run of several days with highs at or above 40. It is not out of the question to see a 50 for the middle of the week in some locations. Our only precipitation chance this week comes in the form of a few isolated showers or drizzle on Thanksgiving Day. This should not cause any major travel disruptions. Have a great night!
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, November 21st, 2022
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 3 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
KCRG.com
Festival of Trees returns in Cedar Rapids
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 2 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
KCRG.com
One year since six people died in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 5 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
KCRG.com
Another nice November day, good Thanksgiving travel ahead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another sunny one with highs going well into the 40s. A few lower 50s may occur over our south zone this afternoon. The wind should remain light as well. The weather remains pretty quiet this week overall, though there is still a chance for a few showers or pockets of drizzle on Thanksgiving. Given the recent warmer temperatures, there should be little to no impact from that possible precipitation. Just beyond, expect highs into the 40s. We’re watching a system to the south that might clip us with a little rain Saturday night, but this could miss to the south as well. We’ll keep an eye on it. Have a good day!
KCRG.com
‘These are supposed to be safe spaces’: Basix owner reacts to Club Q shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Jason Zeman, owner of Basix in Cedar Rapids and Studio 13 in Iowa City, called the fatal mass shooting at an LGBT bar in Colorado Springs over the weekend “a violation.”. “It was devastating,” said Zeman. “Brought back memories of Pulse.” The shooting at Pulse...
KCRG.com
Pitbull to perform at 2023 Great Jones County Fair
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Rapper Pitbull is coming to the Great Jones County Fair next summer. Fair organizers made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday, saying the concert is planned for July 21, 2023. Tickets are expected to go on sale on Friday. Next year’s Great Jones County Fair is scheduled...
KCRG.com
5th grader gets surprise celebration at Linn-Mar after final chemotherapy treatment
Developers are building new affordable housing in downtown Cedar Rapids. Area Ambulance Service donates vehicle to save lives in Ukraine. An ambulance from eastern Iowa is going to Ukraine to try to save lives devastated by Russian attacks. ‘These are supposed to be safe spaces’: Basix owner reacts to Club...
KCRG.com
‘Out of the blue’: massage leads to cancer diagnosis for Cedar Rapids woman
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman says she is alive right now in part thanks to a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day.
KCRG.com
Quiet start to the week as temperatures creep higher
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are headed toward a mostly quiet Thanksgiving week, with one small exception. The first half of the week has temperatures warming slowly from a high near 40 on Monday into the upper 40s for many by Wednesday. Bouts of scattered clouds will be possible at times, but lots of sunshine should be found during the day.
KCRG.com
Rolling into the future, McGrath Auto is looking to hire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - McGrath Auto is a locally-owned and family run business that’s four generations strong. Their key is treating employees like family. “Our big thing is honestly our core values and that fits. So, do the right thing, be humbly confident, pursue growth relentlessly and have fun. If you are a character fit, we would love to train you and teach you to do the job,” said Jaymie McGrath, Organizational Development Director, McGrath Auto.
KCRG.com
‘Rudolph’s Return’ makes a return at History Center
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The History Center in Cedar Rapids got into the Christmas Spirit on Saturday. It showed off some local history with its ‘Rudolph’s Return’ display. The original display was called ‘Rudolph’s Retreat,’ and brought holiday spirit to the Armstrong Department Store for decades until it closed in 1991.
KCRG.com
Learn how to fix Turkey Day mishaps in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares tips on how to fix Thanksgiving mishaps in the kitchen in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Slice it and put it in a slow cooker on low with broth. Gravy lack flavor?. Add a splash of soy sauce. Soy sauce is rich in...
KCRG.com
Area Ambulance Service donates vehicle to save lives in Ukraine
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An ambulance from eastern Iowa is going to Ukraine to try and save lives. The ambulance is leaving Cedar Rapids Monday. It will be put on a flight and should arrive in Ukraine in about a week. It’s happening as winter weather has set in and portions of the country are currently without power.
KCRG.com
Real fire training gives important hands-on experience to Hiawatha firefighters
Show You Care: Museum aims to preserve the story of local World War II veterans. A new exhibit in Cedar Rapids will tell the story of local veterans with connections to World War II. Updated: 6 hours ago. KCRG TV 9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a Cedar Rapids woman that...
KCRG.com
Tanager Place holding second annual wreath auction
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The LGBTQ+ Youth Center at Tanager Place is holding a wreath auction to raise money for its mission. 67 wreaths are up for grabs. Most were decorated by local businesses and the themes range from Dolly Parton to the Chicago Cubs. One wreath decorated by the Map Room featured toys that had been left behind in the restaurant.
Comments / 0