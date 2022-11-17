ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Convicted sex offender denied parole in Napa County

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnRU4_0jETQhmW00

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 09:36

NAPA (CBS SF/BCN) – The state's parole board denied parole to a convicted child molester and sexually violent predator after he had served only four years of a 75-year sentence, according to an announcement Wednesday from Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley.

Bruce Clotfelter, 62, was denied parole after a Nov 10, 2022, hearing held via videoconference before the State of California Board of Parole Hearings, Haley said.

Clotfelter -- who will be up for parole again in five years -- was convicted by a Napa jury in July 2018 for committing multiple counts of perjury, identify theft and forgery between 2010 and 2011 in efforts to conceal his status as a sex offender.

Clotfelter had changed his name to Dalton Bruce Vail to avoid detection as a sex offender when he submitted false documents the U.S. Department of State, according to the announcement.

He was subsequently convicted by another Napa jury in September 2018 for multiple counts of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense and of annoying or molesting a minor for conduct spanning 2009 to 2016.

These convictions were later reversed by the California Court of Appeal -- by way of plea agreement -- and converted to assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and sexual battery.

Clotfelter had several earlier convictions, according to the announcement.

In 1989, he was convicted of three counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14 in a case in Butte County, where he molested five boys he befriended through his church.

In 1996, Clotfelter was convicted of false impersonation of a military officer for masquerading as a naval Top Gun pilot and going to various schools to meet boys.

He was further convicted of failure to update his sex offender registration in Napa County in 2015. He served prison time and was committed as a sexually violent predator to the state hospital system for the above offenses, but he was eventually released and discharged.

Clotfelter was eligible for parole, because of California's Proposition 57 -- Public Safety and Rehabilitation Act --  passed by voters in November 2016, according to the announcement.

Deputy District Attorney Agnes Dziadur appeared at the hearing and argued against Mr. Clotfelter's release. She said the uncertainty of his sentence is shocking and devastating for victims.

"This case, where a violent sex offender is eligible for parole after serving a mere 4 years of a 75 to life sentence, highlights the shortfalls of Prop. 57 within the criminal justice system," she said. "Although the law was originally intended to exclude sex offenders and those serving life terms, it now eliminates neither."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested in May murder in San Francisco Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police announced Monday they have arrested two suspects in the murder of a man who died May 14 in the city's Mission District. Police said they have arrested two men on suspicion of murder: 19-year-old Julio Noguez, on Sept. 30, and 22-year-old Sergio Omar CarrenRojas, on Nov. 17. The two are suspects in the slaying of a man, whom police have not identified, on May 14 shortly before police received a report of an assault at about 2:35 a.m. in the area of 24th and Balmy streets. Officers arrived on the scene to find an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from police. The case remains an open and active investigation and police urge anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. People leaving information can remain anonymous.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman appears in Oakland court after 20 years as fugitive, extradition from Singapore

OAKLAND -- A woman who had been a fugitive since 2002 made her first court appearance Monday after failing to appear at her sentencing hearing two decades ago, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Voni Chen, 57, of Taiwan, was charged with multiple counts of mail fraud in 2000 along with her father, Richard Chen, 87. Each pleaded guilty to mail fraud in October 2001 but failed to appear at their sentencing hearings in May 2002. Twenty years later, authorities in Singapore alerted U.S. authorities that they had located the Chens there and had arrested them. The...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspected street racers arrested in Redwood City crash that killed couple

REDWOOD CITY -- The two suspects in a horrific Redwood City crash that killed the parents of young twin girls earlier this month during a street race have been arrested on murder charges, police said.Police announced they arrested the second suspect in the crash on Monday.The San Mateo County Coroner's Office has identified the victims of the November 4 crash as San Carlos residents Grace Spiridon, 42, and Gregory Ammen, 44. Redwood City police said the couple was in their vehicle with their daughters when they were struck by a vehicle in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue.A witness...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Civil rights attorney Pamela Price declares victory in Alameda County DA's race

OAKLAND – Civil rights attorney Pamela Price declared victory Monday in her bid to become the first Black district attorney in Alameda County history.Price won the race with roughly 53 percent of the vote and more than 227,000 raw votes. County prosecutor Terry Wiley finished with just under 47 percent.County election officials confirmed the final results Friday in the race between Price and Wiley, who was endorsed by outgoing District Attorney Nancy O'Malley.Price said in a statement Monday that Wiley contacted her Sunday to concede and pledge to support her as she transitions into the district attorney's office."I am so...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa Sheriff warns of scammers threatening callers with arrest

