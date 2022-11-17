MINNEAPOLIS -- After nearly 10 years, Sanford and Fairview are again in talks about merging health systems. But before that happens, Attorney General Keith Ellison's office is investigating the plans and how they would impact Minnesotans. With a merger of this size, an investigation is standard. In the last week, the proposal has sparked public attention.Ellison did not comment on specifics of the investigation, but he did confirm that his office is looking into how the merger might impact charitable institutions and the competition's impact on consumers with health care costs potentially changing in response.Ellison said he wants more public input before...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO