Grand Rapids Business Journal
ChoiceOne Bank tops Newsweek list of Best Small Banks
A local bank was recognized as the best in the state by an online news platform. Sparta-based ChocieOne Bank recently was ranked Michigan’s Best Small Bank for 2023 by Newsweek. This year marks the third set of financial institution rankings from Newsweek and the third year that ChoiceOne Bank has earned the Best Small Bank in Michigan designation.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Will Democratic Legislature chill West Michigan’s development boom?
GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan’s development boom has long been driven by a business community also known as big Republican donors — but they also have long worked with Democrats when it comes to economic development. Still, as Democrats prepare to enter 2023 with control of the...
