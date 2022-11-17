ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Shore News Network

18-year-old female shot to death inside hotel room in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A high school student, 18, was fatally shot in a hotel room in northeast D.C. on Saturday night. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department received a report of a gunshot shortly before 10 p.m. Officers discovered 18-year-old Akira Wilson of Washington, D.C., suffering from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room at the Hilton Garden Inn. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. Akira Wilson was a senior at Jackson-Reed High School. Sah Brown, the principal of the school, released a letter regarding Wilson. “It is with great sadness that we share news about a member of The post 18-year-old female shot to death inside hotel room in Washington, D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in DC Teen's 2020 Slaying

A suspect has been arrested more than two years after a D.C. teen was killed and his remains dumped in Maryland, police say. Brandon Nguyen, 24, was arrested and charged Monday with second-degree murder while armed in the death of 17-year-old Brian Ward. Ward was last seen getting into a...
LAUREL, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside DC Hotel: Police

An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast, D.C., authorities say. Reports of hearing a gunshot led police to the 1200 block of 1st Street NE at about 10 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a hotel room, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Robbery that took place yesterday afternoon in Southeast D.C. Police are asking for help identifying the suspect involved. Shortly after 4:30 pm, a store employee was approached by the suspect at an establishment on the 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded all of the cash from the register. After discharging the weapon, the employee did as asked. The suspect then left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please take no The post D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

25-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday afternoon a 25-year-old man was shot to death in Southwest Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 2600 Block of Saint Benedict Street at 4:30 pm after a report of a shooting came in. When they arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 25-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
alxnow.com

Shots fired near Potomac Yard Sunday night

No one was injured after shots were fired in a neighborhood near Potomac Yard on Sunday night. The incident occurred at around 11:30 in a residential area in the 100 block of Luna Drive, which is near Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology. No arrests were made and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Shore News Network

Double shooting reported in Middle River Monday night

MIDDLE RIVER, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Monday night in Middle River. At around 7:25 pm, officers responded to the unit block of Chelmsford Court after receiving a report of a shooting. Responding officers located two victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were both transported to the hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. At this time, no arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released by investigators with the Baltimore County Police Department. The post Double shooting reported in Middle River Monday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NBC Washington

Teen Indicted in Killing of Man, 73, at ATM

A grand jury indicted a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting a Fairfax County man at an ATM last year. Winston Lark IV is accused of shooting and killing 73-year-old Nelson Alexander in October 2021. Alexander stopped by an ATM in Annandale on his way to work when...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

26-Year-Old Shot To Death in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 26-year-old man was shot to death yesterday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. Shortly before 3 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department received a report of gunshot sounds. When they arrived at the 1500 Block of Alabama Avenue, they found Khalil James of D.C suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. James was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 26-Year-Old Shot To Death in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

17-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting of Juvenile in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting of a juvenile that took place on the morning of November 10th in Northwest D.C. Third District detectives arrived at the 1200 Block of 5th Street for a shooting report at approximately 8:46 am. When they arrived they discovered a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds. He was alert and breathing. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. 17-year-old Cedric Brockington, of D.C., was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the shooting. The post 17-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting of Juvenile in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

