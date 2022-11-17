Read full article on original website
WJLA
DC police ramp up patrols near LGBTQ establishments after deadly Colorado shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police are increasing patrols around LGBTQ establishments in the District following a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend. There are currently no known threats to any D.C. businesses, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released the following statement on...
18-year-old female shot to death inside hotel room in Washington, D.C.
NBC Washington
Suspect Arrested in DC Teen's 2020 Slaying
A suspect has been arrested more than two years after a D.C. teen was killed and his remains dumped in Maryland, police say. Brandon Nguyen, 24, was arrested and charged Monday with second-degree murder while armed in the death of 17-year-old Brian Ward. Ward was last seen getting into a...
NBC Washington
Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside DC Hotel: Police
D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Robbery that took place yesterday afternoon in Southeast D.C. Police are asking for help identifying the suspect involved. Shortly after 4:30 pm, a store employee was approached by the suspect at an establishment on the 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded all of the cash from the register. After discharging the weapon, the employee did as asked. The suspect then left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please take no The post D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
fox5dc.com
15-year-old arrested for shooting juvenile in DC; Police search for other suspects
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old is in custody for shooting and injuring a juvenile victim in Southeast, D.C. in October, as police search for other suspects. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 12:55 p.m. on October 9 in the 2600 block of Birney Place. Once at the...
25-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday afternoon a 25-year-old man was shot to death in Southwest Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 2600 Block of Saint Benedict Street at 4:30 pm after a report of a shooting came in. When they arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 25-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police look for ‘person of interest’ in high school student’s killing at DC hotel
UPDATE, Nov. 21, 10:15 p.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images showing someone that investigators described as a person of interest in the case. The hotel in which they found Wilson was the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 1225 First St. NE. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it […]
Off-duty D.C. police officer’s SUV carjacked in N.J. city, authorities say
An SUV belonging to an off-duty, Washington, D.C., police officer was stolen in a carjacking in Union County on Monday, along with the officer’s identification and badge, authorities said. The early morning carjacking occurred in Elizabeth, although a city spokeswoman did not say where the crime occurred. The vehicle...
alxnow.com
Shots fired near Potomac Yard Sunday night
No one was injured after shots were fired in a neighborhood near Potomac Yard on Sunday night. The incident occurred at around 11:30 in a residential area in the 100 block of Luna Drive, which is near Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology. No arrests were made and...
18-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead In Northeast DC Hotel Room: Police
fox5dc.com
18-year-old woman shot, killed in hotel room was DC high school student: officials
Double shooting reported in Middle River Monday night
MIDDLE RIVER, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Monday night in Middle River. At around 7:25 pm, officers responded to the unit block of Chelmsford Court after receiving a report of a shooting. Responding officers located two victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were both transported to the hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. At this time, no arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released by investigators with the Baltimore County Police Department. The post Double shooting reported in Middle River Monday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Teen Indicted in Killing of Man, 73, at ATM
A grand jury indicted a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting a Fairfax County man at an ATM last year. Winston Lark IV is accused of shooting and killing 73-year-old Nelson Alexander in October 2021. Alexander stopped by an ATM in Annandale on his way to work when...
26-Year-Old Shot To Death in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 26-year-old man was shot to death yesterday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. Shortly before 3 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department received a report of gunshot sounds. When they arrived at the 1500 Block of Alabama Avenue, they found Khalil James of D.C suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. James was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 26-Year-Old Shot To Death in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Washington, D.C. man who helped pass criminal code overhaul shot and killed
A man who helped usher criminal justice reform through city council in Washington, D.C., was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 15.
Pictures of person accused of firing gun while demanding money in business robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department has released photos of a suspect that robbed a business at gunpoint on Pennsylvania Avenue.
17-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting of Juvenile in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting of a juvenile that took place on the morning of November 10th in Northwest D.C. Third District detectives arrived at the 1200 Block of 5th Street for a shooting report at approximately 8:46 am. When they arrived they discovered a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds. He was alert and breathing. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. 17-year-old Cedric Brockington, of D.C., was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the shooting. The post 17-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting of Juvenile in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police search for 'person of interest' after High school student found shot dead in DC hotel room
WASHINGTON — An 18-year-old high school student was found dead from a gunshot wound Saturday inside a hotel room in Northeast D.C., officials said. Now police are searching for a person of interest. Members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to the 1200 block of First Street, Northeast...
