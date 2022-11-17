A Jamestown man was arrested on several charges following a physical domestic incident early Saturday evening on the city's north side. Jamestown Police responded to a residence on Stowe Street shortly after 6:00 PM and were informed that 21-year-old Robert Maund was yelling in the background that he was going to come out of the house armed and was despondent. Officers were able to quickly get the victim, her two children, and another female out of the residence safely. They also received information that Maund was allegedly in possession of a pellet gun and knife. Further investigation revealed that Maund allegedly pinned the victim against a wall by her neck, choking her, making her almost lose consciousness, struck her, and wasn't allowing her to leave. Police add that this incident occurred in the presence of their two children in common. Maund was taken into custody after a brief period of negotiation. He is being held in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, 2nd-degree unlawful imprisonment, 2nd-degree obstruction, aggravated family offense, and resisting arrest.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO