The Mets had a virtual meeting with free agent starting pitcher Justin Verlander last week, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic. The 39-year-old Verlander was recently named the American League Cy Young winner for his performance during the 2022 season and opted out of his contract with the Astros following the team’s World Series win. Rosenthal notes that the Mets are weighing a bunch of different options, as their rotation still has significant needs.

1 DAY AGO