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office is warning people about a scam involving phone calls from someone claiming to be from the sheriff's office, saying there's a warrant for their arrest and they will be arrested unless they pay them money.The sheriff's office says on its Facebook page "The Sheriff's Office does not have people pay fines or fees through reloadable prepaid cards. Nor are citizens ever contacted in this way."The Sheriff's Office would like to warn people about this scam which has multiple versions. Scammers have also had listeners make payment over the phone through reloadable prepaid cards that could be purchased at a local store." Authorities say many people have already been taken by the scam and anyone getting such a call "should refuse to provide any personal information to the caller or simply hang up. "Please contact your local law enforcement agency and notify them of the incident to see if a report could be taken." 
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man arrested in Oakland after allegedly kidnapping biological daughter

EL CERRITO -- Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public's assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was last seen on Nov. 15 with her biological father, Dupree Gant, according to the statement from police. Dupree Gant, 39, was taken into custody early Sunday after being spotting in Oakland. Royale Gant was taken into protective custody, police said.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sideshow chaos erupts in Vallejo before moving to Richmond

RICHMOND -- Another weekend of sideshows in the East Bay as chaotic activity that started in Vallejo Saturday night before making its way south to Richmond.Police said the first sideshow started just before midnight at the intersection of Sonoma and Lemon in Vallejo.Authorities broke up the crowd there, but activity then picked up in Richmond on Central Avenue. Things also took a violent turn as witnesses reported hearing gunshots at both locations.Cops shut down the sideshow at around 1:30 a.M., but one of the driver's crashed into a fire hydrant on their way out.No arrests were made. 
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Coroner's inquest finds Oakland woman's death after police pursuit was accidental

MARTINEZ -- The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said Friday that a coroner's jury found 29-year-old Naya Jackson of Oakland died because of an accident.  The coroner's jury reached the verdict Friday in the inquest after hearing the testimony of witnesses called by hearing officer Laura Pagey.  Jackson died June 25 in Moraga when she crashed through a guardrail on Glorietta Boulevard.  A police officer allegedly saw Jackson allegedly commit a traffic violation near Moraga Way and St. Andrews Drive around 10:10 a.m. that day. A chase ensued, with Jackson speeding toward Orinda. Authorities said the officer called off the pursuit for safety reasons shortly before the crash, in which Jackson was killed and a passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to a hospital.  Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston convenes a coroner's inquest in fatal incidents involving law enforcement personnel. It's a public hearing during which a jury rules on the manner of a person's death. Jury members can choose from the following four options when making their finding: accident, suicide, natural causes, or at the hands of another person other than by accident.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

S.F. Castro District reacts to mass shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado

SAN FRANCISCO -- The pain and trauma from the Club Q mass shooting is being felt here in the Bay Area.  A lot of people in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood said that, unfortunately, they were not surprised. They said there's too much hate speech targeting the LGBT community.RELATED: Nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs leaves at least 5 deadIt was one of the main topics at Moby Dick, a gay watering hole on 18th Street in the Castro.  The bartender said he came to work with a sense of heightened awareness."Sometimes, when I'll be working, I'll see someone that will come...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS San Francisco

Mill Valley official pushes back on criticism over handling of massive teen-party melee

MILL VALLEY -- Detectives in Mill Valley are still investigating a huge party that spilled out into the streets on Nov. 5 that involved between 100 and 200 juveniles, the police department said Friday.  The party was so raucous that authorities advised nearby businesses to close early that evening. Police said that kids were yelling profanities, drinking, throwing bottles and possibly setting off fireworks on Ashford Avenue. Some teens jumped on a police car and threw things at officers, police said. Many teens were in the CVS parking lot on E. Blithedale Avenue.  A deputy from Marin County Sheriff's Department...
MILL VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Victim in critical condition following East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND -- A person is in critical condition following a shooting early Monday morning in Oakland, police said. Gunshots were fired just after midnight in the 1600 block of 57th Avenue in East Oakland.The city's gunshot detection system alerted officers to the shooting, according to police. Officers located the victim and provided medical aid until firefighters and paramedics arrived, police said.  The victim was taken to an area hospital, according to police. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area lawmaker sounds alarm on homophobia, antisemitism driving recent violence

SAN FRANCISCO – In wake of recent violence, including a mass shooting at an LGBT nightclub over the weekend, State Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco is sounding the alarm on rising homophobia and antisemitism. "It makes me really sad that in 2022, there are still people out there, a lot of people out there, who hate Jews. Who want us to disappear because that kind of hatred leads to violence against Jews," Wiener told KPIX 5. The senator is no stranger to unsettling messages. As an openly gay, Jewish lawmaker Wiener has made it a point to stand up for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man robbed, beaten in Menlo Park during date with woman met via app

