Jonathan Randall named president of Mack Trucks North America
Jonathan Randall, in charge of North American sales and global operations for Mack Trucks, has been named North American president of the Volvo Group brand effective Dec. 1. Randall will report to Martin Weissburg, who is the global president of Mack and chairman of the Volvo Group North America. The...
Freight alliances surge across digital landscape
Freight’s rapid adoption of TMS and partner integrations shows just how cooperative the highly competitive industry can truly be. That synergy was on full display at the FreightWaves F3: Future of Freight Festival, where FreightTech’s brightest presented their latest innovations. “I’ve really learned to appreciate how many partners...
Relationships, technology buoy carriers in down market
Carriers are grappling with unfavorable market shifts across the board. With prowess and the right partners, however, carriers can remain profitable — and even competitive — in a loosening market. A carrier’s ability to thrive in a down market is affected by a number of factors. This includes...
Fuel cell truck maker Hyzon Motors increases risk of Nasdaq delisting
Hydrogen fuel cell truck maker Hyzon Motors, subject of a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation, missed filing its third-quarter financial report, putting its stock at greater risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq. It is the second consecutive quarter that the spinoff of Singapore-based Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies missed the...
Trailer orders soar in October as OEMs raise intake
A return to normalcy among trailer manufacturers gained momentum in October with order intake as much as 91% higher than September and 168% greater than a supply chain-constricted October 2021. Preliminary reports show net trailer orders in October were 46,750 units, the highest of the year, according to ACT Research....
What do crazy $500,000-per-day rates say about shipping demand?
Ocean shipping demand is traditionally measured in “ton-miles”: volumes multiplied by distance. So, here’s a paradox: Ton-miles for liquefied natural gas shipping have fallen in 2022, because most cargoes from the U.S. are being pulled to war-stricken Europe instead of going longer-haul to Asia. And yet, LNG shipping spot rates have skyrocketed to Guinness Book levels of up to $500,000 per day.
White Paper: Cautious Optimism – Industry Expectations for 2023
The transportation industry experienced a freight frenzy like no other last year. Following one of the most disruptive years in economic history, 2021 proved to be the rebound that the industry was hoping for as markets began to reopen with unprecedented goods demand and as COVID-19- related restrictions began to expire.
Amazon air hub workers launch campaign to form union
A group of workers who handle planes and packages at Amazon’s national air hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) are trying to unionize the facility, demanding $30 per hour in starting wages and other benefits. The organizing committee says it is looking to affiliate with one of the...
‘Stretched to its limits’: Survey finds last-mile driver workforce is pushing boundaries
More packages, more responsibility and a continued push to deliver faster and faster is not deterring drivers from a career in package delivery. A survey of over 1,200 last-mile delivery drivers in 11 countries by Scandit and released on Tuesday found that while 67% of drivers have changed jobs in the last two years (including 42% in the last year), 88% would recommend their current employers to another driver. This comes even as 50% said staffing shortages have increased in the past five years, and 71% cited increased pressure as delivery volumes have increased in the last five years.
Smooth US-Mexico cross-border shipping made possible with right partner
After the supply chain disruptions the world has experienced over the last few years, a greater number of U.S.-based businesses are finding it more appealing to move manufacturing hubs closer to home to shorten and strengthen their supply chains. With nearshoring will come an increased need to transport goods across the border as efficiently as possible.
Benchmark diesel price down 8 cents; signs point to further declines
While the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail price for diesel declined by a sizable but restrained 8 cents a gallon, there are other signs that the tremendous upward pressure on prices may be easing. The EIA price released Monday, which serves as the benchmark for most fuel...
UPS hikes international jet fuel levies even as prices fall
UPS Inc.’s international air shippers are about to see an increase in their jet fuel surcharges even though the price of fuel has dropped dramatically in the past couple of weeks. Effective Dec. 5, UPS (NYSE: UPS) will increase fuel surcharges by 150 basis points, or 1.5%, on its...
Freight demand has not found the floor
Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Volume Index, Outbound Loaded Rail Containers, Inbound Ocean TEUs Index – USA SONAR: OTVI.USA, ORAILL.USA, IOTI.USA. Container imports, rail intermodal shipments and truckload demand have fallen from their lofty peaks during the pandemic era and may be a better indicator of how inflation will be tamed in the coming months than the Consumer Price Index (CPI) itself.
