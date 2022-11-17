Read full article on original website
und.com
Katryna Gaither enters Notre Dame Ring of Honor
An 18th banner now hangs in the rafters of Notre Dame’s Purcell Pavilion. On Sunday, former Irish women’s basketball standout Katryna Gaither was inducted into the Ring of Honor. She joins the likes of Skylar Diggins-Smith and Hall of Fame head coach Muffet McGraw. Born in the Bronx...
und.com
Game 5 Preview: Irish Look to Take Flight vs Falcons
Irish look to close out homestand on Tuesday with perfect 5-0 mark. SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball squad looks to wrap its season-opening five-game homestand on a high note when Bowling Green visits Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Fighting Irish are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since the 2017-18 season in which they started 6-0. Irish versus Falcons will be an early tip, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network. To purchase tickets online, click here.
und.com
Irish Advance To Elite Eight In 2-0 Win Over TCU
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 1 seeded Notre Dame women’s soccer team (17-2-3) took care of business on Sunday evening, shutting out No. 4 seeded TCU (14-5-5) in a 2-0 victory in the NCAA Tournament round of 16. Notre Dame remains unbeaten over its last 12 matches,...
und.com
Swim & Dive Use Invitationals As Midseason Benchmarks
Both the Notre Dame swimming and diving programs headed to their respective fall invitational meets this weekend, providing their coaches with a glimpse into what their teams might look like come champion season. There were several bright spots for both squads, as the swimmers competed at the Ohio State Invitational while the divers were at the Texas Diving Invitational.
und.com
Marcus Freeman Press Conference (11.21.22)
November 21, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. USC.
und.com
Fighting Irish 4-1-1 - Boston College
Notre Dame won its fifth-straight game, its eighth in its last nine outing and continued its season-long growth in a blustery, snowy Senior Day send-off for 25 Fighting Irish players who turned their final game inside Notre Dame Stadium into a wire-to-wire, 242-3423 evisceration of Boston College. Improving to 8-3...
und.com
Women Seventh, Men 15th At NCAA Cross Country Championship
STILLWATER, Oklahoma – The University of Notre Dame men’s and women’s cross country teams posted a pair of top-15 finishes at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championship on the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course at Oklahoma State Saturday afternoon. The women finished seventh overall with 261 points, while the men ended up in 15th place with 452 points.
und.com
Irish Fall to NC State on the Road
RALEIGH, N.C. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to NC State in three sets (20-25, 17-25, 23-25) in their second matchup of the year against the Wolfpack. The Irish were led by Lucy Trump and Avery Ross who tallied 10 kills a piece for Notre Dame, followed by Kaylyn Winkler with five kills. Setter Phyona Schrader dished out 25 assists and libero Hattie Monson recorded 13 digs.
und.com
Irish Blank Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 20 University of Notre Dame hockey team struck early for the eventual game-winner as they fought to the 1-0 victory over No. 12 Ohio State Saturday night. In his first game of the series, Jack Adams got the scoring started with his first of...
