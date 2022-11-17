State Police say they've made two arrests in connection with a recent string of catalytic converter thefts in the area. An investigation was launched after police received complaints last month that catalytic converters had been cut and stolen from vehicles parked at businesses in the Clifton Park and Halfmoon area. Troopers now say that 47-year-old Penny Richards and 42-year-old Trever Murphy worked together to take the devices and that their alleged crimes caused $30-thousand worth of damage. Anyone with information on these thefts can contact State Police at 518-583-7000.

CLIFTON PARK, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO