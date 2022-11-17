Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Henry Cavill Shares Thoughts On 'Sherlock' Spinoff Considering The ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Credits Scene
Henry Cavill has his hands full with projects after his exit from The Witcher. With Superman in the works, the actor is also starring in a Netflix flick playing another popular character - Sherlock Holmes - but this time in Enola Holmes 2, where he is seen from his younger sister's perspective. The role of Enola Holmes is portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: The Rock explains why ‘Black Adam’ blew it at the box office as a surprise ‘Smallville’ return is teased
We have something of a DC takeover on our sci-fi watch today, as Dwayne Johnson has taken the stand to defend Black Adam over why it’s failed to do Marvel-level business at the box office. Meanwhile, a Smallville alum is teasing a potential return as their own beloved superhero in a possible revival. In other news, an Avatar 2 cast member talks how their character will be reimagined for the sequel and a naff but nostalgic family flick evolves into a new form on streaming.
Hugh Jackman Says Losing Role After Sandra Bullock Audition Was 'Humiliating'
Besides a few notes in “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman rarely misses as one of the most beloved movie stars, stage actors and Ryan Reynolds feuding partners of our time. But before he ever bared his adamantium claws on the big screen, Jackman made an early career misstep while auditioning for a role in the 2000 action comedy “Miss Congeniality” starring Sandra Bullock.
wegotthiscovered.com
Keanu Reeves had the same reaction to Matthew Perry’s slander as everyone else
Matthew Perry triggered an avalanche of headlines ahead of the release of his new memoir, which details his decades-long struggles with addiction while spilling the tea on everything from famous women he’s dated to behind-the-scenes Friends anecdotes. Initially, the internet applauded Perry for his candidness and rallied behind him...
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Want Matthew Perry to Discuss Her Relationship With Brad Pitt? The Morning Show Star Will Allegedly Be Disappointed With Her Friends Co-star if He Breaks Their Philosophy
Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry are close friends. In fact, the latter credited the former for calling him out over his alcohol addiction. During his promotional interviews ahead of the release of his memoir, Perry also seemingly revealed that he had a crush on his co-star. As of writing, Matthew...
Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away
Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
Emily Blunt Felt Like She Was Being Cooked From The Inside Out Filming The English In A Corset
No one in history has ever felt comfortable in a corset. If they said they were, they were lying. Corsets are tight, restrictive, even suffocating — and their thin waste illusion doesn't seem worth the sacrifice they require. Now imagine wearing one while shooting an action scene. For her role in the upcoming Western drama series "The English," Emily Blunt did just that.
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
Brendan Fraser Remembers Rachel Weisz Conversation Over The Mummy When They Still Weren’t Sure How Audiences Would React
Recalling his time making The Mummy with Rachel Weisz, Brendan Fraser shared a story about just how mysterious the potential public reaction to the movie felt during production.
Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?
I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
If You Noticed Daniel Kaluuya Was Absent From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Here’s Why
"Would you kill me, my love?"
Chaka Khan Says She Turned Down Steven Spielberg for 'The Color Purple' : 'Woulda Been Hot'
Chaka Khan wasn't interested in starring in The Color Purple. During the iconic singer's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday, Khan, 69, couldn't help but laugh as she claimed that she turned down Steven Spielberg's offer to star in the classic 1985 film after Jennifer Hudson asked about projects Khan had declined over the years.
Zoe Saldaña Said a Producer Once Told Her ‘I Hired You to Look Good in Your Underwear Holding a Gun’
Here's a look at sexism Zoe Saldaña has dealt with in her acting career, including one standout moment where a producer only wanted her to 'look good in your underwear'.
wegotthiscovered.com
Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation
We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
msn.com
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
Comments / 2