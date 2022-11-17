Read full article on original website
Police Search For Missing Youth
Springfield Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy reported missing over the weekend. Jacob Cintron Pagan is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds. He has ties to Springfield, Greenfield, Chicopee and Florida. Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police.
NY Man To Prison After Arrest For RI "Grandparents" Scam
A New York City man has been sentenced to a three-year federal prison term for conspiring to defraud Rhode Island senior citizens. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Providence says Jason Hatcher pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in 2020. Prosecutors say the so-called "grandparent...
Colorado Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The U.S.
Thanksgiving is a time to relax and enjoy time with family and friends, but making the actual dinner can be stressful. If you want to give yourself a break this year, plenty of stellar restaurants are serving holiday meals for your and your family. That's why Tasting Table curated a...
45,000 Oregon Marijuana Convictions Pardoned
Governor Kate Brown today announced a pardon for prior Oregon offenses of simple possession of marijuana, an act that will impact an estimated 45,000 individuals across the state and forgive more than $14,000,000 in associated fines and fees. The pardon will remove 47,144 convictions for possession of a small amount of marijuana from individual records, eliminating barriers for thousands of people seeking employment, housing, and educational opportunities who have otherwise been ineligible.
Watch the new police shooting video from Louisiana that has BLM upset
Law enforcement in Louisiana just released videos of the controversial fatal shooting of Derrick Kittling. It's always sad when anyone dies, especially when the death was unnecessary, but a recent incident in Central Louisiana has Black Lives Matter activists frothing at the mouth over what was clearly a justified shooting.
New MI Supreme Court Chief Justice announced
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Supreme Court has unanimously chosen Elizabeth Clement to become the court's new chief justice. Clement will be taking over from Bridget McCormack, who will be leaving as soon as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer selects a successor. Clement was appointed to the state's highest court in 2017...
South Carolina Restaurant Serves One Of America's Best Thanksgiving Dinners
Thanksgiving may be known as the holiday where you gather with family and friends to reflect on your gratitude over the past year, but it's also a time of stuffing yourself with delicious food. If you enjoy the classic Thanksgiving dishes but not the cooking or cleanup, there are fortunately plenty of restaurants around offering their takes on the classic meal.
Why Greg Abbott’s “Invasion at the Border” is Misleading to Conservatives
Today on the Pursuit of Happiness Don Huffines and Kenny discuss Governor RINO’s latest publicity stunt. Plus - a Thanksgiving with Antifa!
State Police Make Two Arrests in Connection With Catalytic Converter Thefts
State Police say they've made two arrests in connection with a recent string of catalytic converter thefts in the area. An investigation was launched after police received complaints last month that catalytic converters had been cut and stolen from vehicles parked at businesses in the Clifton Park and Halfmoon area. Troopers now say that 47-year-old Penny Richards and 42-year-old Trever Murphy worked together to take the devices and that their alleged crimes caused $30-thousand worth of damage. Anyone with information on these thefts can contact State Police at 518-583-7000.
