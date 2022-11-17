ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

ABC 33/40 News

OSHA issues $2.7M in penalties after latest inspections at Dollar General Stores

Less than one month after the U.S. Department of Labor cited Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC with more than $1.6 million in penalties for putting its workers' safety at risk, federal inspectors have issued citations for similar violations at store locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, and added $2,777,640 in proposed penalties now owed by one of the nation's largest discount retailers.
ALABAMA STATE
eenews.net

EPA, watchdog clash over water cyberthreats

EPA and the agency’s inspector general are at odds over whether federal oversight is sufficient to ensure U.S. water operators are protected against hackers and other saboteurs. EPA’s inspector general today released an audit, which found weaknesses in the agency’s oversight of thousands of water system operators, including a...
KANSAS STATE
The Center Square

AGs push back against EPA 'environmental justice' rule, say it will increase energy costs

(The Center Square) – Twelve attorneys general have submitted comments to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan expressing concerns about a new proposed rule they argue will increase energy costs and risk Americans’ safety. At issue is the EPA’s proposed rule, “Accidental Release Prevention Requirements: Risk Management Programs under Clean Air Act; Safer Communities by Chemical Accident Prevention.” (87 Fed. Reg. 53,556), which Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argues is another attempt by the Biden administration to revive an Obama-era “environmental justice” regulation. If implemented,...
TEXAS STATE
Investigate Midwest

Opinion: Feds need to keep watchful eye on climate-smart grants

Climate change believers by and large say that for decades Big Agriculture has spewed huge amounts of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere, contributing to global warming. And they're not wrong. EPA estimates that agriculture accounted for 11.2% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2020. So it's quite obvious that in order to combat climate change the feds and state governments must begin to rein in ag pollution.
ILLINOIS STATE
Investigate Midwest

Secret Subsidies: Program meant to help farmers in trade war overspent, lacked transparency and compliance checks

This article was produced in collaboration with Investigate Midwest and Gray Television’s InvestigateTV as part of InvestigateTV’s series, “Secret Subsidies.” Republication is limited to print, digital, radio and non-commercial television outlets. A U.S. Department of Agriculture program touted as relief for lost trade during the Trump-era...
CBS Minnesota

AG Ellison seek public comment ahead of possible approval of Fairview, Sanford merger

MINNEAPOLIS -- After nearly 10 years, Sanford and Fairview are again in talks about merging health systems. But before that happens, Attorney General Keith Ellison's office is investigating the plans and how they would impact Minnesotans. With a merger of this size, an investigation is standard. In the last week, the proposal has sparked public attention.Ellison did not comment on specifics of the investigation, but he did confirm that his office is looking into how the merger might impact charitable institutions and the competition's impact on consumers with health care costs potentially changing in response.Ellison said he wants more public input before...
MINNESOTA STATE
Investigate Midwest

In state-level midterms in Midwest, Big Ag favors Republicans, incumbents and governors, data shows

Iowa is one of the most productive agricultural states in the country. It makes sense then that Gov. Kim Reynolds would be a major recipient of industry campaign cash. But political donations to Reynolds’ campaign in this year’s midterms also highlight a trend: Leading agricultural corporations and the industry in general tend to throw their support behind Republicans, incumbents and those in higher state offices in the Midwest, according to an Investigate Midwest analysis of OpenSecrets data.
IOWA STATE
eenews.net

EPA floats sharply increased social cost of carbon

EPA has proposed a new estimate for the social cost of carbon emissions, nearly quadrupling an interim figure that has already drawn legal challenges from a host of Republican-led states. The metric puts a price tag on the damages created by each metric ton of greenhouse gas emissions. Agencies can...
LOUISIANA STATE
Investigate Midwest

Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.

This story was originally published by the Flatwater Free Press. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
Investigate Midwest

Champaign, IL
ABOUT

Investigate Midwest is an independent, nonprofit newsroom. Our mission is to serve the public interest by exposing dangerous and costly practices of influential agricultural corporations and institutions through in-depth and data-driven investigative journalism.

 http://investigatemidwest.org/

