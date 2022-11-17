Martha's Vineyard bank robbed, police searching for 3 armed suspects

Police search for armed suspects after Martha's Vineyard bank robbery 02:48

VINEYARD HAVEN - Federal, state and local authorities are searching for three people wanted for an armed robbery at a bank on Martha's Vineyard Thursday morning.

Tisbury Police told WBZ-TV three armed suspects robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m., stole an employee's car and took off. There have been no arrests.

A spokesperson for the bank said no one was hurt.

A State Police spokesman said they're sending K-9 search teams to the Vineyard on their helicopter.

Ferry service to and from the island was not stopped at any point Thursday, according to the Steamship Authority.

Hours later, police surrounded a Holiday Inn on Jones Road in Falmouth on the Cape. WBZ-TV I-Team sources said that investigation is connected to the Vineyard bank robbery.

Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne told reporters that no suspects are in custody after a search of the hotel. He said there is currently no active search on the mainland, and an investigation continues on the Vineyard.

"The matter is under investigation and we are working with the authorities," Rockland Trust spokesperson Emily McDonald said in a statement to WBZ-TV. "Our relationship with our customers, employees, and communities is our top priority and their safety is critically important to us. We will continue to apply stringent security measures to safeguard their well-being."

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.