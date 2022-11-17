Read full article on original website
Barbara Miller
4d ago
People stop already!! All these unnecessary killings!!!
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
WATCH: Police investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Town of Niagara
Town of Niagara Police say the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the state attorney general’s office are probing Saturday’s officer involved shooting during a domestic dispute.
Lawsuit: Police captain went on racist ‘rant’
A Buffalo police captain told officers she supervised that Black cops were more likely to cheat on their wives than white cops. The captain said she’d be suspicious if she saw a Black man in her neighborhood. She claimed white police officers suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from working in...
Jamestown man pleads guilty to selling drugs that led to overdose
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man pleaded guilty to selling drugs that caused a person to overdose in 2020, the U.S. Attorney announced Monday. It is said that as part of a conspiracy, 43-year-old Bradley Knapp of Jamestown bought and sold heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine for profit and his own use, using Facebook to […]
Erie County Sheriff identifies person hit and killed by train
FARNHAM, N.Y. — On Monday morning, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia put out a request to help identify human remains found near railroad tracks in the Village of Farnham on Nov. 19. Later that day, it was announced the person was identified as Manuel Battaglia, 63, of Derby. Sheriff...
Accused Buffalo mass shooter’s Monday court appearance adjourned due to weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The accused mass shooter that killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket in May is having his Monday appearance at Erie County Court adjourned due to inclement weather, New York Court officials confirmed Sunday. A new date for accused shooter Payton Gendron’s appearance has not yet been scheduled. Thursday, it was […]
South Buffalo residents asked to leave vehicles on same side as currently parked
DPW Commissioner Nathan Marton said it is expected they will get to all the streets by the end of Monday.
ECSO trying to identify individual struck and killed by train in Farnham
The sheriff's office is looking to identify a person that was traveling on foot along the tracks in the vicinity of Railroad Avenue between Friday and Saturday.
Popular Gas Station Collapses in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
If you live in the northtowns, you may think that the lake effect snowstorm chaos is over as of Monday. That is unfortunately not the case for many people from South Buffalo to Evans and in Orchard Park, Hamburg and West Seneca. Cleanup efforts still taking place late Monday and...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Arrested Following Violent Domestic, Stand-off With Police
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 21-year-old Jamestown man is accused of strangling a woman in front of their children, before barricading himself inside of his northside residence on Saturday. Around 6 p.m. officers with Jamestown Police responded to Stowe Street for a reported physical domestic incident. When...
informnny.com
Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge for alleged stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned this past weekend on a murder charge after an alleged fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this month. It is alleged that on Nov. 4 just after 1:30 p.m., 67-year-old James Allen and his 44-year-old girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation at their home on Cambridge Avenue, when he allegedly stabbed her during the argument. After, the defendant allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another male.
South Buffalo residents: “Where are all of our plows”
Some south Buffalo residents say they've been trapped by heaving snow fall since Thursday without seeing a plow.
wesb.com
Salamanca Woman Charged with Allegany Theft
A Salamanca woman was charged after an Allegany theft late Friday night. At 11:15, New York State Police charged 25-year-old Dominique A. White with petit larceny. White was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
How To Find Your Car If It Was Towed During Snowstorm In Erie County
Many vehicles were stuck due to the snow and left on the roads during the lake effect snowstorm. If you were unable to remove your car, it was likely towed by Erie County. The Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, tweeted about where you can find your vehicle,. Remember, http://erie.gov/towedvehicles is...
chautauquatoday.com
Physical Domestic Incident Leads to Arrest of Jamestown Man
A Jamestown man was arrested on several charges following a physical domestic incident early Saturday evening on the city's north side. Jamestown Police responded to a residence on Stowe Street shortly after 6:00 PM and were informed that 21-year-old Robert Maund was yelling in the background that he was going to come out of the house armed and was despondent. Officers were able to quickly get the victim, her two children, and another female out of the residence safely. They also received information that Maund was allegedly in possession of a pellet gun and knife. Further investigation revealed that Maund allegedly pinned the victim against a wall by her neck, choking her, making her almost lose consciousness, struck her, and wasn't allowing her to leave. Police add that this incident occurred in the presence of their two children in common. Maund was taken into custody after a brief period of negotiation. He is being held in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, 2nd-degree unlawful imprisonment, 2nd-degree obstruction, aggravated family offense, and resisting arrest.
Buffalo man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend on Cambridge Avenue
A Buffalo man is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend during a domestic violence incident on Cambridge Avenue on November 4.
Detectives seek help in identifying person struck by train
The Erie County Sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who was struck by a train in the Village of Farnham.
Wick Street fire causes $200K in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning fire on Wick Street caused around $200,000 in damages at a residential structure on Saturday. Officials say they responded to the fire, which occurred at 22 Wick Street, just after 6:35 a.m. The two-alarm fire started on the first floor of the building. The Red Cross is assisting […]
Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder in 2021 shooting at Deep South Taco
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to two charges after firing gunshots outside a restaurant, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. David A. Douglas, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. At approximately 12:35 a.m. on July […]
Fire crews investigating fire at former Crawford Furniture
New information has been provided about the four-story building in Jamestown, New York that burned to the ground. Around 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, fire crews received a call about a massive fire on the former Crawford Furniture on Allen Street. According to Mayor Edward Sundquist of Jamestown, the fire investigation team continue to gather evidence. […]
