Michigan State

Grand Rapids Business Journal

ChoiceOne Bank tops Newsweek list of Best Small Banks

A local bank was recognized as the best in the state by an online news platform. Sparta-based ChocieOne Bank recently was ranked Michigan’s Best Small Bank for 2023 by Newsweek. This year marks the third set of financial institution rankings from Newsweek and the third year that ChoiceOne Bank has earned the Best Small Bank in Michigan designation.