MENLO PARK -- Police in Menlo Park are investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred on the 3600 block of Haven Avenue Friday evening.Officers responded to the scene at 5:55 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old man suffering multiple injuries sustained from being struck by a pistol as well as being punched and kicked.A preliminary investigation determined that the victim met up with a woman who he met on an online dating app. The victim and the woman were sitting his parked car when two suspects approached the car, removed the victim from the vehicle before assaulting him and taking cash from him. The woman willingly fled the scene with the male suspects.The male suspects are described as Black adults, in their early 20s wearing face masks. One was wearing all black clothing while the other was wearing a red jacket. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. The female suspect is described as being white or Hispanic, in her early 20s, wearing reading glasses, gray sneakers and a white dress with black designs on it.The victim was treated at an area hospital for his injuries and later released.
MENLO PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto police investigate shots fired at Stanford Shopping Center; no injuries reported

PALO ALTO -- Police officers in Palo Alto are at the Stanford Shopping Center Monday evening investigating an incident where a suspect fired at least one shot into a restaurant.Officers at the scene said an unknown suspect in a vehicle fired at least one round into Fleming's Prime Steakhouse. Police said no one was struck and there were no reported injuries. The Palo Alto Police Department Twitter account posted about the incident at about 5:14 p.m.Police said the scene is secure and plenty of officers are present to ensure public safety.  Initial investigation indicated the suspect fired a handgun from a...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police search for car related to kidnapping

OAKLAND (BCN) - The Oakland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle that is suspected to be involved in a kidnapping.The request comes from the investigation of a possible domestic violence-related kidnapping that occurred Friday.The incident occurred Friday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Harrison and Pearl streets, according to the Oakland Police Department.Police said witnesses reported seeing two women involved in a physical struggle, and then both women entered the same vehicle and fled the area.The vehicle is described as an older gray four-door Honda with a rear paper plate of 50089342.Police activated a Special Victims Section Call-Out in response to the incident.Anyone with information about the vehicle or the case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Special Victims Section at (510) 238-3641. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Antioch woman killed in Bethel Island crash

BETHEL ISLAND -- An Antioch woman died in a crash early Sunday morning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers were told at 2:10 a.m. about the crash just off Sugar Barge Road. Lilith Guentert, 47, was driving a Toyota truck that left the road and hit a tree, CHP officials said. She died at the scene, according to the CHP. Anyone who saw the crash or the events leading to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.  
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

36-year-old Oakland woman missing; May be in distress

OAKLAND -- A woman went missing Sunday from Oakland and police are asking for help locating her because she may be in crisis, police said Monday. Alice Schwencke, 36, went missing around 7 a.m. Sunday. She was last seen in the 3600 block of Broadway. Schwencke is described as a white woman, 6 foot 3 inches tall and 180 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has information about Schwencke's whereabouts can call the Oakland Police Department's missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.  
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa DA: Pittsburg police justified in fatal shooting of domestic violence suspect

PITTSBURG – A report by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office released Friday concluded that Pittsburg Police were justified in the deadly shooting of a man suspected in a domestic dispute last year.According to the report (.pdf), no charges will be filed against Ofc. John Odell and Ofc. Greg Simpson, who shot Patrick Watkins during a confrontation on May 20, 2021."The concluding opinion determined the actions by the peace officers against Patrick Watkins was justified in the use of lethal force," District Attorney Diana Becton's office said Friday.On that night, officers were called to an apartment complex on the...
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa police search for female bank robbery suspect

SANTA ROSA -- Investigators were attempting to link a pair of bank robberies this week to the same female suspect who remains at large.Santa Rosa police said the description of the suspect in both crimes were similar -- an Asian or light skinned Black female adult in her late 20's to 30's, approximately 5'7" tall and heavy-set build.Investigators said the first robbery took place at 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday. A female suspect walked into the Wells Fargo Bank located at 2759 Fourth Street. She produced a note demanding money from a bank teller and after obtaining an undisclosed amount of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Big rig crash on Highway 4 near Martinez kills driver

MARTINEZ -- The driver of a big rig was killed Monday morning on westbound state Highway 4 in unincorporated Contra Costa County west of Martinez, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were alerted at 5:24 a.m. to the crash east of McEwen Road. The big rig was going west on the highway when it left the road and went up an embankment on the right side, CHP officials said. It came down, traveled across the highway and hit the center median, according to the CHP. CHP officers and other first responders arrived, and the driver of the truck was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the CHP. Officers are investigating the crash. Anyone who saw it or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.  
MARTINEZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
99K+
Followers
27K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy