Iowa City, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCRG.com

Clark scores 33 as No. 4 Iowa women defeat Belmont 73-62

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 33 points and No. 4 Iowa pulled away late to defeat Belmont 73-62. The Hawkeyes came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 94.2 points but were held to a season low in scoring. No other Iowa player but Clark scored in double figures.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

No. 20 Creighton women bounce N. Iowa 85-66 behind Rosniek

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - Emma Ronsiek scored 23 points and Lauren Jensen scored 19 and 20th-ranked Creighton controlled from the outset in an 85-66 win over Northern Iowa. With the exception of a little more than two-minute span early, the Bluejays held the lead. Molly Mogensen’s layup with 7:12 left in the first quarter put Creighton in front 6-5 and the Bluejays never trailed again.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Xavier’s Dave Gearhart has served as a statistician for 50 years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - History is important to Dave Gearhart, but so are numbers. This 1971 graduate of Cedar Rapids LaSalle began tracking the team’s statistics. First it was basketball, but it didn’t stop there. “The football coach said, hey, would you be interested in doing stats...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Overall Quiet for Thanksgiving Week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our cold air mass has traveled east. This allows some warming right before Thanksgiving Day. After a night with a low near 20, we are in for a run of several days with highs at or above 40. It is not out of the question to see a 50 for the middle of the week in some locations. Our only precipitation chance this week comes in the form of a few isolated showers or drizzle on Thanksgiving Day. This should not cause any major travel disruptions. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, November 21st, 2022

First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, November 21st, 2022
HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

Festival of Trees returns in Cedar Rapids

Festival of Trees returns in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One year since six people died in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident

One year since six people died in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident
HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

Another nice November day, good Thanksgiving travel ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another sunny one with highs going well into the 40s. A few lower 50s may occur over our south zone this afternoon. The wind should remain light as well. The weather remains pretty quiet this week overall, though there is still a chance for a few showers or pockets of drizzle on Thanksgiving. Given the recent warmer temperatures, there should be little to no impact from that possible precipitation. Just beyond, expect highs into the 40s. We’re watching a system to the south that might clip us with a little rain Saturday night, but this could miss to the south as well. We’ll keep an eye on it. Have a good day!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Pitbull to perform at 2023 Great Jones County Fair

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Rapper Pitbull is coming to the Great Jones County Fair next summer. Fair organizers made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday, saying the concert is planned for July 21, 2023. Tickets are expected to go on sale on Friday. Next year’s Great Jones County Fair is scheduled...
JONES COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Quiet start to the week as temperatures creep higher

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are headed toward a mostly quiet Thanksgiving week, with one small exception. The first half of the week has temperatures warming slowly from a high near 40 on Monday into the upper 40s for many by Wednesday. Bouts of scattered clouds will be possible at times, but lots of sunshine should be found during the day.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Rolling into the future, McGrath Auto is looking to hire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - McGrath Auto is a locally-owned and family run business that’s four generations strong. Their key is treating employees like family. “Our big thing is honestly our core values and that fits. So, do the right thing, be humbly confident, pursue growth relentlessly and have fun. If you are a character fit, we would love to train you and teach you to do the job,” said Jaymie McGrath, Organizational Development Director, McGrath Auto.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

‘Rudolph’s Return’ makes a return at History Center

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The History Center in Cedar Rapids got into the Christmas Spirit on Saturday. It showed off some local history with its ‘Rudolph’s Return’ display. The original display was called ‘Rudolph’s Retreat,’ and brought holiday spirit to the Armstrong Department Store for decades until it closed in 1991.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Area Ambulance Service donates vehicle to save lives in Ukraine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An ambulance from eastern Iowa is going to Ukraine to try and save lives. The ambulance is leaving Cedar Rapids Monday. It will be put on a flight and should arrive in Ukraine in about a week. It’s happening as winter weather has set in and portions of the country are currently without power.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Tanager Place holding second annual wreath auction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The LGBTQ+ Youth Center at Tanager Place is holding a wreath auction to raise money for its mission. 67 wreaths are up for grabs. Most were decorated by local businesses and the themes range from Dolly Parton to the Chicago Cubs. One wreath decorated by the Map Room featured toys that had been left behind in the restaurant.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

