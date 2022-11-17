Read full article on original website
Related
Biden says coal plants 'all across America' will be shut down, replaced with wind and solar
President Biden said coal plants across the country will be shutting down, arguing that it saves them a "hell of a lot of money" to shift to wind and solar.
Biden says coal plants will be replaced by cheaper solar and wind power. Joe Manchin says he owes coal workers 'an immediate and public apology.'
Joe Manchin called Biden's comments on the future of the coal industry as laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act "offensive and disgusting."
A foundry worker on his 9th day in the job fell into a vat of molten iron and was 'immediately incinerated'
Federal investigators say inadequate safety measures may have contributed to the death at the foundry in Mapleton, Illinois operated by Caterpillar.
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit
The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.
ABC 33/40 News
OSHA issues $2.7M in penalties after latest inspections at Dollar General Stores
Less than one month after the U.S. Department of Labor cited Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC with more than $1.6 million in penalties for putting its workers' safety at risk, federal inspectors have issued citations for similar violations at store locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, and added $2,777,640 in proposed penalties now owed by one of the nation's largest discount retailers.
Largest dam demolition plan in history clears last federal regulatory hurdle
A plan to demolish four dams along the lower Klamath River in Oregon and California cleared its last federal bureaucratic hurdle Thursday, when U.S. regulators voted to greenlight what is set to be the country’s largest dam removal project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) voted Thursday to approve...
CNBC
The big new Exxon Mobil climate change deal that got an assist from Joe Biden
Exxon's carbon capture and sequestration deal with CF Industries and Enlink Midstream in Louisiana could be significant for the future of Big Oil's low-carbon business. One key: tax incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August. Environmental critics say the new law just subsidizes an expensive technology, but...
AOL Corp
Herschel Walker: U.S. should keep 'gas-guzzling cars' that produce 'good emissions'
Campaigning in Georgia on Sunday, Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said the United States is not ready to implement policies like the Green New Deal that are designed to address climate change. Instead, Walker suggested the country needs to "keep having those gas-guzzling cars" that produce "good emissions." "If we...
Fossil-fuel companies have more people at the UN's climate summit than the 10 countries most affected by climate change do combined
Natural gas is mostly methane, a greenhouse gas 80 times more effective at warming the planet than carbon dioxide. But lobbyists say it's clean.
eenews.net
EPA, watchdog clash over water cyberthreats
EPA and the agency’s inspector general are at odds over whether federal oversight is sufficient to ensure U.S. water operators are protected against hackers and other saboteurs. EPA’s inspector general today released an audit, which found weaknesses in the agency’s oversight of thousands of water system operators, including a...
AGs push back against EPA 'environmental justice' rule, say it will increase energy costs
(The Center Square) – Twelve attorneys general have submitted comments to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan expressing concerns about a new proposed rule they argue will increase energy costs and risk Americans’ safety. At issue is the EPA’s proposed rule, “Accidental Release Prevention Requirements: Risk Management Programs under Clean Air Act; Safer Communities by Chemical Accident Prevention.” (87 Fed. Reg. 53,556), which Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argues is another attempt by the Biden administration to revive an Obama-era “environmental justice” regulation. If implemented,...
Opinion: Feds need to keep watchful eye on climate-smart grants
Climate change believers by and large say that for decades Big Agriculture has spewed huge amounts of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere, contributing to global warming. And they're not wrong. EPA estimates that agriculture accounted for 11.2% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2020. So it's quite obvious that in order to combat climate change the feds and state governments must begin to rein in ag pollution.
Secret Subsidies: Program meant to help farmers in trade war overspent, lacked transparency and compliance checks
This article was produced in collaboration with Investigate Midwest and Gray Television’s InvestigateTV as part of InvestigateTV’s series, “Secret Subsidies.” Republication is limited to print, digital, radio and non-commercial television outlets. A U.S. Department of Agriculture program touted as relief for lost trade during the Trump-era...
Environmental groups oppose pipeline expansion in Pacific NW
SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — The U.S. government has taken a step toward approving the expansion of a natural gas pipeline in the Pacific Northwest — a move opposed by environmentalists and the attorneys general of Oregon, California and Washington state. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or...
U.S. grants $1.1 billion to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open
WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Monday it has approved conditional funding of up to $1.1 billion to prevent the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California, as part of its effort to fight climate change.
AG Ellison seek public comment ahead of possible approval of Fairview, Sanford merger
MINNEAPOLIS -- After nearly 10 years, Sanford and Fairview are again in talks about merging health systems. But before that happens, Attorney General Keith Ellison's office is investigating the plans and how they would impact Minnesotans. With a merger of this size, an investigation is standard. In the last week, the proposal has sparked public attention.Ellison did not comment on specifics of the investigation, but he did confirm that his office is looking into how the merger might impact charitable institutions and the competition's impact on consumers with health care costs potentially changing in response.Ellison said he wants more public input before...
Popular flea collar Seresto has been linked to more than 100,000 reports of harm
UPDATE: This story was updated at noon Nov. 7, 2022, with a response from Elanco. The Seresto flea and tick collar now has been the subject of more than 100,000 incident reports, according to new EPA documents. The popular parasite treatment for dogs and cats has come under criticism in...
In state-level midterms in Midwest, Big Ag favors Republicans, incumbents and governors, data shows
Iowa is one of the most productive agricultural states in the country. It makes sense then that Gov. Kim Reynolds would be a major recipient of industry campaign cash. But political donations to Reynolds’ campaign in this year’s midterms also highlight a trend: Leading agricultural corporations and the industry in general tend to throw their support behind Republicans, incumbents and those in higher state offices in the Midwest, according to an Investigate Midwest analysis of OpenSecrets data.
eenews.net
EPA floats sharply increased social cost of carbon
EPA has proposed a new estimate for the social cost of carbon emissions, nearly quadrupling an interim figure that has already drawn legal challenges from a host of Republican-led states. The metric puts a price tag on the damages created by each metric ton of greenhouse gas emissions. Agencies can...
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.
This story was originally published by the Flatwater Free Press. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Investigate Midwest
Champaign, IL
1K+
Followers
462
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT
Investigate Midwest is an independent, nonprofit newsroom. Our mission is to serve the public interest by exposing dangerous and costly practices of influential agricultural corporations and institutions through in-depth and data-driven investigative journalism.http://investigatemidwest.org/
Comments / 0