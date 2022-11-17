Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
New On Hulu In December 2022: It's A Wonderful Binge, Nolan's Batman Trilogy
In the upcoming month, Hulu has a lot of cool stuff coming out on the streaming service. There's plenty of original content, which include comedies, documentaries, and Santa-related content. Below, you'll find everything coming to Hulu for the month of December and a few recommendations. People keep saying they don't...
Gamespot
The Walking Dead: Last Mile Concludes With Stats On Who Lived, Died, And More
The Walking Dead: Last Mile's first season is over. Not to be confused with The Walking Dead on AMC--which also just wrapped up its series last night after 11 seasons--Last Mile is a hybrid interactive series and game exclusively on Facebook. After a four-month run spanning three acts, several major character deaths, and millions of views, the series' inaugural (but potentially not final) season has drawn to a close.
Gamespot
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me Review - Holmes Sweet Holmes
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. When The Dark Pictures Anthology was revealed, its promise was immediately obvious: Take the team that gave us the excellent Until Dawn and have it tackle new horror subgenres at a clip of about once per year. Results have been mixed across the four released games, but on a steady upward trajectory that does not falter with the latest effort. The Devil in Me is Supermassive's latest slasher, and it outshines its predecessors--with a more cohesive plot, best-in-series characters, and a bit of clever gamification injected into the cinematic experience.
Gamespot
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Deal Lets You Save Big On Gaming History
Atari is one of the most legendary names in gaming, and its history spans several consoles, arcade games, and even handheld systems. With Amazon's early Black Friday deal on the newly released Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, you can learn all about Atari's history and play over 100 games. Typically...
Gamespot
Conquer Slopes In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet With This One Weird Trick
As you are wandering the open world of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, you may find slopes impeding your progress. While these obstacles are intentionally placed, you can evade them with an unintentional trick: going backward. ZullieTheWitch on Twitter posted a clip of her Scarlet game. The video shows her attempting...
Gamespot
The Walking Dead Series Finale Review - A Bittersweet Ending Marks A New Beginning
To look back on The Walking Dead, I could think of the gaffes--there were plenty after all. I could think more fondly of the incredible visual effects and the showcase zombie kills that seemed to be a mandate for each episode no matter what else was going on. I could think of the action set pieces that, at different times, were riveting or drawn out too long, or the alternatingly poignant or awkward story decisions. The Walking Dead has been an imperfect, sometimes frustrating series with incredible highs and lousy lows for the last 12 years of my life, but in the end, I'll think back on the characters more than anything. Its long-awaited series finale manages to give the ensemble cast, some of whom have been in the story since the pilot episode, heartfelt character closure across the board, retroactively making the good times shine brighter and covering up some of the show's blemishes.
Gamespot
Avatar 2 Tickets Now On Sale, Trailer Tonight
Tickets are now available via Fandango for Avatar: The Way of Water, in advance of its December 16 premiere date. Additionally, according to a tweet from Avatar's official Twitter, a new trailer for the movie will air during Monday Night Football on ESPN. Fandango also released a new 30-minute interview...
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Director Answers Our Burning Questions
God of War Ragnarok has arrived, and it is a treasure. The PS4 and PS5 title from Santa Monica Studio launched on November 9, scoring rave reviews and earning multiple award nominations, including Game of the Year, for the upcoming The Game Awards in December. GameSpot recently sat down with...
Gamespot
High on Life - 25 Minutes of Gameplay
Strap in for 25 minutes of bounty hunting in High On Life. New guns, hordes of enemies, and the occasional swear or two await. If you want to know if Dr. Joopy is reunited with his family, be sure to pick up High On Life when it launches on PC and Xbox on December 13th.
Gamespot
Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dies At 49, Tributes Pour In From Around The World
Power Ranger fans and '90s kids mourned the loss of a childhood hero over the weekend as Jason David Frank, the first Green Ranger, passed away at the age of 49. His rep Justine Hunt did not disclose the cause of death and asked for privacy and respect for his family at this time.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet - All Food Buffs And Picnics Explained
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has players adventure through the vast region of Paldea, where you may occasionally want to stop and have a bite to eat. Eating food can provide some buffs to your gameplay, although the actual effects aren't immediately clear within the game. Here's everything you need to know about food buffs and picnics in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Gamespot
Ninja Gaiden And Dead Or Alive Reboot News May Have Been Premature
Update: Team Ninja has tempered expectations for any sort of announcement in the near future, telling VGC that it has "no details or information to share" on either franchise and that it will give more updates going forward if that changes. Team Ninja is reportedly planning on rebooting the Ninja...
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Silly Glitches Have Taken Over The Internet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released on November 17, just before last weekend. Almost immediately after players got their hands on the game, the internet became inundated with clips of glitches and bugs ranging from the terrifying to the hilarious. The glitches include simple modeling issues, improperly rendered animations, and...
Gamespot
Fortnite Fracture Chapter 3 Finale Event Start Time Revealed Alongside New Multiplayer Feature
Fortnite Chapter 3 is ending, and the Chapter 3 finale event, Fracture, is less than two weeks away. Today, Epic revealed the first visual tease of the event since its name was revealed during the FNCS. Along with that teaser image come a few other remarks from the developer-publisher, including exactly when you can play, how many friends can join you in your party, and the introduction of a new party-up ability that will ensure no one has to fend off the fracture alone. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Fracture event.
Gamespot
Two Glitches in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet You Need To Try | GameSpot News
As one popular tweet shows, yes, it is true that you can double your character's run speed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by pressing forward on two controllers at once. However, your Switch must be undocked, and you have to use a Joy-Con attached to the Switch, along with a wireless controller.
Gamespot
Launch Gameplay Trailer | Dragonflight | World of Warcraft
Dragons have returned to Azeroth, but as the land begins to heal a new threat rises. The time has come to take to the skies in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, available November 28 at 3:00 p.m. PST.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok Director Breaks Down Biggest Moments
Listen to the full uncut interview on the GameSpot After Dark podcast:. This video contains heavy spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. God of War Ragnarok had a daunting task ahead of it: not only did it have to wrap up a sprawling tale of fate, prophecy, and parenthood in a neat bow, but do it all under the looming presence of the end of the world, at least, in Norse mythology. But succeed it did, with many fans and critics (including GameSpot's own Tamoor Hussain, who awarded the game a 9/10) praising the ending, and the path Kratos and Atreus took to get there.
Gamespot
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid Release Date, Trailer, And New Info Revealed
Rainbow Six Siege continues to grow, with Ubisoft confirming that the final season of Year 7, Operation Solar Raid, will launch on December 6--and it's yet another big-time update. Described as Siege's biggest season yet, Operation Solar Raid adds fan-requested features like cross-play and cross-progression, as well as a new...
Gamespot
Get The Square Enix PS5 RPG Valkyrie Elysium For $40 Right Now
It's officially Black Friday week, and there are plenty of deals on video games. One such offer is a nice discount on Square Enix's Valkyrie Elysium, which is marked down to only $40 right now. The RPG normally goes for $60, so this is a nice 33% off discount. Both...
Gamespot
Wild West Expert Reacts to More Of Red Dead 2
Red Dead Redemption 2 saw Rockstar return to the frontiers of the Wild West for a prequel to the seminal Red Dead Redemption. Rockstar went out of their way to make Red Dead Redemption 2 feel and look authentic. We brought Danny in to see if Rockstar delivered on that promise.
Comments / 0