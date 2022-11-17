Irish look to close out homestand on Tuesday with perfect 5-0 mark. SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball squad looks to wrap its season-opening five-game homestand on a high note when Bowling Green visits Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Fighting Irish are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since the 2017-18 season in which they started 6-0. Irish versus Falcons will be an early tip, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network. To purchase tickets online, click here.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO