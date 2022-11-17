Read full article on original website
Phillies Extend Dombrowski Through 2027 Season
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly given Dave Dombrowski a three-year extension that will keep him with the club through the 2027 MLB season.
Is Andy Ibanez likely our new 3B? Who will be manning the infield?
I keep wondering how aggressive Scott Harris will be in re-tooling the Tigers. I can imagine him going slowly and conservatively while the team's injured and weakened starting pitching staff rehabs in 2023, so perhaps we can speculate as to what will likely be the team's infield already with what we have.
New 2023 Tiger Lineup
It's one big trade for Devers... Jobe, Tork and Workmann... Harris dumping some high profile AA signings showing he's da new boss. A couple of free agent signings and the team has a major league lineup again.
Monday Links: What’s new in baseball?
With all the major awards handed out and the non-tender deadline done and dusted, the hot stove season is in full swing and all eyes are on the 2023 season ahead. Where will the hottest free agents sign, what trades will be made, and what will be making a splash over the coming months?
Why is everyone saying sign José Abreu?
Ok, I admit this right off the bat, (baseball pun), he is a great player. These are the reasons NOT to sign him. 1. Age. He will be 36 next season. I have seen so many people concerned about signing people into their late 30s, why is Abreu ok?. 2....
Ex-Panthers coach Matt Rhule hopes for ‘another chance’
Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule welcomes another chance to coach and knows a few changes he would implement should he
