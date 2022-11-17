ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 4

Barbara Miller
4d ago

People stop already!! All these unnecessary killings!!!

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Lawsuit: Police captain went on racist ‘rant’

A Buffalo police captain told officers she supervised that Black cops were more likely to cheat on their wives than white cops. The captain said she’d be suspicious if she saw a Black man in her neighborhood. She claimed white police officers suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from working in...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Arrested Following Violent Domestic, Stand-off With Police

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 21-year-old Jamestown man is accused of strangling a woman in front of their children, before barricading himself inside of his northside residence on Saturday. Around 6 p.m. officers with Jamestown Police responded to Stowe Street for a reported physical domestic incident. When...
JAMESTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge for alleged stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned this past weekend on a murder charge after an alleged fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this month. It is alleged that on Nov. 4 just after 1:30 p.m., 67-year-old James Allen and his 44-year-old girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation at their home on Cambridge Avenue, when he allegedly stabbed her during the argument. After, the defendant allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another male.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Woman Charged with Allegany Theft

A Salamanca woman was charged after an Allegany theft late Friday night. At 11:15, New York State Police charged 25-year-old Dominique A. White with petit larceny. White was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
SALAMANCA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Physical Domestic Incident Leads to Arrest of Jamestown Man

A Jamestown man was arrested on several charges following a physical domestic incident early Saturday evening on the city's north side. Jamestown Police responded to a residence on Stowe Street shortly after 6:00 PM and were informed that 21-year-old Robert Maund was yelling in the background that he was going to come out of the house armed and was despondent. Officers were able to quickly get the victim, her two children, and another female out of the residence safely. They also received information that Maund was allegedly in possession of a pellet gun and knife. Further investigation revealed that Maund allegedly pinned the victim against a wall by her neck, choking her, making her almost lose consciousness, struck her, and wasn't allowing her to leave. Police add that this incident occurred in the presence of their two children in common. Maund was taken into custody after a brief period of negotiation. He is being held in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, 2nd-degree unlawful imprisonment, 2nd-degree obstruction, aggravated family offense, and resisting arrest.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wick Street fire causes $200K in damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning fire on Wick Street caused around $200,000 in damages at a residential structure on Saturday. Officials say they responded to the fire, which occurred at 22 Wick Street, just after 6:35 a.m. The two-alarm fire started on the first floor of the building. The Red Cross is assisting […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder in 2021 shooting at Deep South Taco

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to two charges after firing gunshots outside a restaurant, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. David A. Douglas, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. At approximately 12:35 a.m. on July […]
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Fire crews investigating fire at former Crawford Furniture

New information has been provided about the four-story building in Jamestown, New York that burned to the ground. Around 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, fire crews received a call about a massive fire on the former Crawford Furniture on Allen Street. According to Mayor Edward Sundquist of Jamestown, the fire investigation team continue to gather evidence. […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

118K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy