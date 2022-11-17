Read full article on original website
24-year Harford Sheriff’s Office veteran assaulted with phone, strangled by inmate
HARFORD COUNTY, MD – A 24-year veteran Sheriff’s Office correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Harford County Detention Center in Bel Air on Sunday. Corporal Michael Vesek was supervising Matthew Tingler, 38, on Sunday at approximately 8:00 p.m. while the inmate as placing a phone call. Tingler became agitated during the call and hit Corporal Vesek multiple times with the phone receiver, causing him to fall to the ground. Using a phone and a portable radio, Tingler continued to assault Corporal Vesek unprovoked, repeatedly striking him in the head and face. Tingler then attempted to strangle Corporal The post 24-year Harford Sheriff’s Office veteran assaulted with phone, strangled by inmate appeared first on Shore News Network.
Harford County deputy recovering after being viciously beaten by inmate
A Harford County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering at home after being viciously attacked by an inmate Sunday night.
Jury reaches verdict in second trial for suspect in rapper's 2020 killing
TOWSON, Md. — The jury in the second case against a man accused of killing a Baltimore rapper reached a verdict Monday. Calvin Fogg was found not guilty of killing David King Jr., also known as rapper Dee Dave, in a case of mistaken identity and the attempted murder of another man.
One of two suspects convicted, sentenced for homeless man's murder
One of two suspects charged with fatally stabbing a 67-year-old homeless man at a bus stop has been convicted and sentenced.
14-year-old arrested after attempting to break into cars in Severn
Police in Anne Arundel County have arrested a 14-year-old for attempting to break into cars Monday morning. After he was caught, the 14-year-old dropped a loaded a firearm.
Two Convicted In Federal Court Of Heroin & Fentanyl Distribution
They were conspiring to distribute the drugs into Washington County. Baltimore, Md (KM) Two Maryland men were convicted of federal charges relating to a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin in Washington County. Jarvis Antonio Coleman-Fuller, 35, of Hagerstown, and Eric Tyrell Johnson, 38, of Owings Mills were found guilty by a federal jury on Friday.
27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
15-year-old arrested for shooting juvenile in DC; Police search for other suspects
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old is in custody for shooting and injuring a juvenile victim in Southeast, D.C. in October, as police search for other suspects. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 12:55 p.m. on October 9 in the 2600 block of Birney Place. Once at the...
Baltimore County Police investigate firearm discharging in Halethorpe
According to police, they responded to a call of a possible active assailant in the 1900 block of Halethorpe Farms Road on Saturday. After an extensive search, there was no suspects or victim found.
34-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot to death Saturday night in Southern Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department was called to the 3400 Block of Spelman Road at 10:28 pm for a shooting report. When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 34-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
78-year-old man injured following hammer attack at church in North Baltimore on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A 78-year-old man was injured after another man struck him with a hammer at a church in North Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.The hammer attack occurred at 10:13 a.m., police said.That's when officers on patrol in the northern part of the city were sent to a church in the 4300 block of Old York Road to investigate a report of an aggravated assault, according to authorities.Several church members detained the 55-year-old hammer-wielding man following the attack, police said.The man who was struck by the hammer had only a minor cut to the ear, according to authorities.Investigators believe that the hammer-wielding man was suffering from a mental crisis. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said.Medics took the 78-year-old man with the ear injury to an area hospital for precautionary measures, according to authorities.
Three Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Three men were shot last night in Central Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1500 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue. A shot-spotter alert led the Parol officers from Baltimore Police Department to the area. The officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The victims suffered injuries to the arm and the neck. Shortly after, a 22-year-old man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He also had non-life-threatening injuries. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about these shootings, The post Three Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Double shooting reported in Middle River Monday night
MIDDLE RIVER, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Monday night in Middle River. At around 7:25 pm, officers responded to the unit block of Chelmsford Court after receiving a report of a shooting. Responding officers located two victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were both transported to the hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. At this time, no arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released by investigators with the Baltimore County Police Department. The post Double shooting reported in Middle River Monday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
25-year-old gunned down in front of his mother's home
Detectives in southwest Baltimore are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot to death Sunday afternoon.
Four Injured, One Killed In Separate Baltimore Shootings, Police Say
Authorities say that a 25-year-old man was killed in Baltimore as police continue to investigate a trio of shootings that happened within six hours of each other on Sunday night. The busy evening began shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, when Southwest District Patrol officers from the Baltimore...
Suspected impaired driver charged in connection to deadly crash in Glen Burnie
Maryland State Police have arrested a woman in Anne Arundel County Saturday following a five-car crash that killed one person.
Report details how off-duty BPD officer stopped shooting spree
A new investigative report from the Maryland Attorney General's Office sheds new light on a shooting spree last November that left two barbers dead.
Detectives investigate suspicious death of 2-year-old girl in South Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in the South Baltimore neighborhood of Lakeland on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area learned that there was an unresponsive toddler in the 3000 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 7:30 p.m., police said.The officers found the toddler inside a residence and began performing CPR on her until medics arrived, according to authorities.The medics took the child to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.An autopsy will be performed on the child to determine the cause of death, according to authorities.Hours after officers found the unresponsive toddler, a crime lab technician arrived at a house on Elizabeth Avenue to assist detectives with their investigation into the suspicious death.
The face behind Baltimore's 300th homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For Steve Brandon, his friend was so much more than a number. "That’s a big number it’s just sad that I got a friend as a milestone and stuff like that we wouldn’t have been having this interview if he was 261." His...
Police officer bitten, seriously hurt trying to arrest girl accused of shoplifting in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she kicked an officer in the face and chest, then bit the officer who was trying to take her into custody for shoplifting. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it received a report of a […]
