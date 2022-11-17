Read full article on original website
Phillies Extend Dombrowski Through 2027 Season
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly given Dave Dombrowski a three-year extension that will keep him with the club through the 2027 MLB season.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Mets among teams interested in signing Senga
An orthopedic sports surgeon weighed in on whether Jacob deGrom is a bigger injury risk than other pitchers his age. The Mets, as well as the Yankees and the Red Sox, are interested in Kodai Senga. Steve Cohen is working hard to get a casino. Olivia Pichardo, a former Mets...
Amazin' Avenue
What to do about Jacob deGrom
From spring training, Jacob deGrom made it clear that he intended to opt out of the final year of his five-year, $137.5 million contract. So it came as no surprise when the right-hander officially announced that he was opting out on November 7, setting up an intriguing offseason dilemma for the Mets.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Mets believe deGrom wants to stay
The Mets believe that as long as their offer is competitive with that of other teams, Jacob deGrom will prefer to stay in New York. However, the Rangers, Dodgers and Yankees, and now the Cubs are all reportedly in the mix along with the Mets to sign deGrom this offseason, according to the latest rumors.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets have met with Justin Verlander
The Mets had a virtual meeting with free agent starting pitcher Justin Verlander last week, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic. The 39-year-old Verlander was recently named the American League Cy Young winner for his performance during the 2022 season and opted out of his contract with the Astros following the team’s World Series win. Rosenthal notes that the Mets are weighing a bunch of different options, as their rotation still has significant needs.
Amazin' Avenue
From Complex To Queens, Episode 197: Roster spots and how you fill ‘em
Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system. Steve and Lukas begin with a discussion of the multitude of minor roster moves that the Mets made this past week. A few players were signed as minor league free agents, a few players were claimed from waivers and a trade was even made!
