New 'high-end' forecast predicts up to 18 inches on some Colorado peaks

Photo Credit: Sepidehmaleki (iStock).

A new report from the National Weather Service shows that if a less likely 'high-end' snowfall scenario occurs, up to 18 inches of snow could land in parts of northern Colorado between Thursday morning and Friday afternoon. In the more likely 'expected' snowfall scenario, snow could reach more than a foot in a couple limited areas along the Continental Divide, but most totals will max out between 6 to 12 inches in the northern mountains.

While the entire state probably won't get hit with heavy snow, snowfall should be relatively widespread.

See a map of the most likely snowfall scenario below, followed by the less likely, but possible high-end snowfall scenario.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Below, find a look of the high-end snowfall forecast.

The high-end snowfall forecast. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Mapping appears to indicate that highest totals will occur in the area of Mount Epworth and Mount Jasper, which are northeast of Winter Park.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 9 AM on Friday in the area of Fort Collins and Loveland, with a winter weather advisory in effect in much of the Denver metro area, central mountains, and northern mountains over upcoming hours. This is subject to rapid change. For local details, visit the National Weather Service website.

Purple depicts where a 'winter weather advisory' is in place. Pink shows where a 'winter storm warning' has been activated. Find additional detail on the National Weather Service website . Map Credit: National Weather Service.

It's likely snowfall will impact Thursday night and Friday morning commutes in the Denver metro area. Plan accordingly.