ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Comments / 1

Related
Shore News Network

24-year Harford Sheriff’s Office veteran assaulted with phone, strangled by inmate

HARFORD COUNTY, MD – A 24-year veteran Sheriff’s Office correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Harford County Detention Center in Bel Air on Sunday. Corporal Michael Vesek was supervising Matthew Tingler, 38, on Sunday at approximately 8:00 p.m. while the inmate as placing a phone call. Tingler became agitated during the call and hit Corporal Vesek multiple times with the phone receiver, causing him to fall to the ground. Using a phone and a portable radio, Tingler continued to assault Corporal Vesek unprovoked, repeatedly striking him in the head and face. Tingler then attempted to strangle Corporal The post 24-year Harford Sheriff’s Office veteran assaulted with phone, strangled by inmate appeared first on Shore News Network.
BEL AIR, MD
wfmd.com

Two Convicted In Federal Court Of Heroin & Fentanyl Distribution

They were conspiring to distribute the drugs into Washington County. Baltimore, Md (KM) Two Maryland men were convicted of federal charges relating to a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin in Washington County. Jarvis Antonio Coleman-Fuller, 35, of Hagerstown, and Eric Tyrell Johnson, 38, of Owings Mills were found guilty by a federal jury on Friday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

34-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot to death Saturday night in Southern Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department was called to the 3400 Block of Spelman Road at 10:28 pm for a shooting report. When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 34-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

78-year-old man injured following hammer attack at church in North Baltimore on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A 78-year-old man was injured after another man struck him with a hammer at a church in North Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.The hammer attack occurred at 10:13 a.m., police said.That's when officers on patrol in the northern part of the city were sent to a church in the 4300 block of Old York Road to investigate a report of an aggravated assault, according to authorities.Several church members detained the 55-year-old hammer-wielding man following the attack, police said.The man who was struck by the hammer had only a minor cut to the ear, according to authorities.Investigators believe that the hammer-wielding man was suffering from a mental crisis. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said.Medics took the 78-year-old man with the ear injury to an area hospital for precautionary measures, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Three Shot In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Three men were shot last night in Central Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1500 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue. A shot-spotter alert led the Parol officers from Baltimore Police Department to the area. The officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The victims suffered injuries to the arm and the neck. Shortly after, a 22-year-old man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He also had non-life-threatening injuries. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about these shootings, The post Three Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Double shooting reported in Middle River Monday night

MIDDLE RIVER, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Monday night in Middle River. At around 7:25 pm, officers responded to the unit block of Chelmsford Court after receiving a report of a shooting. Responding officers located two victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were both transported to the hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. At this time, no arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released by investigators with the Baltimore County Police Department. The post Double shooting reported in Middle River Monday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detectives investigate suspicious death of 2-year-old girl in South Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in the South Baltimore neighborhood of Lakeland on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area learned that there was an unresponsive toddler in the 3000 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 7:30 p.m., police said.The officers found the toddler inside a residence and began performing CPR on her until medics arrived, according to authorities.The medics took the child to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.An autopsy will be performed on the child to determine the cause of death, according to authorities.Hours after officers found the unresponsive toddler, a crime lab technician arrived at a house on Elizabeth Avenue to assist detectives with their investigation into the suspicious death.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The face behind Baltimore's 300th homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For Steve Brandon, his friend was so much more than a number. "That’s a big number it’s just sad that I got a friend as a milestone and stuff like that we wouldn’t have been having this interview if he was 261." His...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

118K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy