FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Proud: Businessman Invests Big Time in LSU Stars
It's no secret that the LSU Fighting Tigers football program is on fire right now and one Louisiana businessman is taking full advantage by supporting the stars of the team through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) licensing agreements!. It's also no secret that when injury attorney Gordon McKernan puts up a...
LSU Reveille
LSU, University of Alabama partner to provide future teachers access to social-emotional learning material
Education professors from LSU and the University of Alabama are partnering to help future teachers understand the behavior of children with a social-emotional learning curriculum, according to Paul Mooney, a professor at LSU’s School of Education. Mooney and Greg Benner, a professor at the University of Alabama’s College of...
LSU Reveille
LSU students share experiences not drinking in college despite university’s party culture
LSU students frequently spend weekends drinking at places like Tigerland and football tailgates, contributing to the university having a notorious party school reputation. In a Niche.com poll about LSU's party scene, LSU received an A+ grade out of 220 responses, with 23% of students saying there are “tons of raging parties almost any night of the week” and 48% reporting there being “lots of options Wednesday to Saturday.”
NOLA.com
Why Brian Kelly isn't concerned about LSU DC Matt House getting poached
Brian Kelly said he isn’t concerned about the possibility of losing LSU defensive coordinator Matt House because he supports his assistants when they get opportunities to further their careers. Kelly said he does think House and his family are happy in Baton Rouge. House on Monday was named one...
LSU Reveille
Conservative students, political scientist share insights on 2023 Republican governor candidates
The campaign trail for the 2023 governor’s race has officially started, especially for Republican politicians seeking to take control of the office from Gov. John Bel Edwards, set to end his second term next year. Only one candidate, Attorney General Jeff Landry, has officially started a race for the...
theadvocate.com
LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans
Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
theadvocate.com
New hires at Baker Donelson, new medical director at Baton Rouge General
-- Tara Emery was inducted as vice president of the Child Care Association of Louisiana. Emery is the owner & director of two locations of London Bridge Early Learning Center in Baton Rouge. She serves on the Early Literacy Commission...
thestadiumreviews.com
Tiger Stadium Food
Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
LSU Reveille
Climate March raises awareness for environmental issues, calls to divest from fossil fuel companies
Climate activists and students from multiple organizations gathered in the Parade Grounds and marched to the LSU Foundation building on Friday for a climate change rally. According to international studies senior Emily Clarke, the president of student climate activist organization Geaux Green, the main goal of the march, referred to by organizers as the climate march, was to persuade the LSU foundation to divest funds from fossil fuels.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football: What’s at stake for the Tigers against Texas A&M?
LSU already has won the SEC West. It’s going to Atlanta on Dec. 3 to play Georgia for the SEC championship. Nothing that happens in the regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday is going to change that. But the Tigers still have a whole lot at stake against...
LSU Reveille
LSU Community Garden, a corner of campus sprouting a love for gardening and camaraderie
Every other day, Pramod Pantha, a postdoctoral researcher of plant sciences, takes his two young daughters from their apartment to LSU’s Community Garden, a small corner of campus bursting with color from produce like tomatoes, sunflowers and blueberries. “We can transfer the knowledge we have to the growing, young...
Is Oil & Gas Coming Back? Good News for Louisiana
Here's another instance of "You won't see this in the national media." We all know how devastating the government's response to the COVID pandemic was to the economy. But there is now some good news on the horizon... especially for Louisiana. According to LSU's Center for Energy Studies, Louisiana lost...
NOLA.com
Raymond Blanco, former coach, dean of students, husband of Gov. Kathleen Blanco, dies at 87
Raymond Blanco, a football coach, dean of students and an irrepressible force of nature who was best known as the First Gentleman of Louisiana when his wife, Kathleen, was governor, died in Lafayette on Saturday, his family confirmed. He was 87 years old and had been in declining health. For...
brproud.com
Former first Gentleman of Louisiana passes at the age of 87
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces the passing of former First Gentleman Raymond Blanco at the age of 87. Raymond “Coach” Blanco was the husband of former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco. Coach was the first Gentleman of Louisiana and also worked as an administrator and football coach.
LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come
LSU has secured a number of dynamic offensive weapons to their 2023 recruiting class. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., this program is in good hands for the foreseeable future. Add 4-star quarterback, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins to the class, and this group begins to look...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Tell Will Sutton a conservative Black candidate can win statewide
Please inform Will Sutton it takes only one paragraph to tell a Black woman or man what is needed to attempt to attain a Louisiana statewide office. We do not need a detailed history of Black statewide office holders in other states in the union. In Louisiana, the Black woman...
fox8live.com
Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About a decade ago, Cuban-born Fidel Casanova-Casasus met what would eventually be his wife, Honduran-born Sayra Hernandez-Rapalo, at a mutual friend’s party. The two quickly fell in love and sought out the typical American working-class lifestyle, with a home, stable jobs and children: 5-year-old Milan...
Louisiana State Treasurer Announces State Bond Commission Actions to Provide Funding for Ferry Service and Bridge Work in the State
Louisiana State Treasurer Announces State Bond Commission Actions to Provide Funding for Ferry Service and Bridge Work in the State. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, Louisiana State Treasurer announced that a new ferry service in Cameron Parish and work on 11 structurally‐deficient bridges in six parishes across the state will soon commence thanks to the issuance of debt by the State Bond Commission (SBC).
NOLA.com
Historic bridge linking Louisiana and Mississippi will be replaced. Well, eventually.
For six months, a 1930s-era bridge on a rural highway that connects New Orleans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been closed, negatively impacting businesses and prolonging travel times for thousands of daily drivers. Help is on the way - but it won't come anytime soon. The Louisiana Department of...
Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana consecrates first female Bishop
NEW ORLEANS — The Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana consecrated its first female bishop on Saturday in New Orleans, according to a press release. The Rev. Canon Shannon Rogers Duckworth was elected to replace outgoing Bishop Morris King Thompson, Jr. back in May. The consecration took place at the Christ...